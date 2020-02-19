Zoe Kravitz slams ‘Girls’ & Woody Allen’s films for their lack of diversity

Zoe Kravitz is currently promoting her Hulu series, High Fidelity, based on the Nick Hornby book of the same name and the film adaptation which starred her mother in a supporting role. Zoe executive produced the show but she was not behind the initial thought to gender-bend the lead character – Zoe is playing the lead, which John Cusack played in the movie. When the show was first coming together, they approached Zoe to be the lead and that’s how it happened. Zoe spoke about all of this and more with the New York Times – you can read the piece here. She gets into the criticism of Big Little Lies as well, and both of her parents are interviewed, which is amazing! Imagine working for the New York Times and calling up Lenny Kravitz to get some quotes about his daughter. That’s great. Some highlights:
Zoe didn’t think she would be where she is now: “I really thought I was going to do theater and indie films. That was what I liked growing up. And also, that was what I thought I was suited for. I didn’t see a lot of people who looked like me in big movies.”
She was discouraged from auditioning for one Christopher Nolan’s Batman movies: Not by Nolan personally, she said. It wasn’t a Catwoman-size part. “It wasn’t like we were talking to the top of the top in terms of who was casting the thing. But they said they weren’t ‘going urban.’ I thought that was really funny.”
She didn’t mind that Bonnie was the only woman of color in Big Little Lies: It didn’t bother her, she said, that the [the first season of the] show never acknowledged that Bonnie was the only prominent person of color in the series’ otherwise monochromatic Northern California milieu. “In the first season, there was something really refreshing about not making that a story line. It’s frustrating when people of color can only play a character that’s written as a minority. So it’s refreshing when it’s not about that. But it’s complicated, because you don’t want to ignore that fact. Part of our responsibility as storytellers is to tell the truth.” She said she’d brought up ideas for Bonnie, ways to explore her position in the world of the show that felt truthful. “I pitched things, and it didn’t resonate with everybody and that’s OK,” she said, “It’s not like I didn’t have anything to do. Bonnie has a lot going on besides the fact that she’s a minority, you know? But that detail and that depth would have been delightful.”
Lenny Kravitz on how Zoe came to live with him when she was 11: “She wanted to live with me and I wanted to have her. It was time. And as a family, we made the decision together. It really helped me to focus my life. I was running around the world touring, man … I had to make some lifestyle changes.”
She always loved the High Fidelity movie: “For some reason. ‘High Fidelity’ was one of the few pieces of art that my parents had been a part of that I was really able to separate from them. It’s a weird thing, because it can be really uncomfortable and strange watching your mom kiss John Cusack or whatever, but it became a film that I loved and watched and could quote.”
The Hulu series is more “woke” but Zoe just wanted it to look authentic: “I was trying to recreate a world that I know and that’s what it looks like. It doesn’t look like a bunch of white girls, like the show ‘Girls.’ If that show was in Iowa or something, fine, but you’re living in Brooklyn. There’s people of color everywhere. It’s unavoidable. Same thing with Woody Allen — like, how do you not have black people in your movies? It’s impossible. They’re everywhere. We’re everywhere. I’m sorry, but we’re everywhere.”
The gender-flip: “I think a lot of white men who identified with the book think it’s theirs, and are ready for us to screw it up, and are going to have trouble seeing it in a different light. But I think if they get past that thing, they’ll see that we actually really did honor the property, I think.”
Absolutely adore the shade for Girls and Woody Allen! What’s often lost in conversations about why Woody Allen is awful is the fact that he’s always had such a singularly WHITE vision of New York. He sucks for so many reasons, but people don’t talk about that one enough. I also enjoyed the tea about Big Little Lies and how Zoe pitched some ideas for Bonnie and they were rejected. I watched all of that awful second season and the lack of thought that went into Bonnie’s development was really notable, and you could tell that the screenwriters just didn’t know what else to do with her. Zoe did the best she could. Anyway, I’m sort of interested in this High Fidelity show.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
She is f&*king stunning. Adore her.
Not only is she stunning, she is very eloquent! I read the entire interview and was impressed by how thoughtful and well-spoken she is. #totalpackage
I could make many complaints about Woody Allen’s movies.
I binged this show and highly recommend it! I love the original book and film too. I thought this series worked as an independent universe separate from those two, no need to compare.
The Hulu Hi Fidelity series is honestly great, and Zoe is fabulous in it. They gender flipped the Jack Black character from the movie as well and that actress is a damn delight, all of it works.
Zoe Kravitz is interested in diversity when it suits her. She likes to play both sides of the fence. Criticizing Woody Allen films for not being diverse is like criticizing water for being wet. That criticism is older than she is.
Ok.. she said that when she was younger that she had trouble with her identity as a biracial woman. Thats why she used to straighten her hair. Shes been embracing her black heritage more and more. Nothing wrong with that
“Zoe Kravitz is interested in diversity when it suits her. She likes to play both sides of the fence.”
what does this mean? can you elaborate?
Confused on how she plays “both sides.”
I think this is an unfair assessment. She herself has talked about how she struggled with her own identity growing ip and it’s taken her some time to embrace her OWN diversity because she grew up in predominantly white spaces. I relate to this a lot – because so did I. And it DOES affect your view of yourself as a black woman. We have to allow people the space to grow. Otherwise what’s the point?
She’s speaking of her experiences. And we’re all interested in what we’re interested in when it suits us. It’s the nature of living. Perspective. If you’re suggesting she’s lukewarm regarding diversity, I’d have to disagree. She personifies diversity, and I imagine throughout the years, having to philosophically dive into equality perspectives gets tedious.
“I was trying to recreate a world that I know and that’s what it looks like.” I love this. I think it’s so easy to see how these types of shows and movies stand out from what Hollywood has traditionally given us for many years, just like how you just KNOW if a film about women was directed by a woman. These projects are still far and few between, but I appreciate those working to depict a more authentic view of the world.
Love Zoe. She’s gorgeous! I don’t have Hulu but I might have to get it for a month just to watch this show.
I remember her talking about being rejected for the dark knight rises. It was for Selina Kyle’s sidekick, a totally small and inconsequential role (Juno Temple got the part). I suppose she’s having the last laugh now.
You need to be educated because I really liked GIRLS.
Lol. I watched Girls and the only time it was remotely diverse was when Lena Dunham was called out for its lack of diversity and had Dolans Glover cast as her boyfriend – for ONE episode. Oh – and then having her character have w half-brown baby at the very least end of the show.
eh, to each his/her own.
that show, IMO, was nothing but a vanity project for LD. and the subject matter…a bunch of whiny privileged white girls complaining about how hard their life is. I got enough of that in college.
I’ve tried watching this show before and genuinely couldn’t tell if these people were SUPPOSED to be awful or if Lena thought these characters were appealing.
I liked it too. At first. I liked that everyone was awful. And at the time I thought lena Dunham was brave for normalizing a nude body that was more typical than what was usually shared.
But then, there was not a lot of character development and it got boring.
I thought the lack of diversity mirrors how people socialize and live in cities. There’s a lot of segregation still. If you look at cultural events like weddings, even in diverse places they can often be predominantly just one race or ethnicity.
I appreciate what she said about it being “refreshing” when a minority role is NOT about their race. Has anyone here seen Ingrid Goes West? It wasn’t until a few days after I saw the movie, that it occurred to me that O’Shea Jackson Jr.,s character had nothing about him being black.
I am really surprised that I liked Hi Fi show that much, because I hated the movie, but I hate everything “romcom” even if it’s not a full romcom, but only has “romcom-ish” fleur. But I will watch everything Zoe Kravitz, she’s gorgeous and is pretty fine actress.
If she didn’t auditioned for a Catwoman part in TDKR, than it was for a Selina friend Juno Temple played, I guess, and it’s honestly for better she didn’t get her part, it’s a pretty forgettable part. She’s going to be Catwoman now, and it’s doesn’t matter if the movie will be fail, she will kill it I’m certain of this.
Zoe is wearing legit penny loafers…with pennies in them. She was barely a gleam in her parents eyes when these were the it shoe to wear. I use to shine up my pennies to make sure they popped.
Man, now I want a pair. *off to the interweb*
ha! I noticed that too.
we used to carry dimes in ours so we could make a pay phone call if need be.
Dimes.
Payphones.
Stop showing our age !!!
HA again! I knew as soon as I wrote that I’d be dating myself…but hey, getting older is def better than the alternative.
In college I used to make out to her dad’s songs haha
It ain’t over til it’s over, don’t ya know.
Penny loafers, horse-bit loafers, and belgian loafers are all having a moment right now. They’ve been the it-shoes of these past fashion weeks’ street style photos (and before, but especially now with the sleeker classic shape). I went and dug through my mother’s shoe closet and stole a bunch of hers last week!
Love her and need to watch this show!
I love Zoe- her style, her charm, how poised she always is.
But I have a real question regarding the book Big Little Lies – did most people here enjoy it? I found it painful to get through. The writing and tone came off as immature and the twist and end wasn’t that rewarding. I read it on a plane and actively regret it. I haven’t seen the snow, which I hear is great, but I have a hard time imagining that when the source material was so bad.
She talks like she isn’t where she is due to nepotism. She’s been in bombs and flops since 2008 but she’s being given the world now.
And I doubt her social life is that different from Lena Dunhams, she hangs out with the other gentrifiers in Brooklyn.
It’s refreshing to see that be the case for a black woman instead of the usual suspects of rich white men, isnt it??