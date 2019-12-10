Duchess Meghan is taking meetings in America during the Sussexes’ ‘six week break’

Isn’t it interesting how generally quiet the royal family has been over the past few weeks? There’s news about Prince Andrew, of course, but it really feels as if the royal reporters have all called in sick with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex away for their “six weeks off.” Even with Prince William going on tour in the Middle East and a few appearances by the Duchess of Cambridge, it’s been especially slow in the royal-gossip world. Almost as if Meghan and Harry have become the real stars of the royal family and when they’re away, no one gives a sh-t about the rest of them? So, the Daily Mail decided to make a special story for Meg and Harry, since no one knows where they are or what they’re doing. According to the DM, Meghan is sitting around her California lair, plotting some kind of charitable takeover. How monstrous!!
Meghan Markle is using her break from royal duties to work with a boss at her former Hollywood publicist on a strategy to raise ‘tens of millions of dollars’ for the foundation she and her husband are setting up, DailyMailTV can reveal. The Duchess of Sussex is said to be in ‘full work mode’ behind the scenes during her and Harry’s extended vacation. DailyMailTV has learned that The Duchess has been working with PR advisor, fellow American and close friend Keleigh Thomas Morgan on building a U.S. strategy for the charity venture, which has the full name Sussex Royal, The Foundation of the D&D of Sussex.
Sources in Los Angeles say that Thomas Morgan has been secretly assisting Meghan on the charity launch and fundraising drive and helping her plot a strategy for the next 18 months. Thomas Morgan is a partner and head of West Coast operations for PR giant Sunshine Sachs, where the Duchess was a client before her engagement to Prince Harry. Thomas Morgan is working privately, not through the firm. Prince Harry is understood to have handed his wife the reins and his full backing.
‘Meghan may officially be on her royal break, but don’t believe she is taking her foot off the gas,’ a source with knowledge of the project told DailyMailTV. ‘The break and Thanksgiving of course have been a time to balance the needs of her family, but you cannot underestimate what an incredible force Meghan is. Thomas Morgan has been a huge help in turning Meghan’s vision into reality. She is also acting as a great networker, helping build out relationships and business arrangements once Meghan has set up links to her other celebrity supporters and friends. What is most interesting is that Meghan feels that while the charity will be a worldwide venture, she sees Hollywood and American business circles as key to fundraising. Meghan feels that with the wealth in the U.S., focusing on fundraising stateside will bring in tens of millions of dollars quickly.’
‘While Harry and Meghan are technically on rest, she is not the type of woman who likes doing nothing; so this break actually could be seen by some as very fortuitous. This is a mission that Meghan has been on for a long time,’ the source said. ‘Even in her younger years in Hollywood, she wanted to work towards creating an international charity changing lives. Now that she has the platform and profile of being a British royal she can truly build this plan. She sees this foundation as one of the key factors in creating a legacy as a new royal and Harry is right behind her. She is plowing much of her time and energy into getting every aspect of the charity ready. Meghan is desperate to make it a success and is overseeing everything from basic letters for potential sponsors to being part of negotiations for the fundraisers and launch.
It all overkill for “Meghan is taking some meetings and planning out what the Sussexes’ charity will do over the next year.” I have no doubt that Meghan – like Harry’s mother, Princess Diana – now understands how useful it is to work with people outside of the palace. I have no doubt that Meghan has learned that the courtiers are absolute morons who gleefully throw her under the bus constantly AND give her bad advice. So yes, she’s probably working with American PR peeps and that’s for the best. But that’s not the point of this story. The point of this story is to paint Meghan as a pushy, ambitious American who dares to do things differently! HOW DARE SHE. Meanwhile… guess we’re not going to get that Early Years launch by the end of the year, huh?
I’m of two minds about how Diana would feel about Meghan. On one hand, I think she’d love her because Diana knew how awful the BRF can be and she too had to fight against all the restrictions and subterfuge. On the other hand, she groomed her boys to be proper royals but to also know the real world. I know she’d be heartbroken about William and Harry’s rift.
Pardon me, but what on earth does this mean?
“she groomed her boys to be proper royals but to also know the real world”
It means exactly what it says. They were raised to be royals and to be aware of their status but Diana also took them out to bad neighbourhoods and soup kitchens and homeless shelters to show them the other side of life, not just the privilege. “See? Not everyone likes us” she would say to them when they were jeered at and insulted. She wanted them to have some semblance of a normal childhood despite palace trappings. So not sure where the “what on earth” is coming from.
When did the jeering and insulting happen?
I think the Diana that married the Prince of Wales would be aghast at both of her son’s choices. She was an aristocrat through and through, from an old family. But, I think the Diana that lived through the heartache, the backstabbing, the isolation of royal life, would just want her sons to find happiness with someone who could support them in their respective roles.
I don’t understand this either. Are you saying the explanation is that Diana was a snob?
What does this even mean? What about Meghan, who has worked since she was 13, would not remind Harry of the “real world”?
Good for Meghan and Harry. Of course the DM will try to frame it and Meghan in a negative light but I am excited to see what they will accomplish.
Meghan “dares to do things differently”. At least she is not a disgusting entitled boorish piggish grifting pedophile like the lovely charming Prince Andrew.
Well, from what’s posted here, this a very highly complimentary story. I didn’t click on the link.
That actually read as a really positive story to me! Like “don’t complain about her vacation- she’s working through the whole thing to try to further her charitable endeavors. Meghan doesn’t laze about even when she’s off.”
Seriously this “early years” initiative is such a joke. I’m flabbergasted that the U.K. public seems to love Kate even though she’s clearly useless, even within her very narrow ability to be a positive force- royals can’t really do much, and the Cambridges are particularly lazy and unaccomplished.
The Cambridges really stick in my craw. Kate isn’t ambitious or a grand thinker; she could have been insanely popular if she’d just shown up and done the bread and butter opening tiny curtains, using enormous scissors and walking lines. But she didn’t do any of that for yeeeeeeeaaaarrrssss so she had to come up with some grand plan that’s she’s never going to do anything with, either. Just show up and work you two!
If I got a dollar every time the Cambridge stans reminded us of how dumb Harry is and how William is such smart person because he has a degree, I’d be a millionaire. Meanwhile, dumb Harry co-created Sentebale, Harry created the Endeavor Foundation, Harry created the Invictus Games, and he is only 35 years. And don’t forget Walking With The Wounded. Meanwhile his wife is credited for 2 major projects in just 2 years she’s been in the BRF. And now the both of them are working on creating the foundation that will give the RF a run for their money. If you asked me to choose, I’d take dumb Harry and his gorgeous wife any time. The Cambridges are as bland and dull as dish water, and add their laziness and unimaginative arses, no wonder even the RR are bored to death. Yeah without the Sussexes the BRF fades right into the background, they’re just that boring the whole lot of them.
We like her because a) we don’t think too much about the royals b) shes been about for so long now and seems like a nice person c) we also like Meghan.
The British press doesn’t represent the people, and also we dont pay much attention to what the royals do, or dont do. If Kate never launched early years the majority of people wouldn’t know or care. If Meghan and Harry raise a billion pounds for charity the majority of people also wouldn’t know or care. That’s not to say it doesn’t matter, but its just how it is.
Andrew is universally disliked and always has been, also Fergie.
That’s the relationship the public have with the royals in a nutshell. If anything drastic happened maybe (maybe) people might consider trying to get rid of them, itd not be for a generation though as long as they keep their noses clean.
Imagine being part of a family where you get 6 week vacations and are criticized for light working during them. I’m a nobody and if I get A few days off in a row you can bet your ass I’m still expected to “work” during them.
I actually think she’s right about the fundraising. Americans (I am one) are often more impressed by the glitz of the royals than the British. Combine that with the fact that it looks like a lot of the Sussexes’ work will be done outside the UK in LMICs, and I think she’ll raise a lot of money for great causes in very short order.
An old royal reporter was asking one of the current ones why there hasn’t been recent episodes of his royal show as there should be lots to discuss. There’s Prince Andrew& Virginia’s recent interviews (and there are reports today Ghislaine is considering giving her own interview), Anne at the NATO meeting, Prince Charles/Camilla’s tours, Prince Charles stepping up, Prince William’s tour, Kate’s new patronage and her upcoming show with Mary Berry. But guessing we won’t see new episodes until the Sussexes are back& they discuss what they were up to do during their break…They are so transparent.
Love the Fail& how they drop in ‘secret’ with Meghan whereas with the others it’s ‘private’ or BTS. Always assigning shady behaviour& motivations to the foreign born royal
Excited to see what will come in the next year. I expect another completed project will be announced soon.
The royal news has been dull with the Sussexes on break. That story is all about the Fail still being sore that the wife of the sixth in line to the throne is dragging them to court while they have the future future queen in line. I can’t wait for the launch of Sussex Royal next year; and frankly the BRF needs the Sussexes more thanks to Andrew’s mess. 230 patronages are gone from Andy and the York princesses aren’t getting them. The Sussexes, Cambridges, Wessexes, Kents and Glouchesters will have to take extra work but I can’t see Kate really get into it. It’s crisis time in the BRF thanks to the blood prince not the biracial American duchess and everyone is going to be called upon to bolster the monarchy.
British media is so desperate for more Meghan stories. I guess the 2nd in line’s little tour wasn’t of much interest (except for the fact that he met with a prominent racist, but of course that’s being ignored).
Meghan should add these stories to her portion of the circular.
‘And on the 9th of December, another nonsense and/or backhanded story was written about the Duchess in the press. Although she does not agree or approve, she understands that people have to eat and it weighs on her charitable soul that scum like Emily Andrews may be unable to pay for this months terrible root touch up without such written slander.’
They hate her, but she puts food on their tables!!
Also, I appreciate the Andrew story confirming what all of us with common sense already knew… sexual predator < black woman for the RRs (not Omid)
…but it's not about race…/s
Its just more fuel for the lawsuit – every time they print a story about the Sussex’s am sure their lawyers are taking notes.
I can’t wait for it to hit the courts – the RR’s are going to be exposed as liars.
I agree with the other comments that this is not painting her in a negative light.
Things are in lockdown in the family to assess the fallout and plan a strategy since the disastrous interview. I notice Charles and Will have been awfully quiet since returning from their jaunts abroad. And Although she didn’t post much, Eugenie has definitely reduced her postings. They are on their own this Christmas as they don’t have the Sussexes to beat around like a piñata until they break.
If this is true, you know it is the DM, Harry is far from stupid, like some people want to claim. He knew what he wanted for his future and knew to reach out of his circle and he found a gold mine.
Meghan is smart as hell, with a great work ethic and actually has tangible results in the charity work she’s done so far. Harry has too.
Can’t wait for what they have planned in the new year.
Thank you! It irks the hell outta me when people paint him as this dimwitted victim.
He saw the lives his brother and father had…and he clearly did not want them.
Megan wants to make a huge amount of money for charity and works hard towards that goal. And the problem here is……??????
Meghan feels this, Meghan feels that. She thinks this, she’s desperate for that. All conjured up and attributed to non existent sources. It’s more worrisome that seemingly sensible people will read this and believe any of it. If anyone actually thinks that Meghan or Harry will send a “source” to reveal any of their plans to a paper they have an active lawsuit against….then I have no words.
to the extent this is true, I don’t think this is painting her in a negative light besides the emphasis on her American contacts etc. We all knew Meghan was going to keep working over this break. So, hearing that she is taking meetings and networking wherever she is, is not a surprise.
I do think there are some digs at how she is looking to America etc, but the DM cant help itself sometimes I guess.
Meghan is a worker bee, a hustler, and a networker. I say all of those things as compliments. And you cant just turn off those traits.
Also, as a random – thanks to the SR Instagram, I learned yesterday that Harry started the Endeavour Fund. I didn’t realize that. I knew he was involved with it, but didn’t realize he started it.
The DM is trying to paint this as “look at this uppity woman” but it all reads positive to me. The Sussexes have the platform to do some real good and, more importantly (as we’ve seen from 9 years of the other two), the will and drive to make it happen. It wouldn’t surprise me at all if Meghan and Harry were using their break as time to put more pieces in place for the launch of their Foundation to make it the biggest success they can. They know they’re getting no slack, but they’re willing to put the work in.
Hey, Kate is keen to kick off Early Years! She has been keen! She will be keen! She is the keeniest keen who ever keened! Maybe in the next decade, we’ll see some of her work on this initiative.
The narrative wouldn’t be so ludicrous if they didn’t keep moving the goalposts for her.
She is also the keenest future future Keen (typo and it stays) who has ever keened to live.
Literally everyone has taken their own 6 week break with the Sussexes and that’s so funny to me. There’s still enough topics to talk about (Pedo Andy, W’s tour no one seemed to care about, wtf is actually going on with the queen and prince Charles) but nothing. makes me wonder what would actually happen if H&M were to actually dim their light cause even with H&M out of sight W&K don’t seem to have taken center stage.
THEY CAN’T HELP THEMSELVES!
Even though the Sussex family is on vacation, the British media can’t stay away. They can make some half-hearted efforts to talk about the sex offender or big up Keen Katie, but Megan and Harry are all that matters.
The irony is that while the British media and the royal family have done their best to drive out Meghan and Harry, they would be NOTHING without them. I guarantee that the story on Christmas day won’t be the presence of the sex offender but the ABSENCE of the Sussexes.
Kaiser, way to keep track of these ever-changing launch dates for The Early Years. I’m so tired of hearing about it but never seeing anything come to fruition.