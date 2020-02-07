Kim Kardashian & Kanye’s minimalist prison-house covers Architectural Digest

Granted, I’m totally middle-class/sensible, but I don’t really “get” most high-minded minimalist architecture or minimalist interior design. I find it unrealistic and impractical, and I don’t even think most of that stuff is even very “pretty” or something I want to live in. I was recently watching Pain and Glory, and Antonio Banderas’ character had my dream apartment, basically: some modern/contemporary pieces, but an apartment full of rich colors and beautiful artwork and a million books and comfortable beds, chairs and sofas. That’s the dream. My dream is not to live in a modernist white prison. I feel like that would get on my nerves in about a day. But obviously, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West feel differently. We’ve already gotten a glimpse of their bonkers home via Kim’s Vogue shoot last year, but they decided to show off even more to Architectural Digest. You can see the photoshoot and interview here. Some highlights:

Kanye on his interest in design & architecture: “When I was growing up in Chicago, before the internet, I’d go to my local Barnes & Noble to check out Architectural Digest and other design magazines, along with the fashion and rap titles. My father encouraged me. He always had graph paper around for me to scribble on.” He sold his Maybach to get a sofa: As his career took off, and as his fortunes grew, Kanye was able to indulge his design jones in a serious way, becoming a habitué of the Paris flea markets and international design fairs, and diving into the deep end of the pool with major acquisitions like an original Jean Royère Polar Bear sofa. “I sold my Maybach to get the Royère. People told me I was crazy for what I paid for it, but I had to have it,” Kanye says of the design trophy. One of those people was his wife. “I really didn’t know anything about furniture before I met Kanye,” Kim admits, “but being with him has been an extraordinary education. I take real pride now in knowing what we have and why it’s important.” Convincing Belgian designer Axel Vervoordt to help them remake the house: “When I saw the kind of work he was doing, I thought, This man could design Batman’s house. I had to work with him,” Kanye says, adding, “It was a coup to get Axel to come to Calabasas to redo a McMansion, which is essentially what the house was.” Raising four kids in that cream prison: One might wonder about the challenges of raising four small children in such a pristine, cream-colored environment, but Kim and Kanye are quick to point out that the house is eminently kid-friendly—and not just in the more traditionally cluttered play spaces and children’s bedrooms tucked away beyond the primary social zones. “The kids ride their scooters down the hallways and jump around on top of the low Axel tables, which they use as a kind of stage. This house may be a case study, but our vision for it was built around our family,” Kanye insists. Kim seconds the notion: “In the end, we don’t take it too seriously. We’re not going to be fanatics,” she says.

[From AD]

As I said last year, when we really got our first look at the house, it feels like Kim and Kanye have edited out all of the visual stimuli their kids might need, you know? I wonder if there have been studies done about kids raised in colorless homes versus kids raised in vibrantly-decorated homes. Imagine growing up, staring at blank, cream walls all day and all night. It might f–k with your head. Anyway, I could not live like this. I spill stuff all the time, I have two cats who are a–holes and I just wouldn’t WANT to live this way. I have too many books.

