Duchess Kate hates to see Meghan ‘so miserable’ but Kate stays out of the drama

The Duchess of Cambridge can do no wrong in the British tabloid press these days. And we all know why that is. After two years of the Embiggening Kate Campaign, it’s been established that “Kate has never put a foot wrong” and “if Meghan succeeds at anything, it’s only thanks to Kate.” There’s a new part to this whole campaign too, as we’ve seen play out over the past year: Kate will save the monarchy because she constantly “makes peace” with those dastardly Sussexes. Yes, there’s that edge of white-saviorism, but I do wonder if… Kate might actually feel sorry for Meghan? I honestly don’t believe Kate has this huge ax to grind, like William has with Harry. I kind of believe that Kate really does try to make peace between the couples. So… that’s what Us Weekly’s cover story is about:

Duchess Kate is in their corner. The future queen “hates seeing” Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan “so miserable” amid their fight against the British press, a source reveals exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly.

“While Kate’s concerned about Harry and Meghan’s well-being,” the source says, “she tries to stay out of the drama.”

Kate, 37, for her part, “hopes William and Harry will eventually heal the rift and let bygones be bygones,” the source tells Us.

“The way she sees it, life’s too short to make enemies – especially with loved ones,” the insider adds. “She’s very levelheaded like that. Kate’s a family girl.”

There’s this thing that Us Weekly and the Daily Mail and the Sun are talking around and I find it so interesting – like, no one is even claiming that William understands his duty to the crown and to his family. No one is addressing the fact that the second in line to the throne is acting like a petty tyrant. None of these stories are about how William will do the most to bury the hatchet. No one even acknowledges that William has a big role in pushing these smears against Harry and Meghan. So we have Kate the White Savior, trying to balance her husband’s pettiness with her genuine desire to just get along and not cause a ruckus.

The Duchess of Cambridge sits near the Duchess of Sussex as they attend the West

Eugenie Jack wedding Windsor

35 Responses to “Duchess Kate hates to see Meghan ‘so miserable’ but Kate stays out of the drama”

  1. DaisySharp says:
    November 1, 2019 at 8:44 am

    I believe it. I highly doubt she’s evil for one thing. I always thought she was truly fond of Harry for another. And lastly, I’ve seen this happen up close. No one else around these things feels good about it. You have to be a real terrible mess of a person to feel good about something like this. Usually everyone else is feeling very bad, and we are also walking on eggshells for fear of saying the wrong thing and making everything worse. The scary thing? A lot of times the two (or more) who have the problems with each other, can turn fast against a third party they perceive to have piled on some imagined injustice done them. Listen, this is messy, I hate it. I have it with my brothers. No fun! And they in my view, would love to have me to blame. So I walk on eggshells.

    Reply
    • Mignionette says:
      November 1, 2019 at 9:25 am

      Except her HUSBAND is actively engaged in tearing down Meghan so that makes her somewhat complicit when she happily goes along with those photo calls and all the other shenanigans.

      Reply
  2. S808 says:
    November 1, 2019 at 8:45 am

    Kate won’t move without William’s approval let alone get in between whatever is going on between him and the Sussexes. She also very much benefits from the Sussex’s being sacrificed. Never has she been able to skate by doing the bare minimum as she has now. No way is she gonna give that up.

    Reply
  3. PizzaLove says:
    November 1, 2019 at 8:50 am

    Kate probably feels for Meghan since Kate herself was ridiculed for years. “Waity Katy”, etc. I think William is an a$$ and Kate is harmless. And she is probably trying to help Meghan get through all the attacks. Other than the Queen, the women in the English Royalty generally get treated like crap at one time or another. Diana, Fergie…

    Reply
  4. Rhys says:
    November 1, 2019 at 8:50 am

    I remember when Kate just married Will – she couldn’t do anything right. I wonder if it’s just a matter of time and the tabloids have something/someone to pick on? Maybe Camilla and Charles can have a child together really quickly to marry him or her off in 18 years, and relief the pressure.

    Reply
  5. Machine Elf says:
    November 1, 2019 at 8:51 am

    I hate the excuse “I want to stay out of the drama”. When you witness someone being abused you do not ethically have that luxury. Staying out of the drama only benefits the abuser, never the victim.

    Reply
  6. Becks1 says:
    November 1, 2019 at 8:51 am

    I can believe that Kate feels sorry for Meghan and wishes everyone got along (to the extent they may not at this point, ahem William and Harry), but I also don’t think she is doing anything actively to “heal the rift” or whatever. She’s probably very nice to Meghan and I imagine they get along with each other, but I imagine that’s probably it – both in terms of their relationship and in terms of Kate’s “efforts” to heal the family or whatever nonsense language they’re using at this point.

    And I appreciate your last point too Kaiser – it seems to now be acknowledged there is a rift, its between the brothers, and Kate understands “her duty” but that is also a swipe at William IMO, because it seems to be implying that he doesn’t.

    Reply
  7. Guest2.0 says:
    November 1, 2019 at 8:53 am

    Dueling duchesses? Are they still on with that BS? Again, it’s not the duchesses that are feuding….it’s the heir and the spare….the two blood princes. These tabloids and their fan fiction.

    Reply
  8. AllKindsOfSugar says:
    November 1, 2019 at 8:56 am

    inside The Dueling Duchess feud!!! I see we are back to making it about the women.

    Karen in the cubicle on the right has no imagination.

    Reply
  9. yinyang says:
    November 1, 2019 at 9:07 am

    Maybe Kate can lend her ace PR team, I mean it saved her and turned her life around, but knowing Kate she’d never.

    Reply
  10. Peg says:
    November 1, 2019 at 9:08 am

    A reporter asked England Rugby Captain (??) if the Royal Family called, he replied not him personally, but Prince Harry called the team a couple of times and showed Archie in the English shirt.
    Meghan told the reporter at the bakery, Harry left for Japan and she and Archie are going to watch the match.

    Reply
  11. Wowsers says:
    November 1, 2019 at 9:11 am

    I believe it too. I also think there’s no feud between them. Why? Meghan is too smart to make an enemy of Kate. Kate doesn’t strike me as a fighter, she seems very family focused and probably doesn’t have the time nor mental energy to feud with anyone.

    Reply
  12. ShazBot says:
    November 1, 2019 at 9:12 am

    I maintain – this is all Carole, knowing full well how bad this is reflecting on the whole RF, trying to put some gloss over her daughter.

    Reply
    • BearcatLawyer says:
      November 1, 2019 at 9:47 am

      THIS. Carole wants her daughter to become queen, and anything that jeopardizes that goal must be dealt with promptly.

      Reply
  13. Hkk11 says:
    November 1, 2019 at 9:13 am

    After H&M got married and M was wildly popular there was a story about Kate not letting M into her social circle. I do believe that story. Kate was a social climber, her family is not aristocratic. She was too insecure to accept M, despite being her sil and M being in a new country, into her social circle.

    Reply
  14. heygingersnaps says:
    November 1, 2019 at 9:15 am

    dolittle kate will always follow lazy bill’s prompts. She’s been a participant in the smears as well and she benefited from it, look at how they are trying to embiggen her no matter how silly it seems.

    Reply
  15. yinyang says:
    November 1, 2019 at 9:16 am

    WK you run anti-bullying campaigns, it’s time to show us what you’re made of. The number one reason bullying continues is that others are too scared to stand up lest the bullies come after them. But oh right you can’t, the taxpayers have you by the balls…This is why I have no respect for the RF.

    Reply
  16. Marie says:
    November 1, 2019 at 9:18 am

    I really don’t think Kate cares how Meghan feels. I think she would hate anyone Harry married.

    Reply
  17. Valiantly Varnished says:
    November 1, 2019 at 9:19 am

    A note to regular commenters on CB. Please do not engage with trolls. CB has already stated that when you comment and create a huge comment thread under troll comments they cannot be deleted. So please – DO NOT engage. Simply comment Troll under the original comment as CB instructed and the comment will be deleted and the person banned.
    Thank you for coming to my TedTalk.

    Reply
  18. Sassy says:
    November 1, 2019 at 9:22 am

    She benefited the most from the tab abuse of Meghan so of course she wasn’t ever going to support Meghan.

    Reply
  19. Toot says:
    November 1, 2019 at 9:25 am

    All that Meghan does is engagements for organizations she works with, so how is she out for fame?

    Reply
  20. Rogue says:
    November 1, 2019 at 9:31 am

    In recent history the women connected to royal men have been treated badly in the press and sure Camilla&Kate do sympathise whilst understandably glad they aren’t in the firing line anymore.

    Someone should have put out months ago that Camilla, Kate, Meghan had a WhatsApp group commiserating on ridiculous stories about them. Now idea of family support comes across as spin& there are continuing conflicting narratives.

    Reply
  21. Murphy says:
    November 1, 2019 at 9:33 am

    It wouldn’t matter if Kate thought Meghan was great and really really wanted to be great girlfriends because…..William doesn’t like her. And she will toe William’s line until the day she dies.

    Reply
  22. Mignionette says:
    November 1, 2019 at 9:35 am

    Codependent white woman with controlling cheating husband allows WOC collegaue to be used as human shield so that she can have a calm and contented step-ford wife life…

    Ummm where have we seen that before…

    Reply
  23. Snap Happy says:
    November 1, 2019 at 9:39 am

    Their PR sucks. Kate is a family girl…could they rub it in anymore? It’s two sided, Meghan doesn’t get along with her family or the royals.

    Reply
  24. Lulu says:
    November 1, 2019 at 9:43 am

    Mmmmmm….wanting to make peace would mean bucking up to her husband. Ain’t gon happen. Being nice and neutral? Why not…that way she gets to stay on her pedestal on the fence. It’s a shame though because the press were ruthless with her in the early days. She could be an excellent empathetic ear if nothing else.
    It was so fun to watch Diana & Fergie together in the 80s….wish we had some of that harmless fun drama instead of this BS.

    Reply
  25. Toot says:
    November 1, 2019 at 9:43 am

    I think Kate doesn’t care. She’s benefiting and hasn’t denied any of the smears that have to do with her concerning Meghan.

    KP was quick to deny botox and hair extensions but not those stories.

    Reply
  26. Lizzie says:
    November 1, 2019 at 9:47 am

    of course she’s going to stay out of it. her man made her wait for a decade before he settled for her – and she took it. until she had the children, the entire country tried to shame her for being non-royal – and she took it. her husband has cheated on her their entire relationship – in public – and she takes it. now her husband is making her look like a brat who feuds with her sister in law – and she takes it. the biggest part of her job is turning a blind eye and it is what she’s best at. she’s never going to say a word about anything.

    Reply
  27. Beach Dreams says:
    November 1, 2019 at 9:54 am

    I sincerely doubt she gives a damn about Meghan because she’s right there with her husband encouraging the media’s smears.

    Why Kate would ever be considered innocent in all this is beyond me. We know she’s competitive and we know she has a history of getting an attitude with women who aren’t her relatives. Just because she’s adopted a bland smiling facade and pushes the image of doting mother doesn’t mean her negative traits have magically disappeared.

    Image is clearly extremely important to her as well as William. They both want the image of being the golden couple, of being the monarchy’s shining stars. If that weren’t true, we wouldn’t have seen her suddenly ramping up her rewears when Meghan was criticized for her wardrobe last fall or giving more speeches after Meghan got attention for doing so. We also wouldn’t have seen an increase in ‘candid’ photo ops with the kids since Rose Hanbury became a thorn in their sides.

    Reply
  28. Over it says:
    November 1, 2019 at 9:57 am

    William is third in line to the throne.

    Reply
  29. Peg says:
    November 1, 2019 at 9:14 am

    Well the Meghan Show is helping others, and if she put in the hard work, why should she not take credit.
    She is not like others that take credit but don’t do the work.
    Get use to it because she is not going anywhere.

    Reply

