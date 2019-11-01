Duchess Meghan can’t wait to spend Archie’s first Thanksgiving in America

When the Duchess of Sussex met Beyonce over the summer, I commented that Meghan probably felt like collapsing in Beyonce’s arms at the sound of an American accent. I keep thinking about that, just like I keep thinking about how Meghan came to the US Open Women’s Final and when they put her on the big-screen, everyone in Arthur Ashe Stadium clapped and cheered for her. There’s just such a huge difference in how Americans see Meghan and how British people see her. It’s almost as if Americans see Meghan as a point of patriotic pride, like “yay, we’ve got an American girl in that stuffy British family!” Add to that, the British media goes into a full-on meltdown mode whenever Meghan does come to America. Remember the hysteria about Meghan’s baby shower in New York? Yeah. That’s what we’re going to deal with when Meghan and Harry come to America for Thanksgiving.

As Meghan Markle and Prince Harry prepare for their upcoming six-week break with son Archie, spending time together as a family will be top priority. Although the palace is not commenting on how the young family will spend the break, they will likely visit Meghan’s hometown of Los Angeles, where her mom Doria Ragland, a yoga instructor and social worker, lives. “This is Archie’s first Thanksgiving,” a source tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue, “and family is going to be very important for Meghan for the holidays.” “This would also be Harry’s first Thanksgiving in the States,” adds the source. “It will be nice for them to be around people that love them and have him understand her traditions too.” Several insiders say the couple are eager to escape the intense tabloid scrutiny in the U.K.—maybe even by establishing a second “base” in the U.S., Canada or Africa. “It’s not possible for them to be [in the U.K.] like this,” says a source. “There’s more pressure now. There’s a shift that is happening.”

I can’t wait for all of the Daily Mail commentary on “what is this terrible American holiday ‘Thanksgiving’” and “how Meghan has pissed off Native Americans by eating a vegan tofurkey” or whatever else they’ll say. It’s going to be the WORST. So just FYI for all of the British Celebitches: Americans celebrate Thanksgiving by eating turkey and mashed potatoes and then watching football. It’s just a nice holiday where we all gather together with friends and family. It’s not a huge conspiracy. It’s just a nice American holiday. Of course Meghan wants to celebrate Thanksgiving with her mom and her son and her husband. Of course Archie is going to be raised in a household which celebrates Thanksgiving. It will not be the end of the monarchy.