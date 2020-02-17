“Stephen Miller married a living, breathing, sentient human woman” links

Spectacular and very special wedding tonight with new bride and groom Stephen and Katie Miller! So much fun and still going with @realDonaldTrump having fun and the band is going strong! pic.twitter.com/1LreZhe2pd
— Reince Priebus (@Reince) February 17, 2020
Wow!! This makes me want to stage an intervention. #StephenMillerWedding pic.twitter.com/JXVkbWndQS
— Maria Schell-Cannon (@schell50) February 17, 2020
One of those rare couples to register at a Cage Manufacturer#StephenMillerWedding pic.twitter.com/TugiTWGJzJ
— Confunctionist (@confunctionist) February 17, 2020
Birds of a feather, people. Don’t feel sorry for her. She knows what he’s about and what he’s done – and she’s fine with it.
Yep.
It is amazing how white women are always given the benefit of the doubt when they constantly tell you and show you not to.
And on a superficial note, that dress matches her personality and choice of husband perfectly.
Exactly. She must be horrible too if she is not repulsed by him.
Word.
Absolutely
I doubt the “sentient”-bit.
I love that theVolatileMermaid ‘s is the tweet about this that is getting the most attention. I follow her on Twitter and encourage others to do so.
And while Miller’s wedding is getting all this attention, it will not go over well with Princess Nagini, who spent millions of our tax dollars this weekend to film a fashion video of herself in hijab visiting a mosque. At least she says it was a mosque, it could be a KFC for all we see of the building. The video consists of Nagini walking and casting meaningful looks into the camera while completely ignoring her hostess. The State Department and Voice of America have heavily promoted this video. She will not be amused that Miller’s wedding is stealing all the attention. She hasn’t tweeted congratulations. His job might be in jeopardy.
Eww. Why anyone would want to marry him is beyond me. Then again, I guess there is someone out there for everyone.
Marriage? Hell, sex😳🤢. Oooooooh, the intoxicating and lustful mix in personality and demeanor to that of the crypt keeper and Mr. Burns.🤐
There have been quite a few marriages between and within members of the Trump and Pence “extended” teams. Kellyanne Conway’s niece/cousin (somebody) married Mike Pence’s nephew.
Bottom feeders got to feed🤷🏽♀️
Lolol I fell outta my chair.
Well, it’s not as though anyone else in DC wants anything to do with these toxic people and lost souls…
Repulsive creep.
Ewwww…just finished lunch and trying really hard to keep it down right now 🤢
Feeling good about my life choices today!
ahhh, Reince Priebus, the lost Death Eater.
Ugh. I went to school with him. I’m so disappointed in him. So many of us are.
I have been dealing with the aftermath of an extremely traumatic breakup (dumped through text on January 1 among other things…) for several long weeks now and seeing this makes me feel so much worse. How is this sewer water of a person able to find happiness in this way? Love is a total scam.
Your standards as a human being are better?
It may not feel very consoling right now, but in retrospect…
Oh no, I’m so sorry. Don’t lose hope because of one guy. If this POS can get someone, so can you! 🙂
Are we sure people like this are every truly happy? So much seems transactional with them. Hang in there. Live your life to the fullest and wear clean underwear and effective deodorant and all will work out.
Sorry I suck at comforting people. But I mean well and I wish you well!
@ Guest with Cat
I think that’s wonderful advice! Especially the clean underwear bit!
@tifzlam – Once upon a time, long long ago, I was ghosted by a man I’d been with for over a year. He simply disappeared from my life and his friends and family closed ranks and wouldn’t tell me anything. I was never so hurt, humiliated and insulted in my life and it really screwed me up for a while. Turns out he’d met a *dazzling* woman and married her 9 months later. Many years later he called to apologize and explain. My first instinct was to tell him to go f*ck himself, but something in his voice made me think he was not in great shape so I invited him over for a drink. Turns out the woman he met and married wayyy too soon was batshit crazy. They had a bumpy marriage but he stayed for the sake of their daughter. Then one day, a January 1st as well, she slapped down separation papers and took off (the daughter was grown up by then and out of the nest). I guess what I’m trying to say is what goes around comes around, and we reap what we sow. What this man has done to you WILL come back to haunt him in one way or another and you WILL find someone you can trust and love so please hang in there, I know how tough it is but remember, you’re tougher.
Aw, tifzlan! I know what you mean but trust me, neither one of these soulless monsters are happy. These types of people don’t love people, they use people. She’s using him and he’s using her. it won’t end well.
I agree – no one who is that hate filled to do the things he does (and I assume her too, given the company she keeps) is happy. AT ALL. Happy people don’t make life miserable for others.
I’m sorry : ( . That sucks so much. The last time I was dumped by a guy that I was really emotionally invested in (stupid me), it took me months to get over it. It felt like someone had died.
Honestly, what I really took from this story was how dating is so much freaking easier for men than it is for women. The bar is SO low for a man: he just has to have a job, basically. A man who looks like this dude, who works for Mr. Reprehensible, finds himself a young and attractive spouse, no problem. Meanwhile, across the world, tons of attractive, high-achieving, intelligent women struggle to find a guy who will even call them back, and by 30 usually have to resort to dating a man who is ten-to-fifteen years older in order to get a commitment out of him. It’s ridiculous.
Check out the Female Dating Strategy reddit. Those girls will help you make sure that never happens again.
@ tifzlan – don’t you dare point to them and look at yourself as being on the losing end of love. I don’t even know you and I’m not going to let you do that to yourself. Stephen Miller sucks the souls of caged children and washes it all down with the tears of their parents. He goes in for a second feeding by stopping so-called radical Muslims at airports across the nation. His trusty minion—in equal parts attracted and repulsed—wipes the sweat from his brow and the blood from the corners of his mouth with cloths anointed by Mike Pence and the other charlatans pedaling fake religion at the White House while the dementia addled king and his zombie wife watch in indifference. Do you want that for yourself? Look at him. Not too long though. That’s just too much work . . . checking your soul in and out of Satan’s cloakroom everyday . . . sometimes not being able to find your claim ticket and all in a panic and then on other days scared they’ve lost your shit or worse yet . . . realizing that your soul and even your humanity has been stolen. Nope. You don’t want any parts of that shit. So . . . feel the pain. Reinforce the fact that you are loving and worthy of love and that you still look good. And, after, when you are feeling less bruised take your time but get back out there on the market.
Peace
An obviously horrible woman has married one of the most odious men alive. Imagine the soulless social climber you’d have to be to get into bed with that POS every night. An LGBTQ and woman hating boss and and a husband who is a white supremacist and thrills at separating families and caging children. She must be a real piece of work.
Good Girls is a GREAT show ! Season premiere was Sunday. It’s a unique show and I love how I still root for these women even though they are criminals lol. I also watched a new show called Zoe’s Extraordinary Playlist…so good too !
Gross. Super, super gross, in every way.
Also, I watch Good Girls, I like it!
The men in the photo are not even in their 50s yet. Miller looked like the father of the bride.
I lost interest in good girls, they keep making such terrible choices and it frustrates me. I finally quit shameless in like season 6 for the same reason. Clearly I can’t handle drama 🤦♀️
Miller has the same dead eyed look as Jared K
Is he feeling on the underside of her tit in that wedding photo? Extreme creep.
Oh. My. Gawd.
Like, do we know if her software has been vetted through the NSA? Does she have a model no.? If so, is she Huawei or Samsung? Is that real human hair, or that cheap polyvinyl Party City stuff? Does she pretend eat or is it just a composting bin? Does she have normal strength or can she bend crowbars?
So. Many. Questions!