“Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston are both nominated for Golden Globes, huh” links
  • December 10, 2019

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

54TH PRIMETIME EMMY AWARDS

Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston are nominated for Golden Globes, so you know what they means. Actually, I have no idea what it means. [LaineyGossip]
Megan Fox & Brian Austin Green walked a red carpet together. [JustJared]
The Horowitz Report is half-sideshow and half-toxic political theater. [Pajiba]
Steve Harvey can’t stop screwing up pageants. [Dlisted]
Janelle Eason’s ex-husband is in a bad situation, apparently. [Starcasm]
Short person Kristin Chenoweth has a really tall dad. [Seriously OMG]
Would you wear McDonald’s apparel? I would wear a mocha frappe. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Cuba Gooding Jr. was accused of sexual misconduct by seven additional women. [Jezebel]
Katy Perry looked Christmas-y at the Jingle Ball. [RCFA]

SPY GAME PREM LA

ALONG CAME POLLY PREMIERE LA

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

5 Responses to ““Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston are both nominated for Golden Globes, huh” links”

  1. Lowrider says:
    December 10, 2019 at 12:37 pm

    Brad and Jennifer should take a photo together at the GG and be done with it.

    Reply
    • crogirl says:
      December 10, 2019 at 12:44 pm

      I don’t care if they take a photo together or not, but next time he is asked if they are getting back together he shouldn’t play naive and roll his eyes like he doesn’t understand where that is coming from.
      The whole time he and Angelina were together people called her the master media manipulator, but it was always him.

      Reply
  2. Michelle says:
    December 10, 2019 at 12:38 pm

    Tabloids will beat this dead horse for another decade. Saddo fans still hoping for them to get back together.

    Reply
  3. minx says:
    December 10, 2019 at 12:39 pm

    Oh, brother.

    Reply
  4. Snazzy says:
    December 10, 2019 at 12:39 pm

    Just saw that Marie Fredricksson from Roxette just died. I loved them so much in the 90s. Still listen to their songs today. RIP

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment