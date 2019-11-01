Mariah Carey thinks November 1st is the start of the Christmas season: is she wrong?

Something that makes me deliriously happy is that today is November 1st and we’re only dealing with the sad drunk remembrances of Halloween today and NOW IT IS THE CHRISTMAS SZN. Please, November and December are just about Thanksgiving and Christmas. So put away your struggle gourds and put up turkey decorations and Christmas wreaths!! Today is the beginning of the Season of Mariah Carey, aka Ms. Christmas. Of course she dressed up for Halloween:

Yes, both my kids are obsessed with @Stranger_Things Lol! PS this is not my costume!! Just out trick or treating! 🎃👻 pic.twitter.com/0Hb7Mytl3i — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) November 1, 2019

Happy Halloween 🎸

xoxo Spit ft. Mimi 😘 pic.twitter.com/gPZkFKOXvW — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) November 1, 2019

But at midnight, the pumpkin turned into a reindeer/Mrs. Claus costume/Christmas tree. As Mariah well knows:

I can’t believe she has a direct-dial to Santa. Oh wait I totally believe that. So now Ms. Christmas has declared it: it’s time to hear Christmas music, it’s time to watch Mariah sing Christmas music, and it’s time to eat Christmas candy. Make it so. Or not? I don’t know. When I was younger, I thought the “Christmas Season” only started after Thanksgiving, because that’s when my family put up the tree. But as I get older… I’m all for the Christmas season starting pre-Thanksgiving, honestly. We need some joy and holiday spirit.