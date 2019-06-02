Jennifer Lopez is suddenly the kind of woman who doesn’t want a big wedding?!

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez got engaged in March, shortly after Jennifer looked really pissed off at A-Rod at the Oscars. Shortly after the engagement happened, various people rained on her parade and called Alex out for being a compulsive cheater. Which I believe, even if I question some of the specifics of when he cheated and with whom. Alex has always been a compulsive cheater, and I guess Jennifer just accepted it. But in the past few months, it has felt weird, right? They took forever in J.Lo-Time to get engaged, and now there’s zero rush to actually have the wedding. Some people think that they’ll never get married. All I know is that there’s a constant refrain that Jennifer is the one who seems a bit reticent. Not only that, but Jennifer reportedly does not want a big wedding. WHO ARE YOU?
When Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez walk down the aisle, expect it to be an intimate affair. In the new issue of PEOPLE, a source says the couple likely “are not doing a huge wedding” and may instead opt for “a small family celebration that will, of course, include all four kids.”
Indeed, their children (Lopez’s 11-year-old twins Max and Emme and Rodriguez’s daughters Natasha, 14, and Ella, 11) will play a part in their big day — when that day comes. The source notes that the pair have yet to set a date.
“They are talking about the wedding, but nothing is finalized,” the source says of the couple, who got engaged in March after more than two years together. “Her schedule is extremely intense, but she is super excited. Alex is very supportive and will be at most of her shows over the summer. They will travel as a family all around the U.S.”
A small wedding? Are you joking? I mean, I’m sure Miss Manners has some rules about one’s fourth wedding, but J.Lo usually does whatever she wants and she likes to celebrate and be the bride. Why is she denying herself the opportunity to really blow it out and throw a big wedding? My guess is that she knows that sh-t will come back to bite her on the ass when the marriage falls apart.
Additionally, Jennifer was asked about the wedding planning by Entertainment Tonight and she said they’re taking it slow and “There’s no rush. We really see this as something that’s gonna be forever, and we’re gonna just take our time and do it right. And do it not rushed.” Where is our “in love with love” J.Lo? Who is this mature woman who wants to take her time and not rush anything?
Gosh I like J’Lo’s jeans.
She never had huge weddings.
Her first was obviously pretty normal and low key since it was before she got really famous. The second to Chris Judd was a bit of a spectacle because of the press interest and intrusions (and she did sell a couple of pictures), but it was still a backyard wedding with a relatively small guest list. Her wedding to Marc was the same except that time she locked down security better and didn’t sell the pictures.
She’s never done the ‘multi day celebration with hundreds of guests at some amazing location’ wedding, nor the ‘20 page spread in a magazine’ press. She always gets herself an expensive couture dress and some big, expensive flower arrangements, but the rest is pretty low-key. Her planned wedding to Affleck was going to be more of a blowout affair, but the way that went probably put her off that idea for good.
Her weddings ended up being lowkey due to circumstances, rather than choice IMO.
Especially considering the excessive grandeur and staging of proposals & engagements with Ben and ARod.
Her wedding to Chris Judd came after blow back of the Diddy nightclub fracas.
The clean living JLo was dealing with the humiliation of having a mugshot and Diddy’s baggage.
The Judd wedding was a palate cleanser.
It was held in her managers home and officiated by her lawyer. Pics and details were leaked to every press outlet. 😶😶
Her planned Affleck wedding was going to be big blowout. From the engagement ring roll out to the press interviews.
However, the humiliation of how Bennifer ended and the fact that Marc Anthony’s divorce was barely ink dry when they wed, might have more to do with why it ended up being low key.
What I’m saying is that it seems circumstances seemed to necessitated the relatively ‘small weddings’ she’s had and not neccesarily choice.
I suspect this A-Rod one, – ( like the Affleck one)- was supposed to be the peak of marital commercialisation and hustle.
Is she a smoker??? Miss goody-2-shoes I don’t drink alcohol, I don’t drink coffee smokes? Yes I am a hater- super jealous of how gorgeous she is (when not doing the mouth open catching flies on the red carpet pose)
Really doubt it, that and the blonde wig is most likely for her role of madam or exotic dancer in the movie she’s producing
That looks like a movie still, she would never go out in a bathrobe.
Nah. I reckon there’s another J-Lo who is, coincidentally, also engaged to a fella named Alex Rodriguez. Spooky, hey?