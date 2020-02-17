British TV presenter Caroline Flack passed away by suicide at the age of 40

At Saturday, Caroline Flack was found dead in her London apartment. It appears as if she died by suicide. Since I’m American, I’ll admit that was never super-familiar with Flack as a celebrity – I was mostly aware of her as one of those “famous in Britain” personalities. She was, by all accounts, a very popular and well-liked person within the British entertainment community, and she hosted many of Britain’s most popular reality shows, like Love Island and The X Factor. She was 40 years old. Her family released this statement: “We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today, 15 February. We would ask that the press respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time and we would ask they make no attempt to contact us and/or photograph us.”
The first time I became aware of Flack was several years back, when she had a fling with Harry Styles, who was quite young at the time. Flack seemed to have a thing for younger boyfriends, which also added to the interest in her personal life from the British tabloids. Her most recent boyfriend was Lewis Burton, who is 27 years old. In December, Flack and Burton had a fight in their home and she apparently hit him with a lamp. He did not press charges, but Flack was still arrested and charged with assault, and she and Lewis were ordered to have no contact with one another. For the past two months, the British tabloid media has been featuring a ton of negative stories about Flack and the assault. As we’ve seen before with other high-profile women, the British tabloids get into a feeding frenzy when they smell any kind of blood in the water, and that’s what was happening to Flack. Negative headline after negative headline, even though Lewis Burton – again – did not press charges against her. Flack’s manager also released a statement criticizing the way the case had been handled:
In a statement released on Saturday night, Francis Ridley of Money Talent Management, Flack’s management company, said: “In recent months Caroline had been under huge pressure because of an ongoing case and potential trial which has been well reported. The Crown Prosecution Service pursued this when they knew not only how very vulnerable Caroline was but also that the alleged victim did not support the prosecution and had disputed the CPS version of events. The CPS should look at themselves today and how they pursued a show trial that was not only without merit but not in the public interest. And ultimately resulted in significant distress to Caroline.”
So, that’s a huge issue. I understand that there’s a more nuanced conversation to have about domestic violence and criminal charges and how abusers can persuade their victims to drop charges. But is that what happened here? And whatever did happen got the full rabid-tabloid press treatment. As many have pointed out, the worst tabloids (The Sun, the Daily Mail) are deleting some of their most negative stories or changing their archived stories and headlines now that Flack has passed away. It’s all just awful. I feel so sorry for her family and those people who loved her.
Here are two tributes for Flack from one of her closest friends and her boyfriend.
My heart is broken we had something so special. I am so lost for words I am in so much pain I miss you so much I know you felt safe with me you always said I don’t think about anything else when I am with you and I was not allowed to be there this time I kept asking and asking. I will be your voice baby I promise I will ask all the questions you wanted and I will get all the answers nothing will bring you back but I will try make you proud everyday. I love you with all my heart 💔
The tabloid culture in Britain is absolutely disgusting. They leave a trail of lives in their wake.
This is the saddest story and really got me. I lost my best friend to suicide in the summer and I’m not doing great.
I also think the daily mail are really showing themselves with this story. Constantly reporting on the friend who left her that day to go the shops and taking photos of an ex boyfriend looking sad. Disgraceful
Sorry for your loss
Sorry for your loss. Please talk to someone (if you’re not already). You matter.
I am so sorry to heard that. Sending you love and strength xoxox
I’m so sorry for your loss. It must be incredibly difficult. I hope you have some good support networks. Sending kind thoughts.
This is so upsetting. It genuinely seems like she looked herself, in part, because of the way the tabloid media was portraying her.
Part of me hopes this awful death will bring about tighter regulation of the British tabloid media but another part of me knows that it won’t.
Thank goodness Harry and Meghan got out.
Boris Johnson is completely in bed with the major press organisations. He needs their support to push his agenda and to support him. There’s no way there will be any legislation to tighten controls on the British press while he’s in power.
This is all so sad and I hope that her death serves as the catalyst for something to be done about the out of control and nasty British media. Let’s not let her death be in vain and I do think there is now a thirst with the people to see that change. People in my office are talking about this and they are all saying something needs to be done about the gutter and successful women hating press in this country.
From what I understand of the incident what is/was being reported in the press is not really what happened – her BF has repeatedly stated this, however it’s alleged she also had a physical altercation with the guy before the current BF so who knows. She was a troubled person who had MH issues whom both the press and social media trolls took pleasure in attacking and its sickening that these same people are now jumping on the condolences bandwagon – they helped drive her to do what she did.
Words and actions DO matter!!!
I’m sorry to say it, but it absolutely is what happened.
Victims of domestic abuse protect their abusers all the time, the police who attended the scene had body cameras on where she both admits to, and mimes hitting her boyfriend over the head with a lamp whilst he was sleeping.
It’s a very sad situation, and I’d like to stress that by acknowledging Caroline did awful things, that doesn’t make her passing any less devastating for her friends or family or those who admired her.
I saw a really good comment on twitter about how we shouldn’t feel the need to simplify an unsimple situation by reducing it to a binary good/bad.
Caroline was a troubled, talented woman who also did an appalling thing and she will be missed.
I hate the way the media are trying to blame the Crown Prosecution Service for simply carrying out their job.
There was body worn camera evidence of Ms Flack’s behaviour which coupled with an emergency call (911 equivalent) from her boyfriend and testimony at the scene meant that they were able to proceed with the case.
It is desperately sad that she wasn’t able to access help for her behaviour prior to this incident – from allusions from prior partners it wasn’t the first time.
Also there are few services available to women who are abusive. Although her earnings would have provided an ability to access private and confidential care had she admitted she needed it.
I work with people who face the trauma of domestic abuse. It is normal that they withdraw their statements for many different reasons. Love and undying love is often part of their commentary even when there has been violent and repeated abuse ( which I cannot speak to in this case )
The media were awful but also Ms Flack did not seem to believe this would be progressed to trial. I believe she will have known her career would be over once the evidence against her was displayed in open court.
I think her vulnerability to suicide was poorly assessed as a medical team were called to her address on the day before her death and she was not admitted into services.
It’s terrible that she felt that was her only option.
I cannot bear how the media are pretending they had no role to play.
I haven’t followed the story so I don’t really know what happened – over the past few days there has been stories about how it wasn’t what it appeared to be but I guess this is just the press glossing over it because of what happened. I apologise for my ignorance.
I never really followed her or her career so I don’t know much about her. Alcohol and mental health issues are a dangerous combination.
I think you summed that up perfectly Ronaldinhio.
I think the CPS are doing exactly what their job asks of them, they had clear evidence to proceed with prosecution, were they just supposed to ignore it?
I think she was failed by the medics that attended her initially the day before like you said, but personal vulnerability shouldn’t be a protective barrier to prosecution.
It’s very sad she couldn’t get help and didn’t have the opportunity to improve and make amends to her victim.
Agreed. There are photos of Flack’s bedroom after the altercation, and the bed is full of blood. Hitting someone over their head with a blunt object can cause life-threatening injuries. Imagine if a male celebrity was guilty of hitting his sleeping girlfriend in a jealous rage to the point where blood was gushing out – we would not be so forgiving.
Obviously Flack’s suicide is a tragedy, but we can’t stop prosecuting people for domestic violence. Even if the victim doesn’t want to press charges, the police and prosecution service have a responsibility to 1) protect the victim anyway and 2) protect potential future victims.
@Annie….yes, but the pictures of the bedroom splattered with blood were taken by the police, so how did the Sun get hold of them and print them?
I think everyone needs to take a step back. It is easy to blame the CPS, but they did have a lot of evidence and they do have a duty of care to victims as well as possible perpetrators. You have a much younger victim with significantly less power, who knows how much, if any, pressure he was under to not press charges. Is anyone looking into the actions of her lawyers? Were they aware of her fragile condition and what were they doing to work with the CPS to make sure she was safe? The British tabloids are disgusting, but so are many online gossip sites and magazine. People of both genders are summarily convicted based on unsubstantiated claims. These things have to go to court to get through the noise and find the truth. I am not saying that the courts are perfect, but they are better than tabloid / online justice.
I truly don’t understand why the media and her management team have felt the need to come out and actually blame the CPS – they were doing what they are supposed to be doing.
ITV have come out and said they offered her help but it was turned down after discussions between Caroline and her management team, saying she was getting help privately. Kinda makes you wonder if she really was.
There needs to be a complete overhaul in the media. Tabloids having this much power is absolutely ridiculous. People need to stop clicking their articles, it’s where they make the bulk of their money. Starve them out. There has to be other outlets that people can receive their news from.
The tabloids are out of hand but it sounds like she was abusive. And it REALLY is concerning that this article and posters are skimming over this part of the situation.
The fact that the bf didn’t press charges means nothing. How many women defend their abusers. How many times do we hear about women refusing to press charges after being brutally attacked. It’s INCREDIBLY troubling that this is being defended on this site. And you know what? If that’s how she actually was as a human – an abusive prick – then I think it’s fantastic that the story wasn’t dropped.
Well said Erinn. The amount of articles I have read that trivialise the assault and call it a mistake. We don’t treat men the same 9/10 we decide they are guilty based on the same info we have seen about Caroline.
We can acknowledge it’s horrible that she felt the only way out was suicide but we can also have concern about her troubled past.
The story absolutely shouldn’t have been dropped bc what she did was appalling and I’m all here for actual investigative, factual reporting but a Valentine’s Day (from The Sun) card that jokes about the domestic violence that occurred? Where’s the journalism in that? And for me, this isn’t just about Flack. It’s about everyone these tabloids have chewed up and spit out. It’s ridiculous.
Yes, l think that changes should be made definitely.
Tabloid media is UK is savage. The history speaks for itself, from Diana’s harassment to Jude Law, Sienna Miller or Hugh Grant taking media outlets to court for intervention into personal life and surveillance to the point they had paranoia, lost friends to Harry and Meghan giving up their titles and now suicide. There need to be some consequences already.
I’m literally sitting at my desk listening to the BBC trying to twist her death as being the fault of social media and trolls, and reading the Daily Mail and The Sun trying to fob blame off the press. The spinning has already begun, it’s disgusting. Poor Caroline never stood a chance. 😞
Don’t buy the Daily Mail and the Sun. If people keep buying it they will keep printing their filth.
It’s not the buying of tabloids that is the problem now, the amount of physical copies sold are minuscule. It’s the click bait titles that are the problem, so every time you click on their site you’re giving them money so the titles get more and more extreme, therefore putting more and more pressure on the people the stories are about.
The tabloids and social media trolls are both to blame.
The BBC is independent of the tabloids. These days tabloids are just fodder for keyboard warriors. Stories may start in the tabloids, but they spread through online opinion pieces and social media in general like an infection. There really is very little room for compassion and I don’t mean the compassion claimed aggressively by many of those with a cause, I mean genuine compassion for living, breathing, human beings.
I thought for a very long time the BBC were independent of the tabloids, but having to sit and listen to the Jeremy Vine show every day (I don’t control the office radio, sighhh….) I can tell there are some definite biases there in the organisation depending on what show you listen to and their audience demographic.
Social media trolls definitely played a part in this, but they the press shouldn’t try to just shift them blame on to that when they have their part to play in this tragedy as well.
She dated Prince Harry briefly, so this is being used as a top selling headline as well.
Disgusting. I hope her family and bf can heal and that the press leaves them well enough alone, but I doubt it.
Visit https://www.supportline.org.uk/problems/suicide/ to find telephone numbers for help.
I used to live in Britain. To be honest I’ve always had the feeling Caroline Flack had issues with alcohol (I think she has spoken about this in interviews as well). Just an instinct after seeing tons of photos of her out drinking over the years, she had that look where she’s never quite sober – as well as being quite emotionally vulnerable. Heavy drinking in combination with mental health issues can make you do things to yourself and people around you (such as physical altercations, loss of a career, public embarrassment etc) which causes your life to spiral to the point where suicide feels like the only option.
I’m not saying tabloid culture isn’t at all to blame here, they certainly helped push her over the edge, but the reasons behind a suicide are often quite complex and go way back.
Not knowing very much about her, one of my first thoughts was whether she was thought to have substance issues.
A very dear co-worker (one of the most charismatic, charming people I have ever known) ended his life following battles with mental health, alcohol and medication misuse that led to career issues. The tipping point of humiliation or bad news can cause a very sad, sudden decision.
Exactly.
This is such a tragedy. The British tabloids are appalling.
It’s obviously very sad that she took her own life. She had her demons. The british tabloid is also very cruel as we all know but…
“In December, Flack and Burton had a fight in their home ”
This feels gross to write. They didn’t have a fight. She attacked him. Flack thought he had cheated on her, so she hit him over the head with lamp while he was sleeping. He called the police because he thought she was going to kill him.
It was reported earlier today that she had actually self harmed and he called the police as he was concerned for her. She was treated for several hours at a hospital before it was decided that she was stable enough to be questioned under caution.
There is so much back and forth on this over social media and I would trust the British press reporting as far as I could throw them, so who knows what is truth and what is lies. It should also be noted that she was sacked yet a drunk driving presenter on ITV that crashed into a family car that had children in it was offered full support by the same employer and had a pr team gently guide him back to his job. It stinks the two deeply troubled people were treated in such different ways by an employer all because one was a better financial bet for the channel.
It’s also not super unusual for abusers to threaten or go through with hurting themselves as a form of further emotionally manipulating their victims.
Well, in the December incident her boyfriend called 999 saying she was trying to kill him and had hit him in the head with a lamp while he was sleeping. Police said he had a significant head injury.
All this stuff in the tabs now calling it a show trial and excoriating the Crown Prosecution Service and the police for pursuing the case is creepy IMO. I understand the boyfriend did not want the case to proceed but there can be good reason that these kinds of cases continue even in the face of that. Even if the accused is a troubled person.
The other main target for tab excoriation is ITV for not letting her continue as presenter on Love Island after the incident.
The UK’s tabloids culture will never change I’m afraid. I’ve recently watched a documentary on the Hillsborough tragedy and read several articles on the media treatment of the victims and their families. The incident took place in April 1989, over 30 years ago, and nothing has changed in the media landscape. If anything, it has gotten worse.
I don’t know who she is or anything about the truth of any of the stories, but it does seem clear that she was spiraling and in need of help that she did not receive. Very sad.
Heartbreaking.
I only know of her through Love Island, but this whole story is really sad. She clearly had some issues, but the British press, as we’ve seen time and time again, are truly horrible and vile. I hope she has some sort of peace now.
Nothing is ever all one thing or another. Do I believe based on everything that she assaulted her boyfriend? Yes. Do I also think the media and tabs dog piled on her as a woman accused of assault in a way that don’t do with male celebrities? Yes. Are those same tabs trying to whitewash their previous statements and trying to make CPS look bad? Yes.
It’s a sad story all around, and not helped by the sun or the Mail.