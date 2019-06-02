Donald Trump called Duchess Meghan ‘nasty’ for not supporting him in 2016

As I’ve already said, I’m truly sorry that Donald Trump is going to the UK. I’m sorry you UK Celebitches will have his foul odor in your country. I’m sorry that we’re exporting our dumbest person however briefly. I’m also sorry that Donald Trump is bringing his large adult children along for the ride – Ivanka will be there, baby-whispering utter gibberish, Don Jr. will be there, because Bob Mueller didn’t feel like indicting him, and Eric and Tiffany will also be around.

Since this is a real state visit and Trump is nominally a “real” president (not really), he did the thing that all presidents do, which is grant a few interviews to a media outlets from the country he’s about to visit. That’s how a journalist from The Sun ended up in the Oval Office, and that’s how Donald Trump commented on the Duchess of Sussex. Before she married Harry, Meghan made several public comments about how Trump is a misogynist and a hateful person. I guess the Sun’s journalist repeated those quotes to Trump. And he reacted.

President Trump has revealed his shock at Meghan Markle’s “nasty” comments about him — but believes she will make a great American princess. The US leader can expect a lavish welcome from the Queen, Charles and Harry at Buckingham Palace on Monday. Speaking to The Sun in the Oval Office, Mr Trump told of his great honour at meeting the 93-year-old monarch again, and how he’s ready to lock horns with the Prince of Wales on climate change. Relations with Meghan are believed to be much frostier — yet Trump was generous in his praise for the new mum. Officially she will miss next week’s functions while on maternity with three-week-old son Archie. But it is thought she and Trump are being kept apart to avoid an embarrassing confrontation. LA—born Meghan, 37, accused him of being “misogynistic” and “divisive” during his 2016 presidential campaign. The ex-Suits actress also pledged to vote for his rival Hillary Clinton. Told of Meghan’s barbs by The Sun, Mr Trump insisted it was the first time he’d heard them. He said: “I didn’t know that. What can I say? I didn’t know that she was nasty.” When told Meghan had threatened to leave for Canada if he won in 2016, he countered: “A lot of people are moving here (to the US).” He also revealed that he had no idea that he wouldn’t be meeting Meghan on his three-day state visit to the UK. He said: “I didn’t know that. I hope she is OK.” Rather than hit back at Meghan in his customary fashion, the President seemed willing to mend fences — while saying she can flourish in her new role. He predicted she will make “a very good” American princess. On her joining the Royal Family, he added: “It is nice, and I am sure she will do excellently. She will be very good. I hope she does (succeed).”

[From The Sun]

There’s a lot of documentation that Trump lobs the word “nasty” at women of color most of all, although he famously referred to Hillary Clinton as “nasty” repeatedly. That’s what he thinks of women who don’t like him, who know he’s a misogynist, who aren’t brainwashed sheep who vote against their interests: they are Nasty Women. As for the rest of it, the thing that bothered me the most was how the Sun – and not Trump – framed Meghan’s premarital political views. “LA—born Meghan, 37, accused him of being ‘misogynistic’ and ‘divisive’ during his 2016 presidential campaign.” No, really. “Accused”? Saying he was and is misogynistic and divisive is a statement of fact, see also: he called her “nasty” because she didn’t vote for him.