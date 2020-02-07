Kim Kardashian & Kanye’s minimalist prison-house covers Architectural Digest

Granted, I’m totally middle-class/sensible, but I don’t really “get” most high-minded minimalist architecture or minimalist interior design. I find it unrealistic and impractical, and I don’t even think most of that stuff is even very “pretty” or something I want to live in. I was recently watching Pain and Glory, and Antonio Banderas’ character had my dream apartment, basically: some modern/contemporary pieces, but an apartment full of rich colors and beautiful artwork and a million books and comfortable beds, chairs and sofas. That’s the dream. My dream is not to live in a modernist white prison. I feel like that would get on my nerves in about a day. But obviously, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West feel differently. We’ve already gotten a glimpse of their bonkers home via Kim’s Vogue shoot last year, but they decided to show off even more to Architectural Digest. You can see the photoshoot and interview here. Some highlights:
Kanye on his interest in design & architecture: “When I was growing up in Chicago, before the internet, I’d go to my local Barnes & Noble to check out Architectural Digest and other design magazines, along with the fashion and rap titles. My father encouraged me. He always had graph paper around for me to scribble on.”
He sold his Maybach to get a sofa: As his career took off, and as his fortunes grew, Kanye was able to indulge his design jones in a serious way, becoming a habitué of the Paris flea markets and international design fairs, and diving into the deep end of the pool with major acquisitions like an original Jean Royère Polar Bear sofa. “I sold my Maybach to get the Royère. People told me I was crazy for what I paid for it, but I had to have it,” Kanye says of the design trophy. One of those people was his wife. “I really didn’t know anything about furniture before I met Kanye,” Kim admits, “but being with him has been an extraordinary education. I take real pride now in knowing what we have and why it’s important.”
Convincing Belgian designer Axel Vervoordt to help them remake the house: “When I saw the kind of work he was doing, I thought, This man could design Batman’s house. I had to work with him,” Kanye says, adding, “It was a coup to get Axel to come to Calabasas to redo a McMansion, which is essentially what the house was.”
Raising four kids in that cream prison: One might wonder about the challenges of raising four small children in such a pristine, cream-colored environment, but Kim and Kanye are quick to point out that the house is eminently kid-friendly—and not just in the more traditionally cluttered play spaces and children’s bedrooms tucked away beyond the primary social zones. “The kids ride their scooters down the hallways and jump around on top of the low Axel tables, which they use as a kind of stage. This house may be a case study, but our vision for it was built around our family,” Kanye insists. Kim seconds the notion: “In the end, we don’t take it too seriously. We’re not going to be fanatics,” she says.
As I said last year, when we really got our first look at the house, it feels like Kim and Kanye have edited out all of the visual stimuli their kids might need, you know? I wonder if there have been studies done about kids raised in colorless homes versus kids raised in vibrantly-decorated homes. Imagine growing up, staring at blank, cream walls all day and all night. It might f–k with your head. Anyway, I could not live like this. I spill stuff all the time, I have two cats who are a–holes and I just wouldn’t WANT to live this way. I have too many books.
Axel Vervoordt 📷 Jackie Nickerson pic.twitter.com/RjWtCZ7AmU
— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 3, 2020
Anish Kapoor and Royere pic.twitter.com/lszEgmufqA
— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 3, 2020
Ever wondered what went into the design of @KimKardashian and @KanyeWest's striking L.A. home? Us too. Watch their full interview here: https://t.co/mEfxypNBAa pic.twitter.com/okOpGefxqf
— Architectural Digest (@ArchDigest) February 3, 2020
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, cover & IG courtesy of AD.
looks like a psych ward.
looks like squidward’s dildo is trying to make a break for it from that corner
LMAO!
We all know that was Kanye vision and Kim just went with it, exactly like her “style”.
Bland.
To each their own. I find it strange that they have no family portraits or pictures of their kids up. I would go nuts living in a house like that, nothing wrong with a bit of color and decoration.
I usually have gone for a more “curated cluttered” feel in my home, but I have been subscribing to AD for a couple of years now and am starting to appreciate the minimalist vibe. There is something very relaxing walking into an uncluttered space (but I haven’t pulled the trigger on going all-minimalist or all-white in my own home).
We have two kids and light coloured walls and it’s nothing but dirt and gear smears from 3 feet down lol. Then again, I don’t have a staff to wipe them down everyday.
I think its great design. Was very impressed by how fine the lines are and space design.
All the kids are soo cute but little Chicago is just too adorable!! Also, that house = BO-RING! It depresses me.
Having seen other images, I want to know who thought it a good idea to line the hallways with giant Tampax
If we’re talking about minimalistic interior design I’d have to say I absolutely love it. It is hard to imagine anyone actually living in any of those rooms apart from the kitchen that to me looks amazing. But yeah, doesn’t seem like a home for many, but I do admire the aesthetic because I love clean, minimal decluttered spaces.
As someone who feels a cluttered environment lends to an internal feeling of chaos, i get it.
That said, it would be fantastic for a long weekend getaway, but I wouldn’t want to live there.
I kinda like it, actually?
This reminds me of the episode of absolutely fabulous when edies old friends come by and she has a flashback to when she visited their new apartment and it was just a blank white space and everyone kept being like oh it’s amazing lol
It’s like, beautiful and relaxing for a spa..but for my home? no thanks. I like colour, visual stimuli and personal items that have stories attached to them.
The kid’s rooms don’t look like this. North’s has ALOT of pink in it with toys and such. Looks like a regular kids room. Their second kitchen also isn’t like this waiter from her insta stories.
Yes, I remember seeing a picture of North’s (?) room full of colorful toys.
There’s some nice design elements, but it doesn’t feel like a home. At all. I don’t believe they actually live there, or at least don’t spend much time there.
If they do, I feel bad for the kids in such a sterile and hard environment.
Still looks like an asylum.
And North’s room looks like a Pepto Bismol nightmare – there is no way a child picked that room or actually plays in it.
I’m utterly shocked but – I actually like it a lot. Very peaceful. I could live there, naturally it would be a mess in about five minutes. But I could live there.
An artist I know who works with colour wrote a book about it and there is a whole passage about how he visited this pristine white house and how he felt it was the ultimate rich person’s FU to peasants (it’s beautifully written not like this lol). He describes how there were no visible doors, no objects, no functions. Like being inside an egg. And of course only a very wealthy person can live like this – I don’t think this is a question of taste but of class differentiation. There are many beautiful things and minimalism can be beautiful but the discussion is elsewhere.
We are living in a very Marie Antoinette time.
Speaking of books, where do you all think she’s keeping all of her law text books? I have a feeling she gave up on “reading the law”.
It feels cold. I shuddered and felt a chill as soon as I saw the pic. I almost felt like I was being held captive in a psych ward. But i don’t have to live there. If they like it ok.