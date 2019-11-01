LeAnn Rimes & Eddie Cibrian sort of phoned it in as ‘skeletons’ for Halloween

I truly haven’t written about LeAnn Rimes since APRIL, which feels like it happened a century ago. So let’s check in on LeAnn to see what kind of Halloween shenanigans were happening. As it turns out… not much. LeAnn and Eddie Cibrian dressed up as skeletons for Halloween. Kind of a basic couple-costume, right? And no photos of Eddie’s sons. Brandi Glanville didn’t post any Halloween photos, so maybe she had the boys for this holiday. Or maybe the boys are grown up enough that they don’t want to hang out with Brandi, Eddie or LeAnn for Halloween. As for these costumes in general… boring. I expected more. But it does seem like LeAnn has been suspiciously quiet this year, right?

Here’s Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady and their kids. I think it’s cute/funny when couples do NOT do a couple-costume. Gisele was “Mother Earth” and Tom was… a Storm Trooper. It was cute.

And here’s a couple who didn’t really coordinate, yet their costumes do sort of fit together. LeBron James dressed up as Edward Scissorhands and his wife Savannah was “Sadusa”. But clearly she was Amelia Earhart.

Photos courtesy of Instagram.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

6 Responses to “LeAnn Rimes & Eddie Cibrian sort of phoned it in as ‘skeletons’ for Halloween”

  1. Erinn says:
    November 1, 2019 at 7:28 am

    Suspiciously quiet. Don’t they usually go all in for Halloween?

    I mean, personally, those skeleton costumes look a lot comfier than most costumes, so I’m kind of for it – but it’s a surprise given who is wearing them.

    Reply
  2. WingKingdom says:
    November 1, 2019 at 7:32 am

    As always, Eddie looks thrilled to be there.

    Reply
  3. Ally Theater says:
    November 1, 2019 at 7:44 am

    Love the lack of effort. Grown adults going overboard for Halloween is lame.

    Reply
  4. josephine says:
    November 1, 2019 at 7:57 am

    LeBron for the win!

    And Tom’s costume being too short was strangely endearing. I also appreciate Giselle not going the route of showing off as much skin as possible for a kids’ holiday.

    Reply
  5. Fluffy Donuts says:
    November 1, 2019 at 7:59 am

    Thank god she put some clothes on. I’m one bikini’d Leann pic away from gagging. It seems like that was all she wore for years.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment