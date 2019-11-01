Mariah Carey thinks November 1st is the start of the Christmas season: is she wrong?

Something that makes me deliriously happy is that today is November 1st and we’re only dealing with the sad drunk remembrances of Halloween today and NOW IT IS THE CHRISTMAS SZN. Please, November and December are just about Thanksgiving and Christmas. So put away your struggle gourds and put up turkey decorations and Christmas wreaths!! Today is the beginning of the Season of Mariah Carey, aka Ms. Christmas. Of course she dressed up for Halloween:
Yes, both my kids are obsessed with @Stranger_Things Lol! PS this is not my costume!! Just out trick or treating! 🎃👻 pic.twitter.com/0Hb7Mytl3i
— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) November 1, 2019
Happy Halloween 🎸
xoxo Spit ft. Mimi 😘 pic.twitter.com/gPZkFKOXvW
— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) November 1, 2019
But at midnight, the pumpkin turned into a reindeer/Mrs. Claus costume/Christmas tree. As Mariah well knows:
Breaking news ❄️ pic.twitter.com/PBwOYLRpJK
— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) November 1, 2019
I can’t believe she has a direct-dial to Santa. Oh wait I totally believe that. So now Ms. Christmas has declared it: it’s time to hear Christmas music, it’s time to watch Mariah sing Christmas music, and it’s time to eat Christmas candy. Make it so. Or not? I don’t know. When I was younger, I thought the “Christmas Season” only started after Thanksgiving, because that’s when my family put up the tree. But as I get older… I’m all for the Christmas season starting pre-Thanksgiving, honestly. We need some joy and holiday spirit.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Mariah’s Twitter.
Make it so 🖖🏽🖖🏽🖖🏽🖖🏽🖖🏽🖖🏽Love it 🥰
Nooooo day after Black Friday! Can we please keep thanksgiving? It’s my favorite holiday
Why can’t people celebrate differently? It’s great you love thanksgiving, I’m glad you enjoy it and feel free to wait to the end of the month to focus on Christmas. But I start Christmas season now! It’s just a feel good time! It makes me feel joyful and excited in a time when that’s so rare. I hate this too cool for school, anti-Christmas in November trend (not you)
I’ve been seeing. Let people enjoy things!
For me it’s not about too cool for school, cool to hate Christmas in November.
It’s that I don’t want to get sick of Christmas. I don’t want to hate it. I LOVE CHRISTMAS SO MUCH and I hate feeling annoyed by a beautiful thing I love so much after celebrating it for two months. So I try to avoid everything, and walk around in blinders until the day after Thanksgiving, when I COME THROUGH, BABY!!
Doesn’t she seem kind of…foolish? I guess I just don’t get her. Not pretty, not interesting, just really basic and unclever.
I don’t think her singing voice is basic. Granted, her music isn’t for everyone but it is her singing voice that sets her apart. That’s what made her famous in the first place. Her early music showcases her voice really well.
I used to think she was a little weird (i.e lounging on a couch during interviews), but then people like Miley Cyrus came along and I developed a new appreciation for Mariah.
Huh?
Are you aware you’re commenting on the Mariah Carey thread?
Everyone is entitled to their own options, but your comment is mean spirited and wrong.
Her “acting” in that tiny clip was so bad and cringeworthy.
Gahhhhhh noooo! Christmas season starts at Thanksgiving! Save the ears of retail employees from two months of Christmas music!!
That’s exactly it, Betsy. She earns big bucks from a Christmas song, so the longer the season the more plays her song gets. $$$
Canadian here-we have Thanksgiving in October, so Christmas freaks like me quietly start digging out our Christmas stuff on Nov 1st…but don’t start actually putting things up until after Rememberance Day.
However, I worked retail for enough years to HATE the Christmas music in the mall. To this day, when I go Christmas shopping, I take my ipod (fully changed) with Amy Winehouse’s Back to Black on repeat.
Agree with her! While Hallmark seems to start their Christmas movies earlier and earlier every year, to me, the season starts at the first “real” Christmas commercial lol! Just saw one this morning, “A Lexus Christmas to Remember” one, where the wife gets a shiny new car, complete with bow.
NOW, it’s ON! lolol
I guess I’m just a great big, old kid; I wait for this like a puppy looking out the window for friends, “tail wagging” lol. I LOVE this time of year (Thanksgiving prep; Xmas/Hanukkah decorating, shopping!! lol); I just don’t want it to go so fast!!!
I have to admit – I’m already watching the Hallmark Christmas movies! I just love them!
Christmas season for me starts November 12. The least I can do is show respect and gratitude for veterans on November 11 before I dive into gingerbread and such.
I always wait till November 12th!
In the past I’ve hated seeing Christmas decorations up in stores so early (like weeks before Halloween) & don’t play Christmas music until the day after Thanksgiving, but the world is a big old hot mess, so I say bring on the Christmas/Holiday joy.
I always buy an ornament from this cute little shop by headquarters before Christmas. I’m due in a couple weeks ago it was my last trip in this week, and the store had a small section out (pre-Halloween) the only time I’ve ever been happy to see Christmas stuff before Thanksgiving!
Have tixs to see her holiday special in Vegas around Thanksgiving. Nothing kicks off the holiday, for me, like a boozy Mariah singing Christmas music.
No! The day after Thanksgiving is the start of Christmas for me.
I hate rushing the holidays. All the stores have Christmas stuff up at back to school time, and it’s depressing. By the time you get to the holiday you’re sick of it.
Not going to lie, I put my tree and decorations up the day after Thanksgiving. I love Christmas!
That’s the best time to do it – many people have the day off from work, it’s usually not too brutally cold, and then it’s done and enjoyable for the season.
I saw this meme last year:
No one is skipping Thanksgiving. Here’s how it goes:
Oct 1 – Oct 31: Halloween
Nov 1 – Nov 27th: Christmas
Nov 28th : Thanksgiving
Nov 29th – Dec 25th : Christmas
I’m okay with this schedule! Lol. I don’t put my tree up until after Thanksgiving but I’ll probably start listening to a Christmas music and watching Christmas movies, doing Christmas-y type things…starting now!
I think November 1 became the start of the Holiday Season a long time ago.
Although I don’t feel there is a right or wrong answer to this question.
I like the video, it’s cute, and I love Christmas stuff ( or most holiday-related stuff in general). My spouse manages a year-round Christmas store, and the customers really start coming in September. Of course it’s the most busy November to December. Yesterday was actually extremely busy for them he said, which was unusual for Halloween. I do love Christmas music though & always look forward to when it starts playing on the radio, but don’t listen to it until then, unless we’re vetting new Christmas music for the store, lol. When we went to get ourselves a Halloween treat last night, at the frozen custard place, the cashier said “Tomorrow it’s Thanksgiving!” Which is how it is at home for us: we take it a holiday at a time, so next up is Thanksgiving decor!
It’s pretty much only Americans who think Christmas doesn’t start until after Thanksgiving, because thanksgiving isn’t celebrated anywhere else. In London and Paris you will already see Christmas decorations going up.
NO! November is for Thanksgiving. Christmas starts December 1st. Christmas is supposed to last past December 25th but because everyone starts so early now decorations come down the 26th. I personally find it to be corporate BS.
This.
Well it is the day I change my ring tone to “ All I Want for Christmas” so…..
I’m all for decorating and celebrating Christmas AFTER Thanksgiving (and my birthday on the 27th). I really love the fall season and enjoy all things Halloween and Thanksgiving-related (and X-Mas)…but for me, each has its own dedicated months. Retail Christmas creeps earlier and earlier every single year…I’m shopping for Halloween candy amongst seven aisles of Christmas decor. No thanks. I’m in the process of trying to find the right table cloth for hosting T-day…it’s been difficult because stores glossed over that decor in favor of Christmas. Whatever. $$$.
I am a wood toy maker so I start preparing for Christmas in September. This week I am filling the workshop with sawdust as I make dozens of nativity sets, and dollhouses. I’m excited for others to be on the same page as me, but we won’t be decorating until after thanksgiving.