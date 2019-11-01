LeAnn Rimes & Eddie Cibrian sort of phoned it in as ‘skeletons’ for Halloween

I truly haven’t written about LeAnn Rimes since APRIL, which feels like it happened a century ago. So let’s check in on LeAnn to see what kind of Halloween shenanigans were happening. As it turns out… not much. LeAnn and Eddie Cibrian dressed up as skeletons for Halloween. Kind of a basic couple-costume, right? And no photos of Eddie’s sons. Brandi Glanville didn’t post any Halloween photos, so maybe she had the boys for this holiday. Or maybe the boys are grown up enough that they don’t want to hang out with Brandi, Eddie or LeAnn for Halloween. As for these costumes in general… boring. I expected more. But it does seem like LeAnn has been suspiciously quiet this year, right?

Here’s Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady and their kids. I think it’s cute/funny when couples do NOT do a couple-costume. Gisele was “Mother Earth” and Tom was… a Storm Trooper. It was cute.

And here’s a couple who didn’t really coordinate, yet their costumes do sort of fit together. LeBron James dressed up as Edward Scissorhands and his wife Savannah was “Sadusa”. But clearly she was Amelia Earhart.