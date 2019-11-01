“Tom Hiddleston was Daredevil for Halloween in New York” links

Tom Hiddleston has been enjoying his time in NYC so much. He’s been posting to Instagram & he and his Betrayal castmates dressed up for Halloween. [LaineyGossip]
I would happily watch baseball if it just consisted of baseball fans trashing Donald Trump live on television. [Jezebel]
Lord Varys was the one who left the coffee cup on the table. [Dlisted]
Sam Smith covered Donna Summer’s “I Feel Love.” [Just Jared]
Helen Mirren looks incredible in this shade of red. [Go Fug Yourself]
Was Sarah Michelle Gellar’s character in IKWYDLS done a disservice? [Pajiba]
Canadian local journalists can’t handle their colleague in an unicorn costume. [Towleroad]
The Honest Trailer for The Shining. [OMG Blog]
Jamie Foxx has a new girlfriend, huh. [The Blemish]
Commenting Guidelines
Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.
By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy
Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.
You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!
Leave a comment