Who had the worst Halloween ‘costume’, Don Trump Jr. or Tomi Lahren?

I always forget that fake churchy-types and fake Republicans also celebrate Halloween. They tend to suck all of the joy out of it though, which is probably why I “forget.” On Halloween this year, the House voted to make the next phase of the impeachment inquiry public, which means public hearings, public testimony and what will probably be a sh-t-ton of drama. But the dude who reads words with his mouth open thinks he understands what is happening, and he believes it’s a “witch hunt.” Yes, I am speaking of Dull Trump Jr. He and his inappropriate ex-Fox News girlfriend Kimberly WhatsHerGuts dressed up as a “Witch Hunt” for Halloween. Only… she’s a witch and he’s a hunter, so really their couple costume is Witch-Hunter, not witch hunt. And I also think he’s probably going to try to shoot Kimberly. Also: did Kimberly’s witch costume cost $2 at Party City or what? Cheap, cheap, cheap.

Dull Trump wasn’t the only “conservative” nutjob to dress up for Halloween. Tonka Limpet – aka Tomasi Leer aka Tuna Lip aka Tupelo Larry- decided to “dress up” as Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez for Halloween. AOC is a beautiful, intelligent young Congresswoman who used to work as a bartender to support herself. Tampon Lojack is a blonde idiot who gets paid to parrot conservative talking points.

I decided to dress up as the person who scares me most. The Democratic Dimwit Darling, socialist-loving, freedom-hating, former bartender herself @AOC pic.twitter.com/PAEK8LkfvI — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) October 31, 2019

Eric Trump didn’t dress up, I guess. Neither did Ivanka. She was too busy pwning herself by trying to quote from Thomas Jefferson.

“…surrounded by enemies and spies catching and perverting every word that falls from my lips or flows from my pen, and inventing where facts fail them.” -Thomas Jefferson’s reflections on Washington, D.C. in a letter to his daughter Martha.

Some things never change, dad! — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) October 31, 2019

Embed from Getty Images