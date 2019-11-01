Is Prince Charles banning ‘The Crown’ actors from his events?

I eventually caught up with The Crown and it really is as good as everybody says. I think the real Queen should send a note of thanks to Claire Foy for making her seem so human and concerned with her family. I also think the show really showed Prince Philip’s emotional abuse of Prince Charles, basically throughout Charles’ entire childhood. The most sympathy I’ve ever had for Charles was “Paterfamilias,” that episode set at Gordonstoun. But Season 3 of The Crown will skip ahead in time to Charles late teens and early 20s, when he was an awkward Prince of Wales. Then Season 4 will be when he meets Lady Diana Spencer, I think. Anyway, it looks like the real Prince Charles isn’t too happy about what The Crown might reveal:
The Royal Households are going to war with Netflix drama The Crown over paranoia that its portrayal of Charles’s affair will damage his popularity. We understand staff who work for the Prince of Wales restricted invites to stars from the show like Helena Bonham Carter and Olivia Colman from an event featuring Charles, William and Harry. Instead, other Netflix stars — Sex Education’s Emma Mackey and Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker — were at the April launch of the streaming service’s Our Planet starring Sir David Attenborough at London’s Natural History Museum.
A royal source said: “Charles’s staff are deeply paranoid about The Crown. They are trying to make him a popular king-in-waiting. But the next few seasons are going to be increasingly focussed on the Prince of Wales’ behaviour, especially around his marriage to Diana and affair with Camilla. The timing couldn’t be any more disastrous in terms of Charles’s bid for popularity. So his staff made it clear he wouldn’t attend the event if Netflix had any The Crown actors there.”
Stories in the global hit are often seen as factual by fans. Josh O’Connor plays Charles and Emerald Fennell is Camilla in season three from November 17. Diana (newcomer Emma Corrin) will be introduced in next year’s fourth series.
A senior Buckingham Palace staffer confirmed that a decision had been made to exclude The Crown stars from the Netflix event — but stressed that Charles was not aware of that decision. The courtier said: “It was discussed by all the relevant Households and event organisers and agreed that it was hard to see the relevance of attendance by The Crown cast and would be a distraction to the ultimate messages of Our Planet. After all, it is a serious documentary about saving the planet not a launch of series three of The Crown. The decision was not one at the request of, instruction of, or direction of any of the members of the Royal Family. There is no blanket ban or boycott of The Crown. Olivia Coleman will be at Buckingham Palace for her CBE at some point. It was officials at the Households working with their Netflix counterparts doing their jobs which was to promote the Our Planet documentary, not The Crown.”
I think it’s a little bit of everything – Charles is probably genuinely worried about what The Crown will show, but… I can’t see him going out of his way to snub the stars of the show at all. For all of the criticism of Meghan being an “actress,” Charles has always loved artists, actors, writers and creators. He would love it if all of The Crown stars came to his events. But yeah, he probably won’t be watching the next few seasons of The Crown.
Something interesting of note: Olivia Colman did go to Buckingham Palace for her CBE honor. She received it from… Princess Anne. Not Charles. *cough*
Hmmmmm.
so I can kind of see all sides here. For the premiere of Our Planet, if Olivia Colman et al had been invited and attended, it would have definitely been a talking point. “Olivia and the Prince of Wales meet!” or if they didn’t meet- that would have been a talking point as well. So I can see that part of it. (although I do think the bit about how it wasn’t the premiere of season 3 was snide.)
And, I can see the worry about Diana. Charles has worked for 20 years to rehabilitate his image, post Diana, and it seems that for the most part, its worked. Camilla is mostly accepted and liked, people seem happy for them as a couple, etc. I can see him being worried that a show that’s going to rehash his marriage will damage that image.
That said, I think the Crown has done a good job at portraying the royal family as real people, whether or not those portrayals are accurate (meaning, not sure how much the Queen is like the queen Claire Foy portrayed) – and they don’t make anyone look absolutely perfect or absolutely bad. so I don’t think the Charles-Diana marriage will be portrayed as Charles – bad, Diana – good.
I’m not convinced Charles cares. The media and British public have been so malicious over the years about it, and he rode the wave. Aren’t we all over it by now? He finally married the love of his life and the Queen loves her.
I think it’s cool that Olivia received her CBE from Anne.
More Anne!
I get being worried but based on the trailer i think we’ll end up sympathizing with Charles like we have in S1&2 so I don’t think the portrayal of his cheating is going to bring the pitchforks back out and if it does well……you shouldn’t have cheated?
Oh yeah, right. Petty Charles had nooooooooooo say in this, had nooooooo idea. Do they also have seafront property in Birmingham to sell me?
(Birmingham is the MOST landlocked city in England lol).
How bizarre would it be to interact with actors portraying generations of your family and your life? Surreal.
Charles has lived his entire life in public, having constant press focused on him.
Tons of magazines, speculation, paps, books, gossip, so-called friends, everyone wants something from BRF, public funerals in which he and his sons walked behind Dianas casket, on foot in front of the press of the world.
How can anyone expect young children who have just lost their Mom to endure that?
I am not a fan of BRF but I will say that I would never marry into that mess.
I’d rather by ordinary, I gotta work to get along with my own family, thats enough.
Sir David is a national treasure. Of course he is invited.
Well, unlike a lot of people here I never was down with the Charles and Camilla reinvent themselves! show. He is a horrible person, he showed himself during his marriage, and the exploitation of Diana’s mental health issues to put shoeshine on him and his awful mistress didn’t work with me. i don’t think she’s “FUN!” because she started hitting the bottle when she got old. I did too. Doesn’t change character. I hope The Crown gives it to them both good. I’ll watch. Where’s my popcorn and bourbon chasers?