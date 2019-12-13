Sarah Ferguson: Prince Andrew is ‘a wonderful man’ going through ‘enormous pain’

When Prince Andrew gave his catastrophic interview to the BBC several weeks ago, his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson was in Saudi Arabia, attending a summit hosted by Mohammed Bin Salman, I sh-t you not. While Fergie was in Riyadh, she also sat down with Vogue Arabia for an interview. At least that’s what I think – there are references to how she’s in town to speak at the Misk Global Forum, which is the same event she attended that exact weekend of Andrew’s interview. I am merely trying to provide context, because Andrew’s interview had not blown up in the Yorks’ faces at that point. Frgie was – at that moment – talking about how Jeffrey Epstein’s death was such a bummer for Andrew’s mental health. I sh-t you not. You can read the full piece here. Some highlights:

On Duchess Meghan: “It must be hard for Meghan, and I can relate to her. I believe she is modern and fabulous. She was famous before. She is great. Why can’t Meghan be great? Why can’t she be celebrated?

Advice for Meghan: “I tend not to give advice because it is taken out of context, but I have been in Meghan’s shoes, and I still am. There’s always a twist of negativity and it just gets so sad and tiring; it’s hard and mean. I abhor bullying and I feel desperately sorry for the pain they must be going through because I’ve been through it.

How she dealt with the attention & negativity: “I eventually self-sabotaged. I didn’t think of the ramifications of my actions. I was at the bottom of the barrel. It was almost as if I wanted to be unlovable. But when I was at the bottom I wrote the book, Finding Sarah.

How the Yorks are more “down to earth” than other royals: “That’s because I’m a very good mother. I used to say to anyone who came to see them, “Do not bring your problems to my girls. It’s not their problem.” Leave the problems at the door, along with your ego. Why should they be persecuted?

She brought fun to the royal family: “Oh, I brought modern etiquette and fun, with Diana, Princess of Wales. Me and Diana had the best time. We really did, no question. I loved her with all my heart.”

On mental health. “When I talk about Prince Andrew, I talk about family because the last six months have been hard on the girls and me. To see such a wonderful man go through such enormous pain. He is the best man I know. It’s just incredible what he has done for Britain, and it’s all nonsense [her voice raises as she alludes to the Epstein scandal], so I talk about familyhood, and I’m very strong about it. The mental health of men is important and I think it is vital to articulate that more.