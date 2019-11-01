Who had the worst Halloween ‘costume’, Don Trump Jr. or Tomi Lahren?

I always forget that fake churchy-types and fake Republicans also celebrate Halloween. They tend to suck all of the joy out of it though, which is probably why I “forget.” On Halloween this year, the House voted to make the next phase of the impeachment inquiry public, which means public hearings, public testimony and what will probably be a sh-t-ton of drama. But the dude who reads words with his mouth open thinks he understands what is happening, and he believes it’s a “witch hunt.” Yes, I am speaking of Dull Trump Jr. He and his inappropriate ex-Fox News girlfriend Kimberly WhatsHerGuts dressed up as a “Witch Hunt” for Halloween. Only… she’s a witch and he’s a hunter, so really their couple costume is Witch-Hunter, not witch hunt. And I also think he’s probably going to try to shoot Kimberly. Also: did Kimberly’s witch costume cost $2 at Party City or what? Cheap, cheap, cheap.

Dull Trump wasn’t the only “conservative” nutjob to dress up for Halloween. Tonka Limpet – aka Tomasi Leer aka Tuna Lip aka Tupelo Larry- decided to “dress up” as Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez for Halloween. AOC is a beautiful, intelligent young Congresswoman who used to work as a bartender to support herself. Tampon Lojack is a blonde idiot who gets paid to parrot conservative talking points.

Eric Trump didn’t dress up, I guess. Neither did Ivanka. She was too busy pwning herself by trying to quote from Thomas Jefferson.

View this post on Instagram

Happy Halloween! #NavySEALLuke #UnicornCarolina

A post shared by Eric F. Trump (@erictrump) on

Photos courtesy of Twitter, Getty and Instagram.

23 Responses to “Who had the worst Halloween ‘costume’, Don Trump Jr. or Tomi Lahren?”

  1. grabbyhands says:
    November 1, 2019 at 9:02 am

    I hate them both (costumes and people) with the white hot intensity of a thousand suns.

    And they call the left fragile snowflakes. Jesus.

    Reply
    • Esmom says:
      November 1, 2019 at 9:17 am

      I came here to say literally the same thing. My loathing for Don Junior especially is unhealthy. He’s such a petty, whiny punk. Gah, my blood is boiling just typing this.

      And Tampon Lojack (LMAO)? I can’t believe these people have such wide platforms to spew their ignorance.

      The only thing that gives me hope these days are the college students I know studying journalism, public policy, criminal justice, environmental science and engineering, education…they get it. I gotta believe their integrity, despite the high profiles of these useless, disgusting forces on the right, will prevail.

      Reply
  2. Tate says:
    November 1, 2019 at 9:05 am

    Junior and his blow up doll are starting to look alike.

    Reply
  3. Case says:
    November 1, 2019 at 9:06 am

    Scrolling down to see Tami’s, I said some…not nice words.

    Reply
    • Original T.C. says:
      November 1, 2019 at 9:15 am

      LOL. We all know she’s mad that AOC has replaced her as the woman the Right Wing incels lust after. So she used Halloween as an excuse to be desired again by dressing up as AOC. Seriously both genders of the right wing nutcases have an unhealthy hard-on for poor AOC.

      Reply
      • Kateeeee says:
        November 1, 2019 at 9:20 am

        I know, and I only hope their hate inspires AOC to bigger and better things. This costume is super lame but at least she didnt try to brown face it up. Baby steps for the deplorables.

  4. My3cents says:
    November 1, 2019 at 9:09 am

    These are by far the scariest Halloween costumes I’ve seen, Pennywise etc. have nothing on these people. Scary starts from the soul (less).

    Reply
  5. Diana says:
    November 1, 2019 at 9:09 am

    Nancy Pelosi… praying to God she can help save us from this mess we are in! 🙏🙏🙏🙏

    Reply
  6. BlueSky says:
    November 1, 2019 at 9:10 am

    Nazi Barbie still thirsty for attention. She wears her insecurities on her sleeves. AOC is everything Nazi Barbie will never be.

    Reply
  7. Lightpurple says:
    November 1, 2019 at 9:11 am

    Junior (Crabbe) has not learned his lesson from two years ago when he tried to make a political statement using his daughter Chloe’s Halloween picture and got owned on Twitter.

    What’s with the military costumes on Crabbe and Doyle’s kid? No Trump has ever served.

    Nagini is preparing for yet another vacation at our expense. This time: Morocco!

    Reply
    • Esmom says:
      November 1, 2019 at 9:21 am

      His stupid Halloween “socialism” stunt, gah. Such dignity and wisdom from the son of the POTUS. Have I mentioned how much I utterly loathe him?

      Reply
    • Betsy says:
      November 1, 2019 at 9:55 am

      They’re such grifters that my first thought is, oh I wonder what they’re up to in Morocco. Who are they meeting? Which Middle Eastern figure will meet them there to arrange shenanigans? Will Eric Prince be there, or does he limit that type of activity to the Seychelles?

      (With my apologies to any Moroccan celebitches. You and your country are lovely; when these grifters ride out, one just knows they’re going for criminal purposes).

      Reply
  8. Kateeeee says:
    November 1, 2019 at 9:16 am

    Because nothing says “I vote Republican” like dressing up as a killer of women for “fun”. I have no sense of humor when it comes to these never-weres… only disgust.

    Reply
  9. Ceecu33 says:
    November 1, 2019 at 9:17 am

    I don’t usually condone violence on any level, but with Tampon Latexface I would make an exception. She’s the hunter, except change the H to a C. Someone should have dressed as her but make sure they brought a teleprompter since she’s too dim witted to think for herself.

    Reply
  10. Ye says:
    November 1, 2019 at 9:18 am

    His kids really are all in arent they. And they were democrats before this. The lust for money and status must have really been pounded into their brains from birth…

    They KNOW he is assaulting the presidency for his own pleasure. They are vile.

    Reply
  11. Kiki says:
    November 1, 2019 at 9:25 am

    Oh, look… It Stupid, Dimwit and Dumb Fox, Fake Barbie… Tomi Lahren. Karma will come and get them all.
    It starts with all the Republicans, that includes Matt Gaetz, Lindsey Graham, and Moscow Mitch McConnell. Oh, let’s not forget Rudy Guiliani (coming soon, he will be in handcuffs and hopefully send to jail). It started with Paul Manafort, Michael Flynn, Michael Cohen and many more to come. Donald J. Trump will definitely get his Karma. Revenge served cold.

    Reply
  12. Lizzie says:
    November 1, 2019 at 9:37 am

    Kimmy looks like she’s 70 with great plastic surgery. except she’s 50 with bad plastic surgery.

    Reply
  13. LP says:
    November 1, 2019 at 9:38 am

    I’m seeing several of my fave websites covering tampon latex (thanks to the above commenter for that, lol) and her costume, and my two cents is: a grease fire can’t be put out with water, only lack of oxygen. You’d like nice cold water would work- doesn’t it work on other fires?- but for a grease fire, no amount of water will make it stop, you have to remove the oxygen for it to go away. Do you see what I’m saying?

    Reply
  14. BearcatLawyer says:
    November 1, 2019 at 9:44 am

    The Thomas Jefferson quote was a poor choice, but Ivanka is too stupid to realize that. He was complaining about being maligned for fathering a child with his slave Sally Heming and arguing that his opponents were lying. EXCEPT he actually DID father multiple children with Sally. So in effect Jefferson was mad at being called out for something he actually did. Much like Mango Voldemort and his manic tweeting, I suppose.

    Reply
  15. Ally Theater says:
    November 1, 2019 at 9:46 am

    She also said

    ‘For all those crybabies out there triggered by my Halloween costume and others: it’s Halloween, calm down. Thought you Lefties would love a day that legitimizes going door-to-door asking for free things, anyway. #staytriggered”

    Hilarious. The fossil fuel industry loves government handouts.

    Reply
  16. naomipaige99 says:
    November 1, 2019 at 9:49 am

    Trash. Both of them are nothing but pure trailer trash!

    Reply
  17. Suze says:
    November 1, 2019 at 9:51 am

    I think the thing that annoys me most about Trippy Lollipop’s costume is that she couldn’t even get the shade of lipstick right. AOC has name dropped the brand and color (Beso by Stila), and it isn’t expensive. But no, Trolli Logarithm half-assed it, like she does everything.

    Reply
  18. Nicegirl says:
    November 1, 2019 at 9:56 am

    Torrid Liar,I can’t even.

    If my boyfriend was a criminal millionaire, my witch costume would be BOMB 💣 y’all. I’m not with this cheap ass party city look either.

    These 2 women are OBVIOUSLY not Amelia Earhart 🤦‍♀️😂

    Reply

