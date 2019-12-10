Duchess Meghan is taking meetings in America during the Sussexes’ ‘six week break’

Isn’t it interesting how generally quiet the royal family has been over the past few weeks? There’s news about Prince Andrew, of course, but it really feels as if the royal reporters have all called in sick with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex away for their “six weeks off.” Even with Prince William going on tour in the Middle East and a few appearances by the Duchess of Cambridge, it’s been especially slow in the royal-gossip world. Almost as if Meghan and Harry have become the real stars of the royal family and when they’re away, no one gives a sh-t about the rest of them? So, the Daily Mail decided to make a special story for Meg and Harry, since no one knows where they are or what they’re doing. According to the DM, Meghan is sitting around her California lair, plotting some kind of charitable takeover. How monstrous!!

Meghan Markle is using her break from royal duties to work with a boss at her former Hollywood publicist on a strategy to raise ‘tens of millions of dollars’ for the foundation she and her husband are setting up, DailyMailTV can reveal. The Duchess of Sussex is said to be in ‘full work mode’ behind the scenes during her and Harry’s extended vacation. DailyMailTV has learned that The Duchess has been working with PR advisor, fellow American and close friend Keleigh Thomas Morgan on building a U.S. strategy for the charity venture, which has the full name Sussex Royal, The Foundation of the D&D of Sussex. Sources in Los Angeles say that Thomas Morgan has been secretly assisting Meghan on the charity launch and fundraising drive and helping her plot a strategy for the next 18 months. Thomas Morgan is a partner and head of West Coast operations for PR giant Sunshine Sachs, where the Duchess was a client before her engagement to Prince Harry. Thomas Morgan is working privately, not through the firm. Prince Harry is understood to have handed his wife the reins and his full backing. ‘Meghan may officially be on her royal break, but don’t believe she is taking her foot off the gas,’ a source with knowledge of the project told DailyMailTV. ‘The break and Thanksgiving of course have been a time to balance the needs of her family, but you cannot underestimate what an incredible force Meghan is. Thomas Morgan has been a huge help in turning Meghan’s vision into reality. She is also acting as a great networker, helping build out relationships and business arrangements once Meghan has set up links to her other celebrity supporters and friends. What is most interesting is that Meghan feels that while the charity will be a worldwide venture, she sees Hollywood and American business circles as key to fundraising. Meghan feels that with the wealth in the U.S., focusing on fundraising stateside will bring in tens of millions of dollars quickly.’ ‘While Harry and Meghan are technically on rest, she is not the type of woman who likes doing nothing; so this break actually could be seen by some as very fortuitous. This is a mission that Meghan has been on for a long time,’ the source said. ‘Even in her younger years in Hollywood, she wanted to work towards creating an international charity changing lives. Now that she has the platform and profile of being a British royal she can truly build this plan. She sees this foundation as one of the key factors in creating a legacy as a new royal and Harry is right behind her. She is plowing much of her time and energy into getting every aspect of the charity ready. Meghan is desperate to make it a success and is overseeing everything from basic letters for potential sponsors to being part of negotiations for the fundraisers and launch.

It all overkill for “Meghan is taking some meetings and planning out what the Sussexes’ charity will do over the next year.” I have no doubt that Meghan – like Harry’s mother, Princess Diana – now understands how useful it is to work with people outside of the palace. I have no doubt that Meghan has learned that the courtiers are absolute morons who gleefully throw her under the bus constantly AND give her bad advice. So yes, she’s probably working with American PR peeps and that’s for the best. But that’s not the point of this story. The point of this story is to paint Meghan as a pushy, ambitious American who dares to do things differently! HOW DARE SHE. Meanwhile… guess we’re not going to get that Early Years launch by the end of the year, huh?