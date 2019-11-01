Jennifer Garner & Ben Affleck did the school run, are wearing the same color again

Here are some photos of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner doing the school run together yesterday, on Halloween morning. Notice how they’re wearing similar colors, which could be a coincidence. On Sunday, the morning after Ben was videoed out drunk, Ben, Jen, and all their kids were wearing gray as they decorated their house for Halloween together. There are also photos of them picking up their kids for school. This is their pattern – they use the paparazzi when they need them for something and this time it’s rehabbing Ben’s image and making it look like everything is fine. US Magazine is Jennifer Garner’s outlet of choice and they had the story about Ben’s new girlfriend, whom he’s known for a few months supposedly. They also had this story about how Ben’s friends are worried about him after his relapse following about 14 months of sobriety. People has some more insider quotes I’m including too.
Another insider adds, “The people who care about Ben know where this is headed. If he doesn’t get help, he won’t be able to stop.”
Jen is “upset but always supportive.” – From US Magazine video and article
“Ben is very honest that he isn’t perfect. He didn’t try to make any excuses.”
“He was just very clear that he doesn’t want to keep drinking. He wants to be sober. Staying sober is constant work for Ben. Sometimes he makes terrible decisions. But he wants to be the best dad to his kids.”
“She will continue to support and be hopeful about his sobriety,” the source says of Garner. “This is the father of her children and she will always help Ben as much as she can.” – From People
This is the Garner-Affleck strategy when dealing with a PR crisis, give candid quotes to different outlets, be honest and open and hope it blows over. They also use the paparazzi to enhance their image as a family unit. It’s smart and it works somewhat. Ben owes so much to Jen. People call her codependent and a doormat. I do think she gave him way too many chances, but I also see how controlled she is in handling this. Look at her face in the photo below. She is going to make this right! Ben is the father of her kids, she wants him to be present, sober and a good dad. She knows he’s a f’k up and she’s trying to both fix that and convince him to be a better man. It never worked when he was her partner but she has three kids with him and she’s not going to give up on him as a father.
Meanwhile In Touch has an exclusive from someone at the casino on Saturday night where Ben was gambling after his slip. We previously heard that he won $1,500, but In Touch’s source say he lost $60,000 in just 40 minutes. That’s the side I believe.
Jen looks pretty good here. She’s someone who doesn’t seem to really enjoy the whole makeup thing a lot, which works because she always looks pretty fresh faced. Very on-brand, minimal effort to look like a cute but busy mom kind of thing.
I’m also incredibly ashamed that I still find him attractive. I knoooowwww he’s a douchebag. But sometimes douchebags are still nice to look at.
Those kids are lucky. I know the dad is a fu*k-up (I don’t love Garner’s schtick either), but she does an excellent of job of holding everything together. Those kids probably only know him as a great dad, and that’s largely due to her.
Matchup-matchy! Nothing to see here! We are healthy and ‘adorable’ ! See my dimples?
I truly pity Jen. She does all of the heavy lifting for her basically failure of an ex. He couldn’t get it together for her, and he can’t get it together for their children who need him. It’s just sad.
I believe the only reason Jen participates in any of this is for her children and I’m not going to dog on any person that puts their children first or swallows what they may want to say in an effort to help the other parent. Those kids will grow up and they can make their own decisions then but I find It admirable Jen isn’t going to make their decisions for them.
Same here.
I agree her strategy is the right one. Yes they will find out how difficult he was as a father, but they may also gain strength from the fact that their mother protected them until their brains were able to handle it all.
The alternative is to watch the media rip her family apart which undoubtedly would damage the kids.
Same. I won’t bash her for this. Affleck is a mess and should be grateful for the day he married her, because she’s pulled his a** out of the fire so many times for their kids. I can’t fault her for doing what she thinks is best for them, even if he doesn’t deserve to have her constantly salvaging his image.
I’m beginning to wonder if Jen isn’t some sort of official sober-living-support person. I really don’t know how rehabs work, especially not celebrity-level rehabs. But it does seem to me that Jen is Ben’s go-to whenever things go to he!! with his sobriety.
Honestly, Garner always struck me as the type to poke holes in a condom cause she wants a baby.
She talks about normalcy & privacy but has the paps do church pics & school pics. What is she going to do when her kids see thru this & are old enough to say “hell no” to participating? She does know they don’t stay 10yrs old forever, right? Tho she’d probably love that.
her children as they get older are going to be driven crazy by her, particularly her daughters.
I always saw the pap strolls as a trade off. It seems to me like she willingly cooperates when SHE wants to, and then is left alone more or less when she doesn’t want to be photographed.
You seriously read this story and came away from it criticizing Jen? Of the two parents being discussed here … you think she is the problem?
Still no photos of Jen with her boyfriend. She knows how to hide him. But she is more than happy to do the pap stroll with Ben
Ben is very lucky to have Jennifer.