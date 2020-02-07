Kim Kardashian & Kanye’s minimalist prison-house covers Architectural Digest

61st Annual Grammy Awards

Granted, I’m totally middle-class/sensible, but I don’t really “get” most high-minded minimalist architecture or minimalist interior design. I find it unrealistic and impractical, and I don’t even think most of that stuff is even very “pretty” or something I want to live in. I was recently watching Pain and Glory, and Antonio Banderas’ character had my dream apartment, basically: some modern/contemporary pieces, but an apartment full of rich colors and beautiful artwork and a million books and comfortable beds, chairs and sofas. That’s the dream. My dream is not to live in a modernist white prison. I feel like that would get on my nerves in about a day. But obviously, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West feel differently. We’ve already gotten a glimpse of their bonkers home via Kim’s Vogue shoot last year, but they decided to show off even more to Architectural Digest. You can see the photoshoot and interview here. Some highlights:

Kanye on his interest in design & architecture: “When I was growing up in Chicago, before the internet, I’d go to my local Barnes & Noble to check out Architectural Digest and other design magazines, along with the fashion and rap titles. My father encouraged me. He always had graph paper around for me to scribble on.”

He sold his Maybach to get a sofa: As his career took off, and as his fortunes grew, Kanye was able to indulge his design jones in a serious way, becoming a habitué of the Paris flea markets and international design fairs, and diving into the deep end of the pool with major acquisitions like an original Jean Royère Polar Bear sofa. “I sold my Maybach to get the Royère. People told me I was crazy for what I paid for it, but I had to have it,” Kanye says of the design trophy. One of those people was his wife. “I really didn’t know anything about furniture before I met Kanye,” Kim admits, “but being with him has been an extraordinary education. I take real pride now in knowing what we have and why it’s important.”

Convincing Belgian designer Axel Vervoordt to help them remake the house: “When I saw the kind of work he was doing, I thought, This man could design Batman’s house. I had to work with him,” Kanye says, adding, “It was a coup to get Axel to come to Calabasas to redo a McMansion, which is essentially what the house was.”

Raising four kids in that cream prison: One might wonder about the challenges of raising four small children in such a pristine, cream-colored environment, but Kim and Kanye are quick to point out that the house is eminently kid-friendly—and not just in the more traditionally cluttered play spaces and children’s bedrooms tucked away beyond the primary social zones. “The kids ride their scooters down the hallways and jump around on top of the low Axel tables, which they use as a kind of stage. This house may be a case study, but our vision for it was built around our family,” Kanye insists. Kim seconds the notion: “In the end, we don’t take it too seriously. We’re not going to be fanatics,” she says.

[From AD]

As I said last year, when we really got our first look at the house, it feels like Kim and Kanye have edited out all of the visual stimuli their kids might need, you know? I wonder if there have been studies done about kids raised in colorless homes versus kids raised in vibrantly-decorated homes. Imagine growing up, staring at blank, cream walls all day and all night. It might f–k with your head. Anyway, I could not live like this. I spill stuff all the time, I have two cats who are a–holes and I just wouldn’t WANT to live this way. I have too many books.

Photos courtesy of Backgrid, cover & IG courtesy of AD.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

24 Responses to “Kim Kardashian & Kanye’s minimalist prison-house covers Architectural Digest”

  1. Elisa says:
    February 7, 2020 at 8:24 am

    looks like a psych ward.

    Reply
  2. boobra says:
    February 7, 2020 at 8:30 am

    looks like squidward’s dildo is trying to make a break for it from that corner

    Reply
  3. Char says:
    February 7, 2020 at 8:30 am

    We all know that was Kanye vision and Kim just went with it, exactly like her “style”.

    Reply
  4. I'm that person says:
    February 7, 2020 at 8:32 am

    Bland.

    Reply
  5. Bryn says:
    February 7, 2020 at 8:33 am

    To each their own. I find it strange that they have no family portraits or pictures of their kids up. I would go nuts living in a house like that, nothing wrong with a bit of color and decoration.

    Reply
  6. ItReallyIsYou,NotMe says:
    February 7, 2020 at 8:33 am

    I usually have gone for a more “curated cluttered” feel in my home, but I have been subscribing to AD for a couple of years now and am starting to appreciate the minimalist vibe. There is something very relaxing walking into an uncluttered space (but I haven’t pulled the trigger on going all-minimalist or all-white in my own home).

    Reply
  7. Sarah says:
    February 7, 2020 at 8:33 am

    We have two kids and light coloured walls and it’s nothing but dirt and gear smears from 3 feet down lol. Then again, I don’t have a staff to wipe them down everyday.

    Reply
  8. Inas says:
    February 7, 2020 at 8:33 am

    I think its great design. Was very impressed by how fine the lines are and space design.

    Reply
  9. Roro says:
    February 7, 2020 at 8:34 am

    All the kids are soo cute but little Chicago is just too adorable!! Also, that house = BO-RING! It depresses me.

    Reply
  10. Andrew’s Nemesis says:
    February 7, 2020 at 8:34 am

    Having seen other images, I want to know who thought it a good idea to line the hallways with giant Tampax

    Reply
  11. lemonylips says:
    February 7, 2020 at 8:35 am

    If we’re talking about minimalistic interior design I’d have to say I absolutely love it. It is hard to imagine anyone actually living in any of those rooms apart from the kitchen that to me looks amazing. But yeah, doesn’t seem like a home for many, but I do admire the aesthetic because I love clean, minimal decluttered spaces.

    Reply
    • NotSoSocialButterfly says:
      February 7, 2020 at 8:57 am

      As someone who feels a cluttered environment lends to an internal feeling of chaos, i get it.

      That said, it would be fantastic for a long weekend getaway, but I wouldn’t want to live there.

      Reply
  12. Lucy says:
    February 7, 2020 at 8:38 am

    I kinda like it, actually?

    Reply
  13. Momo says:
    February 7, 2020 at 8:39 am

    This reminds me of the episode of absolutely fabulous when edies old friends come by and she has a flashback to when she visited their new apartment and it was just a blank white space and everyone kept being like oh it’s amazing lol

    Reply
  14. OriginalLala says:
    February 7, 2020 at 8:39 am

    It’s like, beautiful and relaxing for a spa..but for my home? no thanks. I like colour, visual stimuli and personal items that have stories attached to them.

    Reply
  15. Kate says:
    February 7, 2020 at 8:47 am

    The kid’s rooms don’t look like this. North’s has ALOT of pink in it with toys and such. Looks like a regular kids room. Their second kitchen also isn’t like this waiter from her insta stories.

    Reply
  16. lucy2 says:
    February 7, 2020 at 8:47 am

    There’s some nice design elements, but it doesn’t feel like a home. At all. I don’t believe they actually live there, or at least don’t spend much time there.
    If they do, I feel bad for the kids in such a sterile and hard environment.

    Reply
  17. grabbyhands says:
    February 7, 2020 at 8:50 am

    Still looks like an asylum.

    And North’s room looks like a Pepto Bismol nightmare – there is no way a child picked that room or actually plays in it.

    Reply
  18. Spikey says:
    February 7, 2020 at 8:51 am

    I’m utterly shocked but – I actually like it a lot. Very peaceful. I could live there, naturally it would be a mess in about five minutes. But I could live there.

    Reply
  19. Slowsnow says:
    February 7, 2020 at 8:52 am

    An artist I know who works with colour wrote a book about it and there is a whole passage about how he visited this pristine white house and how he felt it was the ultimate rich person’s FU to peasants (it’s beautifully written not like this lol). He describes how there were no visible doors, no objects, no functions. Like being inside an egg. And of course only a very wealthy person can live like this – I don’t think this is a question of taste but of class differentiation. There are many beautiful things and minimalism can be beautiful but the discussion is elsewhere.
    We are living in a very Marie Antoinette time.

    Reply
  20. Flamingo says:
    February 7, 2020 at 8:54 am

    Speaking of books, where do you all think she’s keeping all of her law text books? I have a feeling she gave up on “reading the law”.

    Reply
  21. Goldengirlslover34 says:
    February 7, 2020 at 9:02 am

    It feels cold. I shuddered and felt a chill as soon as I saw the pic. I almost felt like I was being held captive in a psych ward. But i don’t have to live there. If they like it ok.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment