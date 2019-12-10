Prince William plans to create a ‘major global environment initiative’ in 2020

For some reason, I’ve just been reminded of the late-summer shenanigans with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s flight to Scotland to visit the Queen. Remember that? William and Kate set up a little photoshoot as they exited their “budget flight” to Scotland and Kensington Palace made sure to throw the Sussexes under the bus in the midst of the media outrage for Harry and Meghan’s private jet usage. Days later, we learned that the Cambridges’ budget flight stunt involved two large, empty planes being flown across the UK to ensure that a certain Flybe plane would be featured in the photoshoot. I was reminded of that story because the initial outrage was about “the environment” and how dare Prince Harry try to speak about environmental concerns when he flies on private jets sometimes. Nevermind that all members of the royal family fly on private jets and private helicopters all the time.
Well, guess who’s suddenly interested in becoming a major environmental activist? You guessed it, it’s stunt queen Prince William and his budget flight shenanigans. William is apparently about to become a major mover and shaker in environmentalism. Either that or we’re just being keen-baited by the Cambridges again.
The Duke of Cambridge has held talks with influential figures including Bill Gates and Hillary Clinton as he plans a major ‘global environment initiative’. The Mail on Sunday understands that Prince William will launch the project next year and has been canvassing opinion on what can be done to combat climate change.
A source said: ‘He has been chatting to a lot of people about the environment and what needs to happen with a view to work out how best he can bring about change. These are the type of people to talk with to help on a global scale because if you want to evoke change in this area, you have to do it globally. Next year is going to be a big year for the environment. There are lots of things happening and he wants to be part of it.’
Former US Secretary of State Mrs Clinton is a vocal supporter of initiatives to fight climate change, some of which she championed during her unsuccessful presidential campaign in 2016. Mr Gates, the billionaire founder of Microsoft, and his wife Melissa recently pledged £236 million towards an initiative to help small farmers around the world adapt to climate change. Jody Allen, chief executive of the Wild Lives Foundation and sister of the late Paul Allen, who co-founded Microsoft, has also talked with William on the topic. Dr Andy Clements, chief executive of the British Trust for Ornithology and a board member of Natural England, said he had discussed the environment at length with the Prince.
I’ll be nice for a moment and note that I believe both William and Harry care about conservation and the environment. Those are issues both princes have worked on, to varying degrees, for years. This is not a new keenness. It’s also not a new thing for William to attach himself to work being done by other people. It’s also not a new thing for William to take credit for work being done by other people. So what is new here? I think it’s William’s sudden need to have a big, defining “thing” associated with his name. And it will be interesting to see if there is any follow-through. It will also be interesting to see if the British papers crawl up his royal arse if and when he, say, flies on a private jet or, you know, takes a ride in that royal helicopter the Queen gave him because he couldn’t be bothered to take the train to Sandringham.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
I’ll believe it when I see it. Also, if “he” does it, it will not be him, but his people. He’ll lend his name, of course, and take credit for everything. So kingly. But, if it’s a good initiative, then all is forgiven, since the good it does is paramount.
I’d love to be a fly on the wall when he’s in the same room as intellectual heavy weights such as Hilary Clinton & Bill Gates. How does he hold his own without one of his aides constantly at his side?
Kate and William remind me of a line from Spaceballs:
“prepare to move forward!”
“what are you preparing for! you’re always preparing! Just go!”
They’re always preparing. They’re always about to announce something. Just announce it already.
Now I’ll point out the difference in language between this and the coverage of Meghan taking meetings in the US – this needs to be global, these are the kinds of people he needs to talk to, etc.
I do think William and Harry take the environment and climate change seriously, but I feel like with William, I need to see/hear what he actually wants to do.
The only person I give “credit” to in the royal family about getting involved in environmental issues is Charles who started doing it DECADES ago before it was a ~trendy topic. To be frank, as long as royals fly on their private jets and live lives of excess, dozens of trips around the world per year, etc. I don’t really care what they have to say about climate change unless its talking about how companies and governments can be better held responsible.
Visit to Jecca Craig coming in 3, 2, 1….
LMAO – endless supply of excuses for those soon to come conservation visits
William and Kate tried so hard their whole lives to colour within the lines that in doing so they never cultivated any real interests or found their calling. Lately Kate seems to be coming into her own with children and sports, whilst William is still flailing….
He needs to start having facets to his character in order to be respected as a monarch/ statesman…
Why would he put in the effort to turn out useful work when it’s apparently so easy for him to take the credit for other people’s work with no one challenging him on it? He even takes credit for his father’s work – never immediately. He waits to see how it’s received, then has his PR people sweep in and make it appear as if it was William’s genius idea all along.
I must say that it’s crossed my mind that the Sussexes 6 week vacay is more than just a vacay. It is a bit suspicious that the Cambridges have been “working” on initiatives more lately. Seems as though they needed the Sussexes sidelined in order to play catchup? I’m not really much of a conspiracy theorist but I feel as though the 6 week vacation was forced on them and that it is the banishment that was hinted at before the Africa trip.