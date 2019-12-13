Brad Pitt hasn’t tried to see Maddox, ‘there’s been no contact between them’

Yesterday, we heard that Brad Pitt would be spending Christmas Eve with his three youngest children. It’s no surprise Pax and Maddox – the two oldest Jolie-Pitt kids – are not interested in seeing him, because they’ve been avoiding him since the Plane Incident in 2016. What was surprising is that Zahara, now 14 years old, is not going to see Brad for Christmas. Some theorized in the comments that California family courts will generally allow kids aged 14 and up make their own decisions about which parent they see and how often. Maybe Zahara is making her own decisions. What I don’t think is happening is that BRAD is only interested in seeing “the white J-P kids.” I think Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne are just the youngest kids and they have less of a say in where they go and which parent they spend time with. All that being said… yeah, it’s clear that the Maddox and Pax really want nothing to do with Brad. And Brad hasn’t tried to contact Maddox at all:

Father-son feud! Brad Pitt didn’t visit his 18-year-old son, Maddox, at Yonsei University earlier this month while the actor was traveling overseas. “Brad didn’t try to see Maddox,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “There’s been no contact between them.” That being said, the Ad Astra star, 55, hasn’t given up hope on reconciling with his and Angelina Jolie’s eldest. “Brad’s hopeful that as soon as his son gets older, they’ll become close again,” the insider tells Us. The Oklahoma native and his ex-wife, who split in September 2016, also share Pax, 16, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 11. Pitt will be spending Christmas Eve with the three youngest members of his brood later this month, the insider went on to say, noting, “Last year, Zahara spent a few hours with him, but he’s not expecting her this year. Brad no longer pushes for Maddox, Pax or Zahara to come. He knows it makes everyone uncomfortable. He’s decided not to force it because they’ve already been through so much.”

Interesting use of the passive voice by that “insider” huh? “He’s decided not to force it because they’ve already been through so much” as opposed to “Brad decided not to force it because HE already put them through so much.” These kids aren’t phasing out their mom, you know? And I hate that the thing between Maddox and Brad is being framed as a “feud” or that somehow Maddox is equally to blame for whatever happened. He was a minor child when that sh-t went down on a plane, and considering the monitoring of Brad years after the Plane Incident, the sh-t that went down was intense and entirely Brad’s fault.

Meanwhile, E! News confirms that it’s likely only the three youngest kids will visit him this month, and their sources say that the youngest three will see him on his birthday (Dec. 18) too. From E!’s source:

“Brad will spend part of the holidays with the kids in L.A. He will see them for his birthday and for Christmas Eve. It’s the same arrangement they have had recently. The kids will come over to Brad’s house and spend the day with him. They have some traditions where they eat and exchange gifts. They play music and just hang out. Brad always wants to make it special for them and loves to see the excitement in their eyes. He tries to get them thoughtful gifts and something for them to experience. The most important thing is just being together and being a family. He’s excited to see them and have them be with him at home. That’s really the only thing he wants.”

“He tries to get them thoughtful gifts and something for them to experience.” What if they just want a new iPhone and some Beats headphones? Oh God, he’s going to make the kids try to sculpt something, isn’t he?