Brad Pitt hasn’t tried to see Maddox, ‘there’s been no contact between them’

Yesterday, we heard that Brad Pitt would be spending Christmas Eve with his three youngest children. It’s no surprise Pax and Maddox – the two oldest Jolie-Pitt kids – are not interested in seeing him, because they’ve been avoiding him since the Plane Incident in 2016. What was surprising is that Zahara, now 14 years old, is not going to see Brad for Christmas. Some theorized in the comments that California family courts will generally allow kids aged 14 and up make their own decisions about which parent they see and how often. Maybe Zahara is making her own decisions. What I don’t think is happening is that BRAD is only interested in seeing “the white J-P kids.” I think Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne are just the youngest kids and they have less of a say in where they go and which parent they spend time with. All that being said… yeah, it’s clear that the Maddox and Pax really want nothing to do with Brad. And Brad hasn’t tried to contact Maddox at all:
Father-son feud! Brad Pitt didn’t visit his 18-year-old son, Maddox, at Yonsei University earlier this month while the actor was traveling overseas.
“Brad didn’t try to see Maddox,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “There’s been no contact between them.” That being said, the Ad Astra star, 55, hasn’t given up hope on reconciling with his and Angelina Jolie’s eldest. “Brad’s hopeful that as soon as his son gets older, they’ll become close again,” the insider tells Us.
The Oklahoma native and his ex-wife, who split in September 2016, also share Pax, 16, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 11. Pitt will be spending Christmas Eve with the three youngest members of his brood later this month, the insider went on to say, noting, “Last year, Zahara spent a few hours with him, but he’s not expecting her this year. Brad no longer pushes for Maddox, Pax or Zahara to come. He knows it makes everyone uncomfortable. He’s decided not to force it because they’ve already been through so much.”
Interesting use of the passive voice by that “insider” huh? “He’s decided not to force it because they’ve already been through so much” as opposed to “Brad decided not to force it because HE already put them through so much.” These kids aren’t phasing out their mom, you know? And I hate that the thing between Maddox and Brad is being framed as a “feud” or that somehow Maddox is equally to blame for whatever happened. He was a minor child when that sh-t went down on a plane, and considering the monitoring of Brad years after the Plane Incident, the sh-t that went down was intense and entirely Brad’s fault.
Meanwhile, E! News confirms that it’s likely only the three youngest kids will visit him this month, and their sources say that the youngest three will see him on his birthday (Dec. 18) too. From E!’s source:
“Brad will spend part of the holidays with the kids in L.A. He will see them for his birthday and for Christmas Eve. It’s the same arrangement they have had recently. The kids will come over to Brad’s house and spend the day with him. They have some traditions where they eat and exchange gifts. They play music and just hang out. Brad always wants to make it special for them and loves to see the excitement in their eyes. He tries to get them thoughtful gifts and something for them to experience. The most important thing is just being together and being a family. He’s excited to see them and have them be with him at home. That’s really the only thing he wants.”
“He tries to get them thoughtful gifts and something for them to experience.” What if they just want a new iPhone and some Beats headphones? Oh God, he’s going to make the kids try to sculpt something, isn’t he?
I know it is absolutely none of our business but man, I really wish we knew what happened on that plane. The repercussions of that have been sooooooo long-lasting that it really just is glaring how bad it must have been. Also if it had been an isolated incident I feel the kids would have been more forgiving? By that I mean, I don’t buy that he was EVER an involved father.
I partly agree with you. I agree that whatever happened that day was pretty terrible, judging by how 3 years later there’s still an estrangement between him and his oldest sons and now his eldest daughter seems to be avoiding him. I don’t agree that he was *never* involved, but that he became more & more less involved as his drinking & anger issues really took hold. It’s such an unfortunate, and in so many ways, could have been an avoidable situation. I suspect that he has no contact with Maddox (and Pax) because that’s how they want it, and instead of pushing them further away by trying to force contact/a relationship with them he is just hoping that they’ll eventually find their way back into each other’s lives some day, whenever that may be.
Well we know what did not happen on that plane from a story to People titled “Brad Pitt’s side of the story”
“He did not hit his child in the face in any way. He did not do that; he is emphatic about that. He put his hands on him, yes, because the confrontation was spiraling out of control.”
Which begs that question if he didn’t hit him in the face, where was he hit?
The longer this goes on and now the older kids deciding not to visit him, the worse it looks but still as a white man that makes bank for studios none of this will ever affect Pitt professionally or image wise. Maybe one day he will wake up and recognize what he lost.
It’s interesting to see AJ’s kids getting the same father issues as AJ herself had growing up. Isn’t Brad’s behavior and the relationship between Brad and the kids a lot like the relationship between AJ and John Voight? JV was an a-hole, and Marcheline Bertrand, AJ and James Haven were everything to each other.
As Khloe Kardashian said, “patterns, patterns. We all have them.”
Patterns in abusive families repeat themselves until someone is strong enough to break the cycle. It takes a true hero to stand up and say “enough”. I believe Angelina has done this. As we have seen, society in general does not support or reward these people, especially if they are women,
There are different forms of abuse and Jon was an absentee parent who didn’t help the family in any way.
Brad is much worse in my opinion as he verbally and physically abused them. He has traumatised they children to the extent that they don’t want to see him at all.
I missed that photo. Thank you.
That is all.
Hope they do enjoy the holidays whatever happens.
Not to be nit picky but how accurate can that US weekly article be when Brad is listed as an Oklahoma native. He is from Missouri. I think the telling sign will be what happens next year when Shiloh turns 14. I think what happened on the plane was beyond traumatic (let’s not forget the part where he jumped in the refueling truck & attempted to drive away) it seems, one by one, as the children age they pull away.
There have been comments made In various articles mentioning he has had a spiritual realization because he attended Kanye’s ‘How to trade on Christianity as a monetary resource’ ridiculous services. Please. This is a spoiled man child who had always gotten his way and he’s come up against children who don’t want any part of him. The spin by his team is laughable. I sincerely hope the kids have a nice holiday & scarring is at a minimum
He was born in Shawnee, OK, which technically makes him a native. Grew up in Missouri.
I hope Hollywood and his awards keeps him warm in his old age…
He and his “insider” are still working with parental alienation. “As soon as his son gets older, they’ll become close again.”
“As soon as his son gets older” meaning once Mad is away from that evil mother of his who is poisoning his mind against me because I didn’t do anything wrong but if I did, I did say I was sorry (kinda).
This story brought nostalgia and heartbreak bubbling over, because this douche not seeing his kids, any kid, is unforgivable in and of itself. Period. There’s no time in anyone’s life for this shit. When Dad blew up at me (sometimes I deserved it, sometimes I didn’t, sometimes he was, yes, drunk), he couldn’t make it 24 hours without some gesture. Even when I moved away from home, he would find a way to me. I’d find notes on my pillow. Notes on my car. Flowers, candy, stuffed animals, tennis court time, movies tickets for me and my friends or dinner. He and Mom passed away in1999 three months apart, and I miss him more, not less, every single year that goes flying by. You don’t hold grudges with your children. You don’t stay out of their lives. You don’t impose either. You ARE their oak tree to lean on if necessary, to shade, to shelter, to watch and be ever there year after year. Brad is missing the point entirely.
Sorry to hear about your parents and you are absolutely right.
It’s up to the parent to try and mend the relationship. If Brad really cared, he would go back again and again to try and fix it. No matter how many rejections he would get.
I don’t believe a lot of the stuff in these tabloids say but I do know there are some strange facts with this case.Brad visits with his kids were monitored for a long time.I had a family member who was an ex con/crack addict who had supervised visits with his kids before Brad did.WTH did he say/do on that plane?
Also I wonder does Brad ever keep his kids for days or a week ,I keep reading about several hours or overnight.My cousin(ex-con) gets his kids Friday after school and returns them Sunday about 5pm every other weekend?