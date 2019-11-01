Donald Trump thinks Duchess Meghan is taking the smears ‘very personally’

Do you know how long this year has been? So friggin’ long. So long that I actually forgot that Donald Trump called the Duchess of Sussex “nasty” ahead of his state visit to the UK in June. He agreed to an interview with The Sun, and he was told that Meghan made public statements in support of Hillary Clinton, and spoke about the divisive nature of Trump’s then-campaign in 2016. Trump responded with: “I didn’t know that she was nasty.” He later sort of backtracked but honestly, it didn’t change anything – the Queen still greeted him and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge managed to completely avoid having their photo taken with him. Meghan did not go to any events during Trump’s state visit either. She was on maternity leave. So… Trump was interviewed this week by Nigel Farage (gross) and he was asked about Meghan again:

Donald Trump today implied Meghan Markle needs to toughen up to deal with ‘unfair’ Press coverage against her during a live radio interview with Nigel Farage. The US President said he had watched interviews of the Duchess of Sussex complaining about her treatment from the tabloids and saw she had taken the criticism ‘very personally’. He told LBC: ‘Well I’ve been watching her interviews and I’ve seen it and she’s taking it very personally. I guess you’ve got to be a little bit different than that but she takes it very personally and I can understand it. But I don’t know her.’ Mr Trump also used the interview to praise Prince Harry and the Queen while offering his views on the December 12 general election. Discussing his ‘wonderful’ visit to the UK in June, Mr Trump said he enjoyed meeting Prince Harry and the rest of the royals. ‘I met him when I was over at that incredible… we had something that was so incredible recently. What that was five months ago, time flies. He’s a great young man. The whole family is great, it’s a great family..’ Mr Trump used the interview to say Jeremy Corbyn would be ‘so bad’ for the UK while hailing Boris Johnson as ‘the exact right guy for the times’. He also said if Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage teamed up with Mr Johnson they would be an ‘unstoppable force’.

Believe it or not, that was Trump actually trying to say something relatively mild. He didn’t want to unload on Meghan or any of the royals. He’s desperate for their approval, desperate for their acceptance. As for what he actually says… “she’s taking it very personally. I guess you’ve got to be a little bit different than that but she takes it very personally and I can understand it”… this from the man who tweet-rages and tweet-whines whenever there’s a negative story about him. This from a man who truly shut down the White House press room as “punishment” for the bad press he gets. This is the man who thinks Meghan is taking it a bit too personally. I know how the British tabloids are framing this, but here’s how I’d like to frame it: “Racist, white supremacist rapist tells biracial duchess to toughen up while being smeared and bullied by racists and misogynists.”