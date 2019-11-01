Duchess Kate hates to see Meghan ‘so miserable’ but Kate stays out of the drama

The Duchess of Cambridge can do no wrong in the British tabloid press these days. And we all know why that is. After two years of the Embiggening Kate Campaign, it’s been established that “Kate has never put a foot wrong” and “if Meghan succeeds at anything, it’s only thanks to Kate.” There’s a new part to this whole campaign too, as we’ve seen play out over the past year: Kate will save the monarchy because she constantly “makes peace” with those dastardly Sussexes. Yes, there’s that edge of white-saviorism, but I do wonder if… Kate might actually feel sorry for Meghan? I honestly don’t believe Kate has this huge ax to grind, like William has with Harry. I kind of believe that Kate really does try to make peace between the couples. So… that’s what Us Weekly’s cover story is about:

Duchess Kate is in their corner. The future queen “hates seeing” Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan “so miserable” amid their fight against the British press, a source reveals exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly. “While Kate’s concerned about Harry and Meghan’s well-being,” the source says, “she tries to stay out of the drama.” Kate, 37, for her part, “hopes William and Harry will eventually heal the rift and let bygones be bygones,” the source tells Us. “The way she sees it, life’s too short to make enemies – especially with loved ones,” the insider adds. “She’s very levelheaded like that. Kate’s a family girl.”

[From Us Weekly]

There’s this thing that Us Weekly and the Daily Mail and the Sun are talking around and I find it so interesting – like, no one is even claiming that William understands his duty to the crown and to his family. No one is addressing the fact that the second in line to the throne is acting like a petty tyrant. None of these stories are about how William will do the most to bury the hatchet. No one even acknowledges that William has a big role in pushing these smears against Harry and Meghan. So we have Kate the White Savior, trying to balance her husband’s pettiness with her genuine desire to just get along and not cause a ruckus.