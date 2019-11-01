Kim Kardashian dressed up as Elle Woods for Halloween: what, like it’s hard?

True or false: Legally Blonde is actually Reese Witherspoon’s best movie. True. True or false: Kim Kardashian’s greatest act skill was dressing up as Elle Woods for Halloween and re-creating Elle’s famous college admissions video. True???? Honestly, we all knew this was coming. As soon as Kim revealed that she was becoming a lawyer – what, like it’s hard? – the “Legally Blonde” jokes started popping up in stories about Kim. And so Kim went all-in. She got an excellent blonde wig, and hired some good people to recreate the Elle Woods college video:

Elle Woods Harvard Video Essay pic.twitter.com/PNMBs2dl0C — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 31, 2019

The thing is… when people say Kim has no talent, they’re not wrong. She isn’t an entertainer in any traditional sense. She can’t sing, she can’t dance, she can’t act her way out of a paper bag. But she is strangely watchable. Mostly because her catface has become some strange vortex and even the purposefully bad-quality video can’t hide it. Anyway, I truly didn’t start off this post intending to insult Kim. It’s a good costume. I wish the pink dress wasn’t so clingy and satiny (it needed to be more early ‘00s), but overall… she did a great job. Except for the acting. The acting was TERRIBLE.

Legally Blonde pic.twitter.com/7deqdWVv60 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 31, 2019