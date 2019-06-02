Robert Pattinson is signing a three-film deal to play the new Batman

A few weeks back, many of us were stunned to learn that Warner Bros is still planning to do yet another Batman reboot, AND that Robert Pattinson was the leading contender for Nu Batman. Rob is obviously a lot younger than we’re used to seeing for potential Batmans, and it left many of us with a feeling of sparkly ennui. Truthfully though, Rob is 33 years old and he’s no longer the emo sparkle-vamp we remember. He’s a grown-ass dude who successfully transitioned from the Twilight franchise to weird indie dramas and character work, supplementing his income with an ill-advised Dior Homme contract which has left him wearing bizarre ensembles for years. My point is that maybe Rob would make an okay Batman. And we’ll get a chance to find out, because Rob has been confirmed for the role.
Warner Bros has approved Robert Pattinson as the star of The Batman, the trilogy of films that Matt Reeves will direct later this year, Deadline hears. Pattinson has been considered a frontrunner because the filmmaker liked him, but the studio was torn between him and Nicholas Hoult, and wanted both of the actors on tape because this is such a big decision on a cornerstone Warner Bros DC franchise. Those meetings happened yesterday, I’m told, and the decision was made. Hoult, who starred in Tolkien and is about to reprise in the latest X-Men: First Class film Dark Phoenix, was impressive, but Pattinson will be the guy and negotiations will get underway any moment.
The film is produced by Dylan Clark, who produced Reeves’ Planet of the Apes films. Expect an announcement imminently. Pattinson is a strong choice. He certainly has been at the center of a zeitgeist franchise before in Twilight Saga, and he has used the time after to show his chops as an actor in films like High Life, and is starring for Warner Bros in Christopher Nolan’s next film, and just debuted in the Robert Eggers-directed The Lighthouse at Cannes. They’ve got to work out a deal that will clearly include options on at least two more films, but this is considered a formality in a drawn out process. Reeves’ film tracks Bruce Wayne in the formative stages of Batman, which is why they needed an actor in his early 30s. This film will in no way carry on the work that Ben Affleck did as the older Batman in Batman Vs. Superman and Justice League.
“Reeves’ film tracks Bruce Wayne in the formative stages of Batman, which is why they needed an actor in his early 30s…” OMFG, we’re getting another Batman origin story! Quelle surprise. Did you know Bruce Wayne was an orphan?? SPOILER! Did you know he was sullen rich boy who only became a man when he put on a batsuit?? This is brand new information! Anyway, as I said, I do think Rob will do an okay job with this. I hope the script isn’t utter garbage, and I hope we get at least a few beauty shots of Cheekboney Bruce starring contemplatively at Wayne Manor at sunset. As a colony of bats flies off.
E.L James is shaking right now that her first choice of billionaire Edward knockoff is playing *the* seminal billionaire in pop culture
Guess he feels comfortable returning to a mainstream franchise after proving himself with all those serious arthouse films. Christian Bale nailed Batman for me so I won’t be seeing this version.
perfect shade, yes
Oh, FFS, another origin story? Gee I wonder if we will find out what happened to Batman’s parents again….again. 🙄🙄🙄🙄
Look he’s not a bad choice at all, but he’s the seventh actor to play Batman on the big screen and this is the TENTH live action movie involving Batman. This whole thing is barely interesting, let alone exciting.
Happy for Pattinson, he’s the most talented of the Twilight cast. I can’t wait to see The Lighthouse that premiered at Canne. It has absolute raves.
How many times can WB regurgitate a Batman origin story? It’s been done enough already. Not interested in another series of Batman movies. Hard pass on these ones.
My kids said if they could some how translate the Batman Animated Series to film, they might have a chance at resurrecting interest in the character.
I read this won’t really be a origin story, but more Batman in early stages of his transformation focused on the “best detective in the world” part of the character.
Having watched a lot of Pattinson’s indie films over these years I’m super interested to see how this goes.
Can’t wait to see The Lighthouse.
Pretty meh about it. What’s WB going for? The Twilight contingent?
Cannot stand any more superhero movies. Really. Please, Hollywood, make other things.
I agree. I have Superhero fatigue.
Another Batman movie?
Hopefully it’s a new take and not the same story again
Another batman movie ?? * sigh * slightly related sidebar : did anyone see the tweet over the weekend about a Female Joker?! I would pay to see that movie !!
Not for nothing, but Christian Bale was 31 when his first Batman movie came out. Given how long these things take to make, Pattinson could easily be 35 when his releases.
I like Batman and I like Rob, and I really hope the new movies are better than the last two to feature Bats. And all the fanboy salt over this (“Oh noes, now Batman is gonna *sparkle*!”) is hilarious.
I just find him… really underwhelming. Not at all convinced I want to see him do Batman things on screen.
I’m perplexed by this casting – I mean, he is a good actor, but I if they were on the millennial Brit train, why not Max Irons?