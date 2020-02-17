“Stephen Miller married a living, breathing, sentient human woman” links

Spectacular and very special wedding tonight with new bride and groom Stephen and Katie Miller! So much fun and still going with ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ having fun and the band is going strong! pic.twitter.com/1LreZhe2pd — Reince Priebus (@Reince) February 17, 2020

Stephen Miller married a human woman and the internet dunked on him. [Pajiba]

Justin Timberlake & Anna Kendrick are promoting another Trolls movie. [Just Jared]

Are you hyped for BTS’s new album? [LaineyGossip]

This is like a skit from the Black Lady Sketch Show. [Dlisted]

Prince Charles & Camilla went to the Tower of London. [Go Fug Yourself]

More thoughts on Daniel the Golden Retriever. [Jezebel]

Is anyone watching Good Girls? I’m not. [Seriously OMG]

What did Chaka Khan do to the Anthem? [The Blemish]

I can’t name the president of Mexico off the top of my head either, but I’m not running for president like these chuckleheads. [Towleroad]

Maisie Williams’ bangs are such a disaster right now. [RCFA]

Wow!! This makes me want to stage an intervention. #StephenMillerWedding pic.twitter.com/JXVkbWndQS — Maria Schell-Cannon (@schell50) February 17, 2020