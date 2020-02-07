Prince Andrew will ‘defer’ a naval promotion until he returns to full-time royal status

His Royal Highness Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, still gets to use all of his titles, his HRH, and his military ranks even though he raped a teenager who was trafficked to him by Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. Even though he “stepped down” from full-time royal work, he still gets to live in the Royal Lodge in Windsor and he still gets to go to church with his mummy and his daughter will get a wedding reception at Buckingham Palace. And don’t worry, he still wants the nation to celebrate his big-boy birthday with him! Andrew is turning 60 years old on February 19th and he was in line to receive an honorary naval promotion for his birthday, but Poor Andrew told his mummy that he would defer it, poor sausage.

The Duke of York has asked to defer an honorary Navy promotion he was due to receive when he turned 60, Buckingham Palace has said. Prince Andrew was set to be promoted to Admiral on 19 February, in line with a policy that sees senior royals treated as serving military members. But the palace said he had asked the Ministry of Defence to defer it until a time when he returns to public duty. The Duke of York retired from the Navy in 2001, but it is a tradition that senior members of the royal family continue to receive military promotions as they get older. Buckingham Palace said: “By convention, the Duke of York would be in line for military promotion on his 60th birthday. Following the decision by His Royal Highness to step back from public duties for the foreseeable future, the Duke of York has asked the Ministry of Defence if this promotion might be deferred until such time that His Royal Highness returns to public duty.”

[From BBC]

What offends you more? The fact that Andrew was allowed to make the decision himself to “defer” a military promotion? The fact that Buckingham Palace and Prince Andrew all assume that he will be coming back to royal work in the near future? Or the fact that the Queen took away all of Prince Harry’s military ranks because he married a biracial woman? But that’s not all – even though Andrew “deferred” his promotion, he still wants everyone to celebrate!

Councils have been ordered to fly the Union flag at town hall buildings on February 19 to mark Prince Andrew’s birthday – causing outrage. The Duke of York, who is facing intense scrutiny over his relationship with paedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein, turns 60 this month. Now, town halls have now received an email telling them to mark the occasion, despite the Queen cancelling her son’s formal celebration in November following his disastrous Newsnight interview. The message was sent by civil servant Matt Stevenson — private secretary to Dame Melanie Dawes, 53, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government. However, the move has been slammed by councils, with critics branding it ‘ridiculous’. Prominent royals including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the Prince of Wales, and the Duke of Edinburgh, are honoured with the flag on their birthdays every year.

[From The Daily Mail]

Downing Street is reportedly “looking into” the matter, which is also funny and gross, that the prime minister’s office has to actually waste the time examining whether a rapist, human trafficker prince should get special birthday flags for his 60th birthday. Also: the bells of Westminster Abbey will ring in “celebration” on Andrew’s birthday too. Jesus, these people.