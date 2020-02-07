Prince Andrew will ‘defer’ a naval promotion until he returns to full-time royal status

His Royal Highness Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, still gets to use all of his titles, his HRH, and his military ranks even though he raped a teenager who was trafficked to him by Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. Even though he “stepped down” from full-time royal work, he still gets to live in the Royal Lodge in Windsor and he still gets to go to church with his mummy and his daughter will get a wedding reception at Buckingham Palace. And don’t worry, he still wants the nation to celebrate his big-boy birthday with him! Andrew is turning 60 years old on February 19th and he was in line to receive an honorary naval promotion for his birthday, but Poor Andrew told his mummy that he would defer it, poor sausage.
The Duke of York has asked to defer an honorary Navy promotion he was due to receive when he turned 60, Buckingham Palace has said. Prince Andrew was set to be promoted to Admiral on 19 February, in line with a policy that sees senior royals treated as serving military members. But the palace said he had asked the Ministry of Defence to defer it until a time when he returns to public duty. The Duke of York retired from the Navy in 2001, but it is a tradition that senior members of the royal family continue to receive military promotions as they get older.
Buckingham Palace said: “By convention, the Duke of York would be in line for military promotion on his 60th birthday. Following the decision by His Royal Highness to step back from public duties for the foreseeable future, the Duke of York has asked the Ministry of Defence if this promotion might be deferred until such time that His Royal Highness returns to public duty.”
What offends you more? The fact that Andrew was allowed to make the decision himself to “defer” a military promotion? The fact that Buckingham Palace and Prince Andrew all assume that he will be coming back to royal work in the near future? Or the fact that the Queen took away all of Prince Harry’s military ranks because he married a biracial woman? But that’s not all – even though Andrew “deferred” his promotion, he still wants everyone to celebrate!
Councils have been ordered to fly the Union flag at town hall buildings on February 19 to mark Prince Andrew’s birthday – causing outrage. The Duke of York, who is facing intense scrutiny over his relationship with paedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein, turns 60 this month. Now, town halls have now received an email telling them to mark the occasion, despite the Queen cancelling her son’s formal celebration in November following his disastrous Newsnight interview. The message was sent by civil servant Matt Stevenson — private secretary to Dame Melanie Dawes, 53, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.
However, the move has been slammed by councils, with critics branding it ‘ridiculous’. Prominent royals including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the Prince of Wales, and the Duke of Edinburgh, are honoured with the flag on their birthdays every year.
Downing Street is reportedly “looking into” the matter, which is also funny and gross, that the prime minister’s office has to actually waste the time examining whether a rapist, human trafficker prince should get special birthday flags for his 60th birthday. Also: the bells of Westminster Abbey will ring in “celebration” on Andrew’s birthday too. Jesus, these people.
The BRF is vile for supporting him and still allowing him to leech off taxpayers…I went from being a passive royal watcher to a full on anti-monarchist in the past few years and they just keeping showing us they deserve to be discarded.
SAME. F*ck THIS. I am so glad I’m not british, because I’m already ~~incensed~~ despite not being british or living there.
I, am however, a dual citizen with Australia. So BAH!
So gross. It seems as though so many people are still afraid of whatever power the royals apparently have. Why else would this not have been stopped? There should be no way Andrew can be a working royal again and it should even be up for debate whether or not there is any celebration for his birthday.
I do think we should stop punishing his kids for this though. We can’t control where we come from
All of this is disgusting and will cost the monarchy so much goodwill.
Note that the city of Liverpool has announced it won’t be flying any flags on Andrew’s birthday. Let’s hope with councils will do the same.
Gotta love Liverpool – they won’t allow The Sun to be sold there, and also the only place in England outside of London to vote against Brexit. Republic of Liverpool!
Team Liverpool. All this and the birthplace of those cheeky Beatles. Yeah. Yeah yeah yeah.
The flags, the bells, the honorary promotion, all of it is a bad look. He was sidelined for a reason, and he needs to stay sidelined permanently. The Queen and Andrew should also quit trying to warm the public up to him returning to duties because the Epstein business isn’t going away.
I’m wondering if he truly asked for his promotion to be delayed or was he simply allowed to ‘save face’ by putting his name to the PR release. Andrew’s ego is so big I can’t see him personally wanting this to be delayed. I’ll bet he threw a fit when mummy told him Charles wasn’t going to allow him to accept it. ‘Cause I think the decision for this delay is an outcome from that last emergency meeting between Queen and Charles at Sandringham. If so, they certainly failed to address the birthday kudos issue. Flags and bells for an alleged sex abuser. Ring it out Britain. Loud and clear. PS. AN honorary military promotion delayed UNTIL HE RETURNS…. BP PR is sure getting that message out that he will be back soon.
Someone should shove those flags up his arse. The support he gets is mindblowing and if that’s what’s going to be doing royal duties, they can keep it.
I don’t know how people can look at the contrast in how the media/BRF family treat Andrew & Meghan& Harry& not see how prejudice is a real factor. And of course with media the hate must be profitable.
Beatrice’s wedding is on 29 May& by then he will be the rehabbed father of the bride shortly to return to royal duties, maybe after the Balmoral break.
Is the QEII really THAT tone deaf?
Would love to know what Charles thinks about all of this mess!
IMO she is no longer fully capable of grasping the impact of this mess.
Yes she is, esp when it comes to her favourite son. While Mummy is still on the throne he will milk her for all he can get as if Chuck wants his reign to go well and for the Monarchy to have a future he has to permanently sideline Andrew. TQ has shown she won’t do it.
Andrew, the US wants you to simply answer a few honest questions, but in our hearts we know Switzerland awaits you, (neutral country, he will not be extradited).
The irony, monarchy ends at the hands of one of their own.
“it is a tradition that senior members of the royal family continue to receive military promotions as they get older.”
Why? Why does being a member of the royal family automatically give you military promotions? Why would Andrew ever deserve to be made an Admiral! Whenever I see Wiliam or Charles with all of their military regalia I think it’s so ridiculous! You’d think they’d be embarrassed to accept all of those medals for just being royalty!
Where do you think all those silly medals on their chest come from? Charles in uniform looks like a Christmas tree anymore.
These people believe they deserve to live off the backs of the people just by virtue of their birth – they get palaces, servants, fake honours, people literally bow to them.
Their entitlement knows no end…
Mummy offering him military honours with one hand while stripping Harry of his with the other is disgraceful.
Another nail in her coffin as far as I’m concerned. Charles no better if he can’t get her to understand how wrong it is but maybe he and Wills are just that deluded also by living in a royal bubble. I wonder if Harry knew this would happen, he as a vet is stripped and pedoAndy promoted. Just reaffirms H&M made the right decision.
Yup. the contrast is astounding.
Exactly. The contrast in treatment between Andrew and H/M makes all of this even worse, although protecting Andrew at all is also awful. The Queen has officially ruined her legacy right here at the end of her life. This is all disgusting and H/M are brilliant for getting out while they could.
The fake military medals and high ranks that the royals get are so gross – you’d think they’d be so embarrassed in front of military personnel who actually earned their awards and ranks.
Imagine being so full of psychotic self-belief, so overwhelmingly overindulged, that you think your rehabilitation from sex offences is not only possible, not only imminent, but should be celebrated
He’s disgusting. He clearly plans to return to FT royal duties, with mommy’s blessing no doubt.
I don’t know which white shoe law firm is consulting with pedo Andy, but if he were my client, (he would never be, as I couldn’t defend a child rapist) my advice would be to pack yourself up, go sit in your Swiss chalet, and shut the hell up. You know what kind of press would be good for Prince Andrew right now? None. Keep your name out of the papers.
Oh. Stop. This.
“Until he returns to full time royal status..” WTF??!!
Another thing – from the Fail article – “The Duke of York, who is facing intense scrutiny over his relationship with paedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein” …… What about “The Duke of York, who is facing intense scrutiny over having sex with underage girls”
one step better! : “The Duke of York, who is facing intense scrutiny over raping underage girls”
You can bet the flag waving and bell ringing has come from Andy his himself as he has always seen himself as a senior member of the family – he has always demanded to be treated like Charles. Things like this are usually done for the Monarch, the consort and the heir’s.
This is so disgusting in so many ways.
First, he is clearly planning a return to duties.
Second, TQ and Charles didn’t take action about him “stepping back” over raping children, but over a bad interview.
Third, TQ was so so petty in taking away the Sussexes titles and H’s military ranks in a way that makes no sense considering the Yorks’ titles. People try explaining it with “well, they aren’t senior royals anymore.” Yeah, and the York girls never were. Or “They would try to monetize them!” Um, let’s look at how the titles have already been monetized.
Precisely. That’s why even the “removal” (or “agreement to not use”) of the HRH looks so bad IMO. All of these things when contrasted to the Yorks just makes the Queen look petty and bad, despite the insistence that she supports the Sussexes.
You know what I miss? Guillotines.
I was just reading about how Kate & William were uncomfortable when Rebel Wilson made reference to Andy at the BAFTAS, generating laughter from the audience. Protective of a child rapist, yet what did they do for Meghan when she faced unjustified criticism & attacks in the BM?
These people are so oblivious. And the further we get from Sussexit the more the fact that they took away Harry’s military titles seems like such a cruel slap in the face.