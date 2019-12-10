A high-rated hand warmer under $11, a portable fire pit, webcam covers and more



I got the ocean projector night light, which does exactly what I wanted it to. The sounds that come with it are not relaxing at all and that feature seems useless so I turned it off, however the display is really cool and provides just enough light in the room. Plus it’s relaxing and I can stare at it and fall asleep. I like the timeout feature and set it to one hour. My only complaint is that the display is not seamless and that there’s a moment when the swirly things pause a little. That might be an error with my particular unit. Reviewers say that the manufacturer is responsive so I will contact them and see. Here are some things I want to buy for myself and some gifts to consider. Amazon also has a nice gift guide with ideas by interest, gender and age.

An all-natural menopause supplement that women swear by



One of my friends kept talking about Amberen and how well it worked for her and for the longest time I assumed it was a prescription antidepressant. It sounds like one, right? In reality it’s a supplement that women swear by for reducing menopause symptoms. This has 521 reviews, 4.2 stars and a B from Fakespot. I just bought a 60 day supply from Walmart so I can’t review it yet, but the price was the same as it’s selling for on Amazon. Reviewers say they notice a big difference in hot flashes while using this and that they are finally sleeping through the night. (I would so like to know how that feels!) It’s also said to reduce mood swings. Women write that it took about two weeks to notice a difference and a month to work completely. I really hope this works for me.

Refillable 12 hour flame-free hand warmers by Zippo for $11!



I went looking for rechargeable hand warmers as I think they would make great gifts. My hands are always cold, especially in the winter, and although I’ve used the disposable one-use hand warmers (they were given to me as a gift) I feel guilty because of their environmental impact. The best-selling rechargeable/electric hand warmers all have terrible Fakespot reviews, but people love the hand warmers by Zippo, which provide up to 12 hours of flame-free heat. You fill the little receptacle with lighter fluid and it produces warming fumes. These come in so many colors and options, and each have a little warming bag. The 12 hour silver hand warmer is under $11! That would make a thoughtful and affordable gift for hikers, hunters, skiers, fisherman and people who attend outdoor sporting events. They have 4 stars, over 2,500 ratings and an A from Fakespot. People say that they produce a lot of heat, that they’ve used them for years and that they like them so much they give them as gifts.

A collapsible and portable outdoor fire pit



This portable stainless steel mesh fire pit by Suchdeco is just $29. There’s another portable firepit by a competing brand which has an F on Fakespot, but this one has 4.2 stars and an A from Fakespot, although it has very few ratings so far. This would be great for camping, hunting or just setting up in the backyard for a fun night roasting s’mores with family and friends. Rootless has a larger version for $50, but they do have lower Fakespot ratings. This fire pit is called “easy to carry and transport,” and reviewers say it’s easy to set up and clean after using.

Slidable stick-on covers for laptop, phone and computer cameras



I am constantly taping the webcam on my laptop, but it’s too inconvenient to do that with my phone, which is with me always. These slidable stick-on webcam covers solve that issue and would make a nice gift. You can get 6 for $9 or 12 for $13 and they work with most devices. I’m considering buying a couple packs of these and giving them to friends as part of a gift pack. These have 184 ratings, 4.3 stars and an A from Fakespot. They’re extremely thin, easy to attach, and can quickly slide to allow you to videochat or take photos. People call them “awesome,” say they work well and most say their laptops close after installation. They would make nice stocking stuffers as they’re an unexpected gift.

A cookbook for TV and movie lovers



My son loves the Binging with Babish YouTube channel, where Andrew Rea recreates dishes from television and movie shows and teaches cooking skills. Rea has a new cookbook out which would make a great gift for budding and experienced chefs. People say that the photos are gorgeous, that they’re touched by the personal stories Rea includes, and that the recipes are easy to follow and “don’t have a thousand special or hard to find ingredients.” Like the YouTube videos, these recipes are “not all practical,” but “there are also some great everyday recipes in here.”

From Hecate: Luxurious silky pajamas make a great gift



We always got to open one present on Christmas Eve and it was always pajamas because my mother believed that everyone should wake up on Christmas morning in new pajamas. I never questioned her logic but I like the new jammies so I never said boo. I also continued the idea to the extent that I may now actually believe you’re required to have new pajamas to wake up on Christmas morning. I like this set because they’re good for traveling. But they also look so dramatic. These particular set earned 4.5 stars with 1,154 reviews and an A from Fakespt. They come in 10 different colors, including festive red and green. Sizes range from X-Small to 3XL and they are under $30!

A set of smoked spices or seasoned salt for barbecue aficionados



It’s always hard to figure out what to get guys for Christmas. This set of smoked spices would be a great gift for anyone, especially for barbecue lovers but also gift exchanges and people you don’t know well. You get five spices for $25 in flavors like campfire, mesquite lime and smoked cherrywood. They also have other sets available in this listing at this price point including all star barbecue, hot and spicy and keto sets. These have 4.6 stars, 482 ratings and an B from Fakespot. People call them “worth every penny” and love that the spices don’t have sodium in them. They say that “every seasoning has an awesome, unique flavor,” that they make great rubs for barbecue and that they make a thoughtful gift.