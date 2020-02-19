So many invited guests to Prince Andrew’s birthday party are suddenly ‘unavailable’

His Royal Highness Prince Andrew, the Duke of York turns 60 years old today. Even though he raped a trafficked teenager, he still has use of his ducal title and HRH style. Even though he was dear friends with multiple rapists and pedophiles for years, he still gets a big-boy birthday party thrown for him by the Queen. One of the few things he won’t get today is a naval promotion, but don’t worry, he’s merely deferring the promotion until he’s back to full-time royal status, which should be any day now, because his mummy loves to signal to the world that she’s A-OK with everything about HRH Andrew. Well, regarding the party… we’ve heard that Meghan and Harry won’t be flying in (LMAO) for it, but did you know that almost no one wants to go?

Prince Andrew has withdrawn from royal duties ever since his ill-fated Newsnight interview with Emily Maitlis. But nothing quite illustrates the Duke of York’s dizzying fall from grace than the manner in which a number of his friends — or those he thought of as friends — have shunned the chance to join him tomorrow on his 60th birthday. He is celebrating the day with a private dinner at Royal Lodge, the Windsor residence he shares with his ex-wife, Fergie. Indeed, I can disclose such has been the number of guests who have discovered they are ‘unavailable’ that additional invitations to the bash have been sent out by Jane Clarke, Fergie’s assistant. ‘I have been asked by The Duchess of York and Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie to invite you to a private dinner at Royal Lodge at 7.30 pm on Wednesday, 19th February,’ she alerts recipients, before emphasising that the event is ‘in celebration of the Duke of York’s 60th birthday’. Lest any of these second-tier guests feel they may lack time to doll themselves up appropriately, Clarke adds: ‘The dress code is suits and cocktail dress.’ Clarke asks them to alert her of ‘any dietary requirements’. It’s all a far cry from Andrew’s 50th. By then, his association with Jeffrey Epstein — the disgraced U.S. financier who was found dead in a New York prison cell last August — was well known, but it failed to deter a string of glamorous women from attending the Duke’s birthday bash, which was held over a weekend at St James’s Palace.

It’s just going to be Fergie, Beatrice, Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank at the party, right? Jack probably won’t be able to get out of it, but I bet Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi will find a way to skip it. Maybe poor old mummy will cancel too! No, she won’t. She’ll put in an appearance for her favorite. My guess is that Charles, Camilla, William, Kate and Anne will all skip it too. What about Edward and Sophie? They might pop by, but oh look at the time, you know what, we really must dash. Toodles!