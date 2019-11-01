Duchess Meghan attended the opening of Luminary Bakery’s second location

Here’s a video from the SussexRoyal IG – the Duchess of Sussex did a lowkey event this week with no press, and only one or two videographers to capture the event for Instagram. Meghan attended the opening of a second location for Luminary Bakery, the same bakery she highlighted when she guest-edited British Vogue’s September issue. Luminary Bakery trains women who are survivors of abuse and assault, including marginalized women and victims of trafficking. The women are trained to bake and to make cookies, pies and cakes. And now because Meghan helped raise their profile, they’ve got a second location! Here’s more from the SussexRoyal IG:
Earlier this week The Duchess of Sussex visited the women of @LuminaryBakery as they celebrated the opening of their new location. It was a special moment to acknowledge the spirit of Luminary and their remarkable business model that opens its arms to women from vulnerable circumstances (be it abuse, poverty, trafficking, marginalisation) and equips them with the job skills and confidence to succeed.
Having sat down with @luminarybakery at their flagship location earlier this year and from that inspiring visit choosing to feature them as #ForcesForChange in the September issue of @britishvogue, Her Royal Highness was proud to be invited to attend the launch of their second bakery. This addition will enable the organisation to provide services, support and mentoring for four times the number of women.
Luminary Bakery – a sustainable grassroots organisation in the heart of London – is a beautiful example of community and uplifting those during hardship for the greater good.
If you find yourself in the area, please visit and support the women of @LuminaryBakery to enjoy their delicious baked goods and to see the impactful work they’re doing.
Great organization/business and I’m so glad that business is going so well that they could open a second location! My only qualm about the video is that Meghan shouldn’t be baking or decorating a cake without wearing an apron! You can see that she was given an apron… after she already had her hands on the cake.
Apparently at this opening, she did speak to a reporter from The Telegraph (this must have been embargoed until now) where Meghan “requests that people don’t even refer to her by her formal title, the Duchess of Sussex.” She also said that she doesn’t “want people to love her,” but she wants to be heard, especially when she speaks about issues which are important to her. The Telegraph also has her saying this during a speech at the Luminary Bakery opening: “We get into this habit of wanting things done immediately nowadays. There’s a culture of instant gratification, of the instant fix. But we aren’t mechanical objects that need to be fixed. You’re a wounded creature that needs to be healed, and that takes time.”
Meanwhile, the Sussexes also posted a Halloween message on Instagram where they called Archie “our little pumpkin.” Which is cute, but GIVE US PHOTOS OF THE PUMPKIN BABY. And the Sussexes are also using their Instagram to follow military and veteran-related Instagram accounts in the month of November.
And finally, the Daily Express (I KNOW) has Phil Dampier saying that if Meghan and Harry do move away from England, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be “devastated.” LOL.
I know we love her to bits and it may seem like gushing, but the posture she holds, of seeming enthusiastic but also kind of embarrassed by people deferring to her, is exactly how I would feel in her place. She is so elegant but never for a moment seems like she expects anything special. She always seems so sweetly enthusiastic and a tiny bit shy. I love her. And do not understand why everyone doesn’t.
There are nowhere as many haters as they’d like you to think. Part of the larger goal or them is to creat the *illusion* that there are a ton of them and that she’s very unpopular. And then hopefully, the illusion becomes reality.
It’s starting to backfire spectacularly though (thankfully). She’s getting open support now from all sorts of people, arch-bishops, First Ladies, Hollywood stars, 72 MPs, and on and on. People are rooting for her.
She’ll be fine. Let’s just continue supporting her and keep things fun and happy and try not to get tainted by the few, very loud haters. (That’s the real challenge)
She just looks so at ease! I think that is why I like her more than Kate–I can’t imagine Kate looking comfortable doing this. And I feel bad for judging her for that, because I probably would look awkward doing something like this, too. It’s been a real epiphany for me; we have no real idea what these people are actually like! That being said, I can’t help but be drawn to meghan. She just seems so nice and friendly. The smile looks so genuine! That’s what makes it so shocking to me that people hate her so much
I’m with you. She looks like she is genuinely enjoying the work she is doing. Isn’t the whole point of a royal’s job to get out and be among the people and do charity work to raise awareness? That’s clearly what she’s doing, and appears to be doing it happily, so…WHAT. IS. YOUR. PROBLEM UK??
