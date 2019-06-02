Donald Trump called Duchess Meghan ‘nasty’ for not supporting him in 2016

As I’ve already said, I’m truly sorry that Donald Trump is going to the UK. I’m sorry you UK Celebitches will have his foul odor in your country. I’m sorry that we’re exporting our dumbest person however briefly. I’m also sorry that Donald Trump is bringing his large adult children along for the ride – Ivanka will be there, baby-whispering utter gibberish, Don Jr. will be there, because Bob Mueller didn’t feel like indicting him, and Eric and Tiffany will also be around.
Since this is a real state visit and Trump is nominally a “real” president (not really), he did the thing that all presidents do, which is grant a few interviews to a media outlets from the country he’s about to visit. That’s how a journalist from The Sun ended up in the Oval Office, and that’s how Donald Trump commented on the Duchess of Sussex. Before she married Harry, Meghan made several public comments about how Trump is a misogynist and a hateful person. I guess the Sun’s journalist repeated those quotes to Trump. And he reacted.
President Trump has revealed his shock at Meghan Markle’s “nasty” comments about him — but believes she will make a great American princess. The US leader can expect a lavish welcome from the Queen, Charles and Harry at Buckingham Palace on Monday. Speaking to The Sun in the Oval Office, Mr Trump told of his great honour at meeting the 93-year-old monarch again, and how he’s ready to lock horns with the Prince of Wales on climate change.
Relations with Meghan are believed to be much frostier — yet Trump was generous in his praise for the new mum. Officially she will miss next week’s functions while on maternity with three-week-old son Archie. But it is thought she and Trump are being kept apart to avoid an embarrassing confrontation. LA—born Meghan, 37, accused him of being “misogynistic” and “divisive” during his 2016 presidential campaign. The ex-Suits actress also pledged to vote for his rival Hillary Clinton.
Told of Meghan’s barbs by The Sun, Mr Trump insisted it was the first time he’d heard them.
He said: “I didn’t know that. What can I say? I didn’t know that she was nasty.”
When told Meghan had threatened to leave for Canada if he won in 2016, he countered: “A lot of people are moving here (to the US).”
He also revealed that he had no idea that he wouldn’t be meeting Meghan on his three-day state visit to the UK. He said: “I didn’t know that. I hope she is OK.”
Rather than hit back at Meghan in his customary fashion, the President seemed willing to mend fences — while saying she can flourish in her new role. He predicted she will make “a very good” American princess. On her joining the Royal Family, he added: “It is nice, and I am sure she will do excellently. She will be very good. I hope she does (succeed).”
There’s a lot of documentation that Trump lobs the word “nasty” at women of color most of all, although he famously referred to Hillary Clinton as “nasty” repeatedly. That’s what he thinks of women who don’t like him, who know he’s a misogynist, who aren’t brainwashed sheep who vote against their interests: they are Nasty Women. As for the rest of it, the thing that bothered me the most was how the Sun – and not Trump – framed Meghan’s premarital political views. “LA—born Meghan, 37, accused him of being ‘misogynistic’ and ‘divisive’ during his 2016 presidential campaign.” No, really. “Accused”? Saying he was and is misogynistic and divisive is a statement of fact, see also: he called her “nasty” because she didn’t vote for him.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red and Backgrid.
I’m so glad Meghan has a valid excuse to stay home.
A real state visit or a real estate visit? I’m sure he wouldn’t be above selling his influence to the highest bidder.
I read it the same way!😅😅
Its ok we Brits know that the majority of Americans are sane people who did not vote for him. Am triggered that he’s bringing ALL of the crotch goblins with him – for no other reason than to show off about how they hung out with Royalty.
Also he needs to shut up about Boris Johnson and Nigel Farage – no matter how he tries to ‘embiggen’ them it won’t work. We already know how toxic awful people both of them are and any endorsements from Trump only makes us hate them more.
This is just the usual sh!t stirring from the UK tabloids.
The most toxic candidate will win. You can pretty much take that to the bank these days.
Trump calls any woman who disagrees with him nasty regardless of the color of their skin. He is a misogynist and racist evil asshat but he is an equal opportunity hurler if insults.
+1. He calls women “nasty” b/c that’s what his daddy called women who refused to be groped, cheated or abused—in the 1950s! Nasty Women of the World Unite! (You have nothing to loose but your rights.)
“Waaahhh, Meghan thaid thome weally, weally mean thingth about me *sob*”.
Arrrrgh. He’s such a bloody tosser.
Yeah, that lunch with him and Harry is going to be interesting and not at all awkward.
I feel like calling Donald Trump “divisive” is probably one of the nicer things you can say about him, so props to Meghan for being so diplomatic, lol.
I still cant believe he is bringing his four adult children with him. How embarrassing.
Harry is going to have a very uncomfortable time as Nagini spends the entire meeting trying to slither into his lap
Ugh, I figured Trump would wait until he got to the UK to start offending the BRF. He also said he hopes his spawn gets to hang out with the younger royals. I’m sure big game hunters have a ton in common with conservationists.
I hope Meghan doesn’t give a crap about this ogre’s reaction to her speaking the truth.
Yeah, how low classy can the Trump clan be? All traveling at government expense, so they can get photo ops with the Royal Family. Guess they want to be BFFs with the Royals. After all if Harry and William can host and befriend the Obamas they can surely do the same for them. Thing is the Obamas have more class and intelligence in their pinky fingers than the whole lot of the Trumps.
Does he think that Ivanka and Jared and their kids are going to have a play date with Will and Kate and the Cambridge kids? I can see Don Jr and William now discussing spending time in Africa – Don Jr talking about killing elephants and William being like, ummm, so I am involved in these foundations……
His spawn, particularly Nagini, think they are royalty as it is.
I really don’t think Harry should meet with someone who insulted his wife. There’s really no reason for Harry to be there considering we’ve been reminded over and over he’s only 6th in line to the throne and a “minor” royal.
I wish duels were still a thing. I’d like to see Harry challenge that ridiculous man to a duel.
Trump has also insulted Kate and made so creepy remarks about Diana. None of them should have to meet him.
Happy that Meghan has an exuse to stay home. Little Archie already helping his mum.
This is not the first time Trump heard Meghan’s comments. Piers Morgan lobbed that grenade to Trump during an interview last year. Piers must feel great for being summarily ghosted by the POTUS he sucks up to. All Trump did was prove Meghan’s point with that cheap shot. The misogyny is strong with British media for, with the exception of the Guardian, not calling out Trump for the nasty comments he said about Kate and Diana. I guess it’s ok to address royal women in sexual terms especially if they don’t push back. But Trump is getting pushback on social media.
My god. His makes less sense as time goes on. By the end of his reign of terror he will be holding up picture cards to communicate.
Am I the only one who thinks about how I would handle being pressed into greeting a vile but powerful person? What are Harry’s options? He has to show loyalty to his wife first. I hope he finds a way to make a subtle statement.
I don’t know. You know Trump will go on TV and lie and stay Harry apologized to him about Meghan, just like he lied about the queen making him late during last year’s visit. The speech at the banquet is going to be a mess.
Ugh. And Ivanka gets to play princess. I hope the corgis bite them all in the ankle and Philip decides to take them for a drive.
Meghan can never win. This was just an excuse to drag her again and stir up controversy. And the media is doing its best to take cheap shots at her in how this story is being reported. And, oh my god, the comments by some posters. One woman said Meghan should remember her country of birth and not use maternity leave as an excuse not to meet with the American President.
Meghan joins the ranks of other prominent women who Trump insulted so she should wear it as a badge of honor. I like the fact that no official statement from BP for an apology or on sussexroyal. I think Trump is trying to force the queen to have Meghan meet him.
If he did it would be on Ivankas’s request.
You may be right that this is a move designed to try and force Meghan to meet with the whole Trump clan. She’s officially on maternity leave and should not be required to be anywhere near those odious people.
Trump clearly had no idea that Meghan had a baby three weeks ago.
Yup. Proud Nasty Woman.
@MEGAN I would like to add I dont think trump expected Meghan to STILL be on Maternity leave.
In the US woman het in average 6 weeks
Can someone explain (because I’m a bit baffled by this) why if this is an official state visit are his grown children allowed to go? I get Barron going as a minor (and is apparently not going) but why the others get to go on our dime or be part of it?
Cause those ignorant free loaders are gate crashing a formal state visit for personal profit. They want to be seen with royalty and become BFFs with the younger royals.
They shouldn’t be allowed but I guess it’s up to T rump who he takes. The Republicans would be outraged if Obama took adult children with him. I’m so disgusted. The passes Trump has been given have shown me that there is NO doubt all the shit they gave Obama was because of the color of his skin.
Yes, anyone with eyes and who chooses to see, can see Obama’s mistreatment and the disrespect shown him was all about the color of his skin.
It should be noted that the racists are also classists. They hated Bill Clinton for his humble roots.
Because Congress has failed to evict Nagini, who thinks she is a princess. Not one cent of our tax money should be available to that snake but she and her very large staff travel constantly at our expense
The American press is going full on the impeachment debate on Trump and barely mentioned the state visits except for the gaffes. Trump doesn’t want that discussion bleeding over the British press so Meghan was tossed in as a distraction. It worked.
Do you guys know about the Central Park Five? Well, I was aggravated because i never saw anything about it when Trump was running for POTUS. they never wrote anything about it. I feel the media is partially responsible for his election. They did not write about of his past misdeeds. Well, anyway, now there’s an article about the Five on Yahoo. I’m just wondering what’s up w that, like why now mfs? If they had written about that before he was elected, some may not have voted for him.
Well aware of the Central Park Five and Trump’s involvement. It was despicable. Netflix is showing an Ava DuVernay series on the Central Park Five called “When They See Us”. Check it out if you can
Ava DuVernay ‘s “When They See Us” limited series about this just premiered on Netflix.
As for media and Trump, they’ve always been bamboozled by him and they are dominated by white men embedded in the power structure.
Yeah, I think it was mentioned a few times during the campaign (Trump’s involvement) but it did not get as much attention as it should have. I cant to watch When They See Us.
The Central Park Five were briefly mentioned, but I firmly believe the Trumpanzees wouldn’t give a flying fvck if it were revealed trump was the killer of Jon Benet Ramsey.
I pray Britain gives Trump and his family the welcome they deserve.
There are massive protests planned for the trip duration – I will be going.
If you can find Sky News’ promo clip about the Trump visit, it’s amazing … shadows fall over the land and then the Trump Baby Blimp appears in the sky. “He’s back.”
I have a question. I know the Queen doesn’t vote, but do the other Royals? If the other Royals vote, that means that Meghan-who I believe will be a dual citizen-at least can vote in 2020…
Welcome to the Nasty Woman brigade, Meghan. We have cookies.
She could greet him wearing a pink pussycat hat.
Brits, how does the protocol around the State Dinner work? Does each member of the Trump family walk in with a royal? And how does the seating work? Like will William and Kate be stuck sitting near DJT/Melania or Ivanka and Jared?
Ugh it is going to be such a sh!tshow.
The walk in is only really for the Pres and his wife – the people who sit at the top table. I don’t think the crotch goblins will be at the top table as the PM will be sat there as well as other diplomats like the US Ambassador.
I could be wrong but they should already be at their tables with the walk in happens and am not sure they will get a royal escort.
Apparently they are bringing spouses so Ken Doll and the Ivanka wannbe will there. I wonder if Uday will bring Ms Joker. I’m also surprised Tiffany will be there given how he and her older siblings like to pretend she doesn’t exist.