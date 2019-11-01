Kim Kardashian dressed up as Elle Woods for Halloween: what, like it’s hard?

True or false: Legally Blonde is actually Reese Witherspoon’s best movie. True. True or false: Kim Kardashian’s greatest act skill was dressing up as Elle Woods for Halloween and re-creating Elle’s famous college admissions video. True???? Honestly, we all knew this was coming. As soon as Kim revealed that she was becoming a lawyer – what, like it’s hard? – the “Legally Blonde” jokes started popping up in stories about Kim. And so Kim went all-in. She got an excellent blonde wig, and hired some good people to recreate the Elle Woods college video:
Elle Woods Harvard Video Essay pic.twitter.com/PNMBs2dl0C
— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 31, 2019
The thing is… when people say Kim has no talent, they’re not wrong. She isn’t an entertainer in any traditional sense. She can’t sing, she can’t dance, she can’t act her way out of a paper bag. But she is strangely watchable. Mostly because her catface has become some strange vortex and even the purposefully bad-quality video can’t hide it. Anyway, I truly didn’t start off this post intending to insult Kim. It’s a good costume. I wish the pink dress wasn’t so clingy and satiny (it needed to be more early ‘00s), but overall… she did a great job. Except for the acting. The acting was TERRIBLE.
Legally Blonde pic.twitter.com/7deqdWVv60
— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 31, 2019
Photos & video courtesy of Kim Kardashian’s social media.
this made me laugh quite a bit. I thought it was a very well done costume and pretty funny considering her law stuff.
I thought it was great. No one can say Kim can’t laugh of herself and she really tried, she isn’t one of those people who try hard but act like they don’t. I’m just surprised she missed the opportunity of dressing up like a Playboy bunny.
Im not a Kim fanatic but I thought this was pretty epic! She’s making fun of herself & it’s Halloween! She gets all the points for cleverness here!
Huge risk, dressing like someone as iconically cute as Elle Woods. I call this a fail, because it makes Kim’s face look thin and old and vaguely moustachioed.
I actually enjoyed that. No, she can’t act. But she seems at least halfway aware of it, and it sort of just made it more funny.
It IS a great costume. I even think the bad acting was the point of the whole thing.
That was cute.
Even though I find Kim and her family completely phony & vapid (but kinda fun to gossip about) even I have to admit this was cute. What is the word coming to?