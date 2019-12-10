“Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston are both nominated for Golden Globes, huh” links

Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston are nominated for Golden Globes, so you know what they means. Actually, I have no idea what it means. [LaineyGossip]
Megan Fox & Brian Austin Green walked a red carpet together. [JustJared]
The Horowitz Report is half-sideshow and half-toxic political theater. [Pajiba]
Steve Harvey can’t stop screwing up pageants. [Dlisted]
Janelle Eason’s ex-husband is in a bad situation, apparently. [Starcasm]
Short person Kristin Chenoweth has a really tall dad. [Seriously OMG]
Would you wear McDonald’s apparel? I would wear a mocha frappe. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Cuba Gooding Jr. was accused of sexual misconduct by seven additional women. [Jezebel]
Katy Perry looked Christmas-y at the Jingle Ball. [RCFA]
Brad and Jennifer should take a photo together at the GG and be done with it.
I don’t care if they take a photo together or not, but next time he is asked if they are getting back together he shouldn’t play naive and roll his eyes like he doesn’t understand where that is coming from.
The whole time he and Angelina were together people called her the master media manipulator, but it was always him.
Tabloids will beat this dead horse for another decade. Saddo fans still hoping for them to get back together.
Oh, brother.
Just saw that Marie Fredricksson from Roxette just died. I loved them so much in the 90s. Still listen to their songs today. RIP