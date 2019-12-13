Nicole Kidman reapplies her SPF 100 sunscreen every 90 minutes ‘every single day’

Nicole Kidman gave an interview to Allure and I guess this is part of some kind of promotion for Bombshell, although that’s a stretch because she truly never mentions any of her projects except for Big Little Lies. My theory is that she was aiming for some awards nominations for BLL rather than Bombshell… which kind of checks out. In any case, Nicole chatted to Allure about rituals, face creams and water. Some highlights:
On staying relevant: “I’ve had some amazing roles as an actress, but it’s just so nice to be at this stage and for people to still be responding to projects like Big Little Lies as passionately as, say, Moulin Rouge, or The Others, or any of the films that I made earlier in my career. It brings me to my knees. It’s been an eye-opener for me. Sometimes there is nothing there, and sometimes there are extraordinary opportunities. But if the passion is there, it keeps you going.”
On sacred rituals: “I’ve just wrapped a limited series called The Undoing, where I played a character that’s very intense, so I’m in the process of ‘shedding’ her now. It’s a very strange feeling. When I’m working on a film, I don’t have time for myself. You’re working on adrenaline, and there’s an enormous amount of fatigue. Now I can do some yoga if I want to. I can go to the beach. I take hot baths with lots of oil. I love oil, and I love bathing in it.”
On saving face: “I used to be like, ‘All those creams, who cares?’ But definitely as I’ve gotten older, I’ve realized those creams are necessary. I’m shooting outdoors a lot, so the most important thing is the sunscreen — I use Neutrogena SPF 100+ [Kidman is a spokesperson for the brand]. I reapply every 90 minutes, every single day.”
On stealing beauty secrets: “What my husband taught me is water, water, water. We drink so much water. I didn’t realize how important it was to hydrate and flush out. But because he’s a singer, that’s part of his routine. They know that they have to drink and that it helps the chords, but it also helps the skin; it helps all the organs. It keeps you healthy.”
Nicole was well into her 30s before she realized she should drink a lot of water? That… doesn’t sound real. Neither does taking hot baths with lots of oil! I guess that’s not an Indian-girl thing. My skin veers towards oily anyway, I can’t imagine taking a bath with anything more than a few bath beads, not “lots of oil.” As for Nicole reapplying her sunscreen every 90 minutes… again, that must be for people with mega-fair skin. Unless you’re sweating up a storm and in constant direct sunlight, do you need to reapply sunscreen that often?
If I had skin like hers I’d apply that often too! I’m fair, but I freckle, so even with SPF moisturizer and plenty of sunscreen I get tanner in the summer months.
(“tanner” lol. I’m still ghostly.)
I’ve taken to keeping a bottle of SPF 50 in the console of my car. I have a convertible, so I also slather it on the tops of my hands and my wrists/arms (if exposed). I learned from the experience of driving west into the sun, that even through a windshield, your hands can tan/burn! NOT fun 😬. I just get lazy about taking off my rings to put on enough sunscreen all over…sigh…
I’ve also gotten better in wearing a wide brimmed hat with the top down during the daytime. Found a great one with a string that allows it to stay on my head when driving.
I have been getting better about wearing hats! We also tend to keep some sunscreen in the car! We do it for sporting events. Don’t go to a pre-season NFL game without sunscreen, you will regret it badly. Oof.
All I could think of was how awful it would be to clean out the bathtub after lots and lots of oil!
HA!! That was MY first thought about that, too!
Must be so nice to indulge when you have someone else to clean it out after you! 😊
I have super fair skin, so when I’m outdoors I do try to apply a minimum of SPF 50 every 90 min to 2 hours.
I’ve been pretty good about avoiding the sun since I was 13, and have tried to have some type of skin care regimen ever since (32 now). I have decent skin but I’m constantly worried it will all fall apart for whatever possible reason. Right now I focus on vitamin C serums and sunscreen and hydration. For American sunscreens I think the Neutrogena options are a good easy to find choice since they have a decent PPD (which will protect you most against UVA).
Definitely proper use to reapply every two hours or after swimming/sweating, but spf of 100 is unnecessary… my derm, after carving a chunk of flesh out of my upper arm for a dysplastic mole, confirmed what’s in this article. He knows there is a melanoma in situ history in a first degree relative of mine, so I trust that he wouldn’t steer me wrong.
https://www.businessinsider.com/do-high-spf-sunscreens-work-better-50-2017-5
That’s a good, informative link. Thanks for posting.
I’m super pale like Nicole and I’m obsessive about sunscreen even in the middle of winter. Nothing ages pale people like too much sun exposure.
Me too. Cloudy, rainy, doesn’t matter, I’m coated in a layer of spf 50. We age like milk and the sun just speeds that up.
Folks you’re wasting money if you’re buying products with more than 50 SPF. Per *science*, SPF above 50 doesn’t give you much additional protection.
SPF 50 protects you from 98% of UVB. There’s no statistical significance to using products with SPF above 50. You should reapply every two hours if you’re swimming or sweating, and there’s no such thing as 100% protection.
Furthermore UVA are the aging rays, and that’s why it’s important to purchase products with broad spectrum SPF protection.
Higher SPFs do not cost more. They used to, and it was dangerous because people were buying lower SPFs because they were cheaper. Higher SPFs no longer cost more.
I think it’s for people who skimp on sunblock. To be able to get its full sun protection potential, you have to apply a lot like enough to make you look like a clown. The 13 dot technique by Dr. Sam seems like a small amount but people still find it challenging. It’s going to get absorb but it’s uncomfortable. So many people opt for the higher spf for guarantee.
Recommendation by dermatologists is to reapply SPF every two hours, if you’re outside and sweating (or in the water) then it’s a shorter window, though the length can depend if you’re wearing a mineral or chemical sunscreen (I sweat a ton and live in Florida, so mineral sunscreens tend to slide right off my skin). This goes for cloudy days too, and you can also be exposed to UV indoors or on a plane! I’m at an age now where I do notice the quality of someone’s skin and man, a lot of people I know who are younger than me already have that leather bag look. I’m a skincare obsessive and one of the top tips I see in the skincare community is to be mindful of sun exposure, cover up when and where you can and wear SPF.
The first time I went to Hawaii I could spot the white people who lived there because they all looked like leather bags lol I was 25 and it terrified me. I have been using sunscreen ever since.
I mean, everybody should invest in a good sunscreen (more than spf 15, separate from what’s included in your moisturizer or make up), but reapplying every 90 minutes seems excessive. On weekdays, I usually put mine under makeup, so I can only apply it once in the AM. If I’m in the sun a lot, I skip the makeup and reapply sunscreen every 4 hours or so.
She puts sunscreen OVER her shooting make-up when she is shooting outside? Every other hour? As in putting a thick and probably oily lotion on an already thick and cakey camera make-up? Yeah, I call BS on this one.
That stood out, too. I admit, once applied in the morning, under makeup is it for me, unless I’m not wearing “my face”. I looked into an SPF “powder” brush, but the reviews said that you can’t put on enough, that it doesn’t really work… I slap on the hat during the day for the most part, but obviously, not all the time.
What do you other CBers do? Reapply over makeup?? Redo?
You’ve got to really coat yourself in any makeup with spf for it to work, and the powder spf doesn’t work at all. I don’t wear foundation, but I do dermalogica spf 50 moisturizer and then a little powder over it. I’ll re-apply if I’m going for a walk or something like that.
If I’m going to be in direct sunlight and outside for hours I use thinksport spf 50 every 90 minutes because the dermalogica is too expensive for me to use that often. I just stick with eye makeup on those days.
That’s what I thought – how is she putting SPF over her stage/camera makeup? I don’t believe it.
You have to put it under the makeup. What I don’t understand is how she keeps her eyes open if they’re shooting outdoors. I can’t even deal with cloudy days without sunglasses.
My partner also constantly reminds me to drink more water. I know it’s great for the body and I do not argue the benefits, but I’m not sure it’s that crucial. This yogi who had just turned 102 years old, an agile and healthy looking woman, gave an interview and said she doesn’t drink water, because she believes it flashes out useful components out of the body. This woman eats a lot of fruit and drinks WINE, to get water into her body.
very interesting
Staying properly hydrated is important, but there are other ways to get water in your body. If she’s eating a lot of fruit, she’s probably getting most of her hydration that way. “Drinks lots of water” is just the simplest, easiest way to explain hydration to people, but if you make the effort to understand hydration, you will find other things you can do besides chug water all day.
Rhys, I would listen to science and not one random person who relies on wine to hydrate herself. Wine is the opposite of hydrating; it is a well established diuretic. Drinking wine for hydration makes no sense and has no evidentiary backing. There are multiple factors involved but everyone should absolutely be hydrating religiously. With water. Lol.
Drinking wine for water lol that’ll be my excuse now “I’m just making sure I get my water!”
And then I wake up the next day completely parched.
I’m paler than Nicole and I reapply that often or even more frequently depending on activity or swimming.
Yep. I am fair and get sun spots if a photon of light hits my unprotected face. SPF 100, hat, giant sunglass, the whole shebang. Every single day of the year, in Canada. And not just for vanity – I am the only person in my immediate family not to get cancer and this is something I can be vigilant about as protection and prevention.
She had her skin bleached (she was freckly as a teenager now has porcelain) and has always worn rash vests, hats and full kit I notice. spf 100 would be a necessity.
I’m pale too and burn easily so I’ve been religious about sunscreen and at 67 I barely have any wrinkles. I have a couple of good friends who are total sun-worshipers and their skin is like leather. They’re always complimenting me on my complexion and asking what products I use and I always say it’s not the moisturizers I use, it’s using sun screen even on cloudy days and not baking in the sun, but they continue to do it. Skin cancer around the corner for them I fear.
As a fellow red, I feel I have spent my whole life avoiding the sun. It’s not even just the SPF, because I swear I can have all the 100 SPF in the world on and I will STILL burn if I am in direct sunlight for an hour. So in addition to that, it’s scarfs and hats and sunglasses and light white cardigans in the summer. It’s rash guards and boy shorts instead of bikinis for beach time. It’s always picking the shady side of the street. It’s not even sitting at the café tables that have full window sunlight. It’s a freaking lifestyle, being this white. I feel like a vampire, but I also do look really really good for my age.
As someone with the same hair and skin tone as Nicole–people who could burn sitting under and umbrella in a cave–the answer is absolutely yes. I just wish I remembered as often as she does. Also surprised she uses an American-made sunscreen, as they’re not nearly as effective as some of the French brands. I’ve always understood La Roche Posay to be the gold standard, but only the French formulation as the American version doesn’t use the same high quality ingredients.