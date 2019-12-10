Kanye West wore silver body paint to perform his opera ‘Mary’ at Art Basel

Kanye West attends a church event in Miami covered in silver

I hope everyone likes these photos of Silver Kanye West, because I’m probably going to be using them for MONTHS. Kanye was in Miami over the weekend to present his latest Christian opera, “Mary.” It’s just one piece of Kanye’s larger Evangelical transformation, and this Christian opera was developed out of his Sunday Service thing, where he preaches and sings and there’s a choir and band. Kanye wanted to do something for Art Basel, so here it is – he painted himself in silver body paint, alongside dozens of other performers, and this is what happened:

Kanye West is taking his religious-inspired work to a new level. On Sunday night, the Grammy-winner, 42, presented his nativity-themed Opera “Mary,” on a barge at outdoor Miami Marine Stadium to close out Art Basel — a huge art fair in Florida. West’s performance, starring his “Sunday Service Collective,” was directed by Vanessa Beecroft. The show kicked off an hour late, likely due of logistics because the stadium could only be reached by boat. For their performance, the choir was dressed in silver robes and silver face paint.

Performers acted out 12 biblical scenes during the show and the audience was given programs to help them follow along. The programs included sketches, titles and some lyrics from the acts which progressed from Gabriel visiting Mary to Mary’s pregnancy to the birth of Jesus and the prophecy. West’s hits including “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” and “Love Lockdown” were sung by the choir some scenes while religious hymns like “Gloria in Excelsis Deo” and “Gabriel’s Aria” were performed in others.

“Kanye narrated the whole thing, then came out in full face paint and the silver robe,” Sam Baum, owner of the new disco club Minnie’s in Wynwood, Florida,—— tells PEOPLE.

After his performance, West and his crew stopped by his friend Rich Wilkerson’s VOUS church in Wynwood. Wilkerson officiated Kim Kardashian and West’s wedding in 2014. At the church, West and his choir performed more songs including Ye’s latest, “Jesus Walks.” This time, the singers were dressed in navy blue and black outfits and their silver makeup had been removed. West kept it simple, wearing sunglasses throughout. Afterwards, Wilkerson stepped on stage and gave his famous friend a big hug — the audience of hundreds went wild.

[From People]

If this was a proper nouveau opera with real music, telling a real story, I feel like it might be something I would enjoy. But it sounds more like Silver Kanye standing on stage, mansplaining Mary’s life as the vignettes are poorly acted in between choral arrangements of Kanye’s songs. I mean… maybe it was cool. But it sounds like a mess. Still, at least we got to see Kanye in silver paint.

13 Responses to “Kanye West wore silver body paint to perform his opera ‘Mary’ at Art Basel”

  1. Mrs. Peel says:
    December 10, 2019 at 10:24 am

    He looks like James Corden impersonating Kanye – and I’m here for it.

    Reply
  2. lucy2 says:
    December 10, 2019 at 10:24 am

    He does not look well, and this whole hyper-religious thing seems manic.

    Reply
  3. Darla says:
    December 10, 2019 at 10:28 am

    He looks like a baked potato but okay.

    Reply
  4. Val says:
    December 10, 2019 at 10:29 am

    Just wow….

    Reply
  5. Eleonor says:
    December 10, 2019 at 10:30 am

    The Rockets did it better!
    https://www.discogs.com/artist/133857-Rockets

    Reply
  6. Lindy says:
    December 10, 2019 at 10:31 am

    He looks bloated and puffy (silver drape notwithstanding) and the sharp turn into religious zealotry is alarming. I feel for his daughters and hope they don’t get raised with the shame and double standards of evangelical christianity. (It took me until my mid 30s to leave that damage behind myself).

    Reply
    • ME says:
      December 10, 2019 at 10:47 am

      Kim has already stated he doesn’t want her wearing certain clothing so I’m guessing he’s going to treat his daughters the same way. The “man must be in control” seems to be the narrative. I bet he agreed with what T.I. did too. Also, the bloat might be from his meds (if he’s taking them).

      Reply
  7. Lala11_7 says:
    December 10, 2019 at 10:39 am

    I…don’t see how THIS…will end well

    Reply
  8. Lady D says:
    December 10, 2019 at 10:44 am

    Plastic and paint. Kim and Kanye are a match made in acrylic heaven.

    Reply
  9. ME says:
    December 10, 2019 at 10:45 am

    Kim posted pics of Saint’s 4th bday from this weekend…so Kanye missed the party for THIS?

    Reply
  10. Flamingo says:
    December 10, 2019 at 10:49 am

    I think it might be time for Kris/Kim to check him into the hospital again. This seems awfully manic.

    Reply

