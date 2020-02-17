Prince Harry & Meghan are ‘skipping’ Prince Andrew’s 60th birthday party, oh no

I continue to be amused by how desperate the British media is to drag the Duke and Duchess of Sussex into everything. I mean, it’s horrible and disgusting and a good example of why Harry and Meghan left. But it’s also funny to see certain publications make asses out of themselves out of desperation. It’s really obvious. Did you know that Harry and Meghan won’t fly back to England to celebrate Prince Andrew’s big-boy birthday? OMG, can you believe it?!?!
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not return to the UK to celebrate Prince Andrew’s 60th birthday – but will send a gift and a video message to be played at his party, a source has claimed. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been residing in Canada since they quit as senior members of the Royal Family last month.
British media correspondent Neil Sean told Fox News it is an ‘open secret’ that the couple declined the invite to celebrate Harry’s uncle’s birthday.
‘It’s not very nice for the Queen as, whatever people say and think, [Andrew] is [still] her son and she wanted her close family around her,’ he said. ‘The reason given is that they already have commitments on the day but also plan to send a gift/card and a video message to be played at the party.’
Andrew’s birthday is February 19th. Just FYI. And I seriously doubt that Harry and Meghan will send a video message, or a gift, or a card. They won’t even call. Because the situation with Andrew is also a prime example of why they left: the Queen doing the most to protect her rapist predator son, all while the royal family and courtiers threw H&M under the bus repeatedly. But! Did you know that Harry’s old friends are throwing him under the bus too? LOL.
Most people would fall over themselves to name a prince as godfather to their precious first-born. But ahead of the imminent birth of his child, Tom ‘Skippy’ Inskip has rejected the opportunity of asking his childhood pal Harry to do the honours – and insiders are speculating it is because he and wife Lara are still smarting over the ‘hijacking’ of their 2017 wedding. The two men used to be inseparable, with Skippy known as Harry’s wingman thanks to their wild holidays together.
Harry was an usher at Skippy’s wedding to literary agent Lara in Jamaica but the couple now believe that Meghan’s presence – one of her first appearances with the Prince – unfairly took the spotlight off them. A source says: ‘Although they said they didn’t mind at the time, Lara and Skippy are now telling friends they are furious with Meghan and Harry because, on reflection, they believe their wedding was hijacked by their presence and their demands, including asking for guests not to use their mobile phones. It would have been fine were it not for the fact that they were then left off the list for the Royal Wedding evening reception a year later.
‘Some friends hoped that the birth of his first child would have been an opportunity for Skippy to extend an olive branch to Harry. But instead of asking him to be a godfather, he has decided to keep the door closed.’
To make matters worse, Meghan and Harry are love-bombing another of their old circle – Charlie van Straubenzee and wife Daisy – ahead of the birth of their first child. Another source adds: ‘Meghan has reportedly been sending Daisy some of Archie’s old baby clothes and has made it clear she or Harry would love to be called up for godparent duties. Lara and Tom can’t work out why another couple are feeling the love and they aren’t. Skippy bent over backwards for Harry.’
I remember Skippy’s wedding, it was one of the first times we got photos of Harry and Meghan together, and it was one of the first “events” they attended as a couple. There were even (invasive) paparazzi photos of Harry and Meghan on a balcony (I’m going from memory). Anyway, it goes back to something we’ve heard (on and off) for the past few years: Harry culled his circle of friends. William did this too, only the conversation was about how “wise Kate” was helping William be more kingly and phase out his party-boy friends. Now this is being framed as “Harry forgot his closest friends when that bish Meghan came around.” Anyway, aristo dramz. I doubt Harry cares. And Meghan’s probably like “what’s a Skippy?”
good for them, why would anyone with any sense of decency want to be anywhere near Pedo Andy
I hope they send an inflatable doll as a gift, or something.
*Even thinking of Andrew is gross, I would keep an ocean between him and my family too*
Maybe some handcuffs and the FBI’s phone number?
And so should everyone else.
Good for them!
Someone had a good point on here a while back-that Harry realized how low-key racist many of his aristo friends were after getting with Meghan, and I wonder if that influenced the changing circle.
Oh I’m certain it did. Harry did talk about, gosh what did he call it, “unconscious racism” where your attitude/belief is ingrained from birth and mirrors those around you, close friends and family and it appears that Harry has been dealing with this discovery over the last 3+ years. I have a feeling that Harry did try to point these wrong attitudes/beliefs out to certain people in the hopes that it would open their eyes but it seems that many would prefer to move through the world with their eyes firmly shut so Harry did the best thing and just backed away from them.
Does the Daily Mail expect anyone to be outraged if they skip Pedo Andrew’s birthday? Or that anyone cares that some aristos would be fine, then think a bit, then not be fine that two people more famous than them got more notice at their wedding than they did? That’s such an odd story anyway. DM really doesn’t know what to do now that Harry and Meghan have slipped their royal leashes. I see someone trotted out Tom Markle jr again. Even people claiming to hate Meghan were annoyed on her behalf about that.
Hahahaha. Of course they aren’t. Things with the family are hella messy and I doubt Harry and Meghan want to rack up frequent flier miles to celebrate a pedo… also let’s not forget that he is also a racist. I can attest it is pretty exhausting to spend time with your white partners’ family when you know they hate you and people like you bc of the colour of your skin.
More power to them for skipping this and frankly the British press continues to look petty, desperate, racist, and ridiculous to anyone with eyes and a brain.
Sure, he’s been Harry’s friend, but let’s blame the WOMAN for Harry’s decisions. Perhaps HARRY outgrew his friend? Perhaps HARRY didn’t like Skippy (*snort*) and his wife taking sly digs at him and Meg (we all know those kinds of “backhanded *compliments*” where you’re really being insulted, not complimented)… we don’t know. But what we all DO know is no one needs “petty” in their lives, esp. when the “petty” is decided to be felt and delivered OVER TWO YEARS after the fact. H&M are better off without “friends” like that. Prime “leaker” material.
Exhibit A:
“I love your hair! Who’s your stylist?”
Nobody should ever blame them for not wanting to hang out with his pervert uncle. That to me is a no brainer. I can only talk about myself here. When I had met my husband my priorities changed. The friends that I hung out with, no longer shared the same interests as I. I wasn’t the good time girl anymore and so friendships changed for me. Maybe that’s what happened here. It isn’t anyone’s fault. People grow and change.
I think Harry grew and changed but many around him did not, including members of his family, hence the distance between him and William.
I’m amazed HMQ hasn’t banished Andrew to Mustique for a year or two. Dreadful judgement on her behalf.
It will only get worse and The Duchess of York has shady deals a gogo at the moment which look suspiciously fragrant
What’s Mustique done to you?
Any deserted island will do (for A and his ex-wife), the worse the weather, the better.
I think the queen just wants her favorite child around her in her declining years and DGAF about how it looks. She’s the queen, she’s 1,000 years old, and she wants what she wants. And what she wants is her favorite baby boy around so they can mutually coddle each other and gossip about everyone else in the family. That doesn’t make it right and I don’t agree with her decision, but I think she’s just being super entitled right now.
They would never go because they are decent people who are more than likely disgusted by him.
Looks like the rest of the fam is standing by Andy no matter what. I wonder if his daughters truly believe he’s innocent of all this, if it’s wilful blindness or they know the truth and simply don’t care…
1 – Oh no you don’t say, Harry and Meghan are not crossing a continent and an ocean for the birthday party of their rapist/arseh!le uncle???? How shocking!
2 – What kind of self respecting grown man still goes by the name Skippy.
It’s smart for Harry and Megs to keep that circle TIGHT. I’m guessing that some of his and her old buddies have shared information about the Duke and Duchess is it’s press. They’re making a new life and need to cut some frayed ties from the past. And by frayed ties I mean raggedy ass “friends” who talk too much.
I’m waiting on what H&M’s response will be regarding attending…THE WEDDING!!!!!!!!!!!!!
That’s when I will TRULY know…what is what….
I think they will attend. I wish Meghan would never set a foot in Britain ever again but she is a professional. In my opinion, she should minimize the amount of time she spends in that country; once they achieved financial independence, they should only visit their patronages. I don’t think Meghan will ever not visit the Grenfell ladies; she seems really attached to them BUT…………..a country where mediocrity is preferred to excellence is not worth her time or the time of anyone except those force to live in it
They’ll go. They’d make the news either way but it’ll be a even bigger debacle if they don’t. The Sussexes have also proven to be a good distraction from Andrew.
Tom and Lara should be MORTIFIED by this article. How embarrassing, they sound absolutely ridiculous.
Everyone should boycott and put PA in a social timeout.
Skippy and His Wife obviously have very loudly and for quite some time been voicing their displeasure over feeling shafted at Harry and Meghans wedding. They probably have been prime sources for the storyline of Meghan Changed Fun Harry and Froze His Buddies Out. For them to still act affronted that they are banished is rather rich.
Yeah, they’re sending Andrew a DIY chemical castration kit to celebrate his birthday. Oops! I spoiled the surprise.
Absolutely! That the hero Alan Turing was actually subjected to the punishment of chemical castration by English courts is unforgivable. And a lowlife like Andrew, taking money and favors from people undoubtedly trying to weaken his country, is never even made to show up in court to answer charges. Truly sickening.
So. Much. This.
They eventually apologized to Turing. Do you think they’ll apologize to Virginia G and the others he victimized?
So much for the Land of Hope and Glory. I guess they’ve still got Glory.
IIRC Skippy was one of the chief friends who Harry used to get in to trouble with. Royal commentators for years said Harry should drop him as a bad influence. Now that Harry finally did drop him suddenly they’ve changed their mind about poor Skippy.
It’s been THREE (3) years why would they just NOW be upset??? They made their choice and the Sussexes made theirs. And if they wanted to make up whining to the press isn’t the way to go.
wow he’s only 60?
I thought the Queen had cancelled his birthday party? Guess that was fake news- Epstein was apparently entertained at the palaces even after he had been arrested so they won’t stop a little scandal from entertaining the Queen’s favourite. I wonder if taxpayers will be upset about expense of party (whether they pay for it or not) etc in time of austerity? Silly me that’s for mixed race royals only.
It’s interesting as when they got engaged Tom Bradby said Harry’s friends had been urging him to marry Meghan quickly. But then there came the ‘Harry’s friends have been banned’ stories etc (remember when press claimed she had banned him from everything including tea? The days when the press was just silly not outright nasty). Wondering how if Skippy was a source for those stories.
Emily Andrews said him& Chelsy were upset not to be at the evening wedding reception. Funny how him and Guy Pelly were previously reported to be bad influences who his family wanted him to drop.
I remember when there were tons of stories about Chelsy not being invited to the evening reception – and people were saying how sad it was because she’s always the life of the party!! I mean, what bride WOULDN’T want an ex-girlfriend at her reception being the life of the party.
Is anyone going?
I mean this is a pr disaster.
Heh Heh Heh What’s a Skippy? Video, card and gift? H&M learned early, self-protect from both crazymaking and crazymakers.
“Love bombing”!? Seriously? They’re using a term that is used to describe what abusers do to get their victims to love and trust them to describe Meghan doing normal friend things with her friends. She’s sharing baby clothes. Maybe. We don’t really know, I don’t know who would actually leak that. But to call it love bombing and frame it like Harry and Meghan are evil abusers trying to manipulate people into being the victim of a domestic violence relationship is insane. Can you imagine what words would be used if we found out Kate was sending old baby clothes to one of her friends? It would be all about how generous and kind she was and how excited the friends were to receive some of the super stylish baby clothes that real live princes and princesses have worn! “How exciting! Kate has the best taste in baby clothes and everyone thinks George, Charlotte, and Louis are some of the best dressed children in the realm, with their impeccably made, timeless and classic outfits reminiscent of a bygone era before fast fashion. Now, the daily mail has learned, that Bunny and Schooner Bradenbury III’s new baby will be dressed like a Prince as he sports some of Prince George’s baby hand me downs.“
Meanwhile, the Federal Bureau of Investigations is pressing on with its international investigation into claims against HRH Prince Andrew the Pedo. That the British royal family is not only *having* a party, but crypto advertising it as a “family gathering” is truly tone deaf and disgusting.
Yeah, no. Hard pass.
Attending Beatrice’s wedding is not the same as skipping Andrew’s birthday party. The York girls didn’t chose their parents.
Skippy and Chelsy sound like characters from “White Mischief”. Best to avoid them when wanting your interracial marriage to work.