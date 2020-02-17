Jameela Jamil’s bf: ‘Her being attractive & successful doesn’t mean she hasn’t been sick’

One of the more controversial stories last week was about Jameela Jamil being called out, via the Instagram stories of an investigative blogger, for possibly fabricating the stories about her various accidents and illnesses. Jameela was getting negative press prior to that for coming out as queer in the wake of criticism for her involvement as a judge a ballroom show. It was a complicated story in that it was first reported that Jameela would emcee, which is not the case she is only a judge. The ballroom community was upset that an outsider was filling a position for which so many other people were more qualified and experienced. Jameela coming out after that seemed disingenuine, to put it gently.
The writer calling Jameela out for her various medical stories, Tracie Morrissey, compiled so many examples from Jameela’s print and video interviews and social media. Jameela has contradicted herself multiple times, she’s added and changed key details of medical incidents, and she’s told stories that have been disputed by other people there, namely Mark Ronson. (If you’re unfamiliar with the background for this story, read our post on it.) People questioned Morrissey’s motives, they went after her personally, and they pointed out that she’s profiting from this as she has a Patreon where she’s posting additional details. It also made people uncomfortable because so many of us have been dismissed for our illnesses, both visible and not. (Without getting into too many details, this has definitely happened to me.)
Jameela Jamil’s boyfriend, musician James Blake, posted in defense of her, noting that he’s witnessed her medical issues, including her two cancer scares. Here’s what he wrote and if you can’t read the text, People has some of it in text form.
“It’s pretty disgusting to watch the woman I love just be dog piled on every day for such ridiculous things… She does this because she had such a difficult life. Because she doesn’t want others to feel alone, gaslit or ashamed the way she has.”
“I am there for her swollen joints, her dislocations, her severe allergic reactions, her constant high fevers,” he said. “I was there for her concussion, her 3 months of seizures, when the doctor gave her the cancer diagnosis, and for all her operations and their complications due to EDS [Ehlers-Danlos syndrome]. I can feel the lumps in her back from the car accident and see all the scars. I am there when she turns down amazing job opportunities because of her health limitations. I actually live with her. Her being attractive, tall, and successful doesn’t mean she hasn’t been sick.”
“Ehlers-Danlos syndrome is a very real, very debilitating condition,” he said. “More and more people are discovering they have it, but because it’s vastly under researched and the patients, as with most invisible disabilities look well, people constantly doubt and mock those suffering. May none of us every know the pain and frustration of that existence. I feel lucky not to, watching how many jobs and fun nights out my girlfriend has had to turn down because of what her body can and can’t do. Huge, life changing jobs.”
I believe that she has Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, which is devastating and real, I believe she has ongoing difficult medical issues. I believe that she has had very scary incidents she’s recounting. Both things can be true: Jameela can have very legitimately awful medical conditions and she can be exaggerating and changing her stories to make for good headlines. She seems to enjoy poking fun at herself and that’s a positive way to cope with what she’s been through. I’ve no doubt that she’s had some really terrible things happen to her. As Kaiser mentioned in our first story about this, there is a definite conversation to be had about women being gaslighted for their medical conditions. That doesn’t mean we can’t notice when someone seems to be changing their story. (These are not minor changes either, please watch the Instagram stories and/or read the original story.) I also think that this became convoluted by the “Munchausen’s” armchair diagnosis, as if Jameela was making everything up. I don’t think that’s what’s happening here at all and it’s not fair to her to frame it that way.
Jameela has called Morrissey a “weirdo stalker” with a “viral conspiracy thread” and she also DMed her for 7 hours defending herself, according to Morrissey, who has posted some of Jameela’s messages to her Instagram stories and more to her Patreon. I’m not going to get into all that, you can see it at the end of her Instagram story thread.
I don’t know, there’s always been something about Jamila that I find irritating and not impressive. like I get what she’s trying to say about the Kardashians, but a b-level celebrity punching up and tearing down other women in the name of feminism just seems more like an opportunity to make headlines for herself than doing anything worthwhile. she seems quite full of herself when she talks to.
I don’t know what the deal is with her coming out as queer or her multiple exaggerated stories. I suspect she just likes a lot of attention. but maybe it’s legit.
however, having two cancer scares is not the same as being a cancer survivor. at all.
I was so confused by the cancer stuff too. Because she did say she had cancer.
She tweeted that she had a breast cancer scare but then she also said she had cervical cancer? I don’t know. It does feel gross to speculate about that but I am interested to hear if anyone understood that part better than I did?
I’m going to give Jameela the benefit of the doubt, and I don’t care about her one way or another. Have never seen any of her projects. Just know her from social media. With the cervical cancer stuff, perhaps she was told that they found cancerous cells on her cervix, and they quickly treated the problem. I have never had cervical cancer, but I know there’s a pretty quick procedure that can be done for early-stage cervical cancer. My aunt had cervical cancer and it was treated very quickly.
Personally, I have a half-dozen health diagnoses, and I often get told that I look healthy. I don’t look like I would have these problems, and, yes, I am tall like Jameela and have been considered attractive. People have an idea of what a sick person is supposed to look like, and I’m including both physical and mental health here. If you don’t fit the bill, your illnesses are questioned.
I do find it disturbing that Jamil was DMing the reporter for hours. It’s her health. It’s a private matter, and she doesn’t owe the public any more information. If she had common sense, she’d stop discussing her personal life as much.
I have an autoimmune disease, so I’m used to being not believed and I came all prepared to defend Jameela. However…it really seems like she embellished/invented certain injuries and illnesses for greater effect, and I’d prefer she just admit it rather than double down.
Love her, and believe her. Her partner seems lovely too . She has so much to offer, and is offering it. Thank god for people like her in today’s society. What do the people she’s punching up at have to offer other than toxic values?
I know Jameela answered questions about her health on Twitter, but did she address the cancer topic? I didn’t see anything, but maybe I missed it.
I can understand if she exaggerates some stories for better story telling, but turning cancer scares into actual cancer is pretty disgusting.
On her twitter the other night when she was replying to someone She said she had a breast cancer scare and that her cancer was cervical?
Her twitter is private now so I can’t go back to see exactly what she said
Yea, but she didn’t have cervical cancer either…. she tested positive for HPV.
I believe she has invisible illnesses and medical diagnoses, but the cancer scare vs stating she’s a cancer survivor (twice for that matter) is not okay. I also thought the convenience of coming out as queer in the face of criticism was not good. I think she has absolutely lied or exaggerated for the press, and she also struggles with health issues. Something about how she comes across on social media is so off-putting, almost egocentric despite her claims of doing so much good. I don’t wish poor health of anyone and hope she finds relief, and I also hope she goes away for a while.
I just want to tossle those bangs/fringe every time I see her. They look like drapes. Love her on the good place.
Omg! The bangs! They’re horrible and that tiny part in the middle looks terrible. I say this as someone who likes bangs on others and sometimes on myself.
His fringe is soooo much worse. Maybe they have secret forehead tattoos like Amber Rose! hahahahah
Two things can be true – she can absolutely have several illnesses and be dealing with medical issues, and she can still be kind of a crap person who lies, manipulates the truth, and is thirsty for attention. People are complicated and complex.
Only came here to say “Jameela Jamil’s bf????” Put some respect on James Blake’s name!!!
I’m sorry! The quote wouldn’t fit in our two line format along with his whole name.
I believe she’s really ill but she also exaggerated things. I do that sometimes not only because I am malingering but also because I want my boring life to sound interesting. I knew people knew they’re bullsh*t but I tell them made up medical conditions anyway. I won’t go as far as cancer scare because that could come back at me and become real.
Celebs do that all the time. The difference is many of them don’t position themselves as feminist icons. Lena Dunham gets called out a lot because of her performative wokeness. I am always giving her the benefit of the doubt but I won’t be surprised if she was found out to be lying. Meanwhile no one really cares about Jessie J, Yolanda Hadid or even Jacob Wohl because they are not held to high moral and ethical standards than those who are body positive activists on twitter.
I don’t know why exaggerating a story make her a liar now. Comedian and celebrities do that as well all the time to make conversations more interesting in interviews. So the bee story might not have happened how she said, let’s crucify her for that now? Seems a bit harsh to me seeing as they all do it.
uh, because if she exaggerates to say she lost a tooth, broke her elbow, and her nose, but in reality she was just a little bruised – that’s a lie.
she should try just not talking so much. the more she talks, the less she helps herself.
Links to the IG stories are not working for me. Anyone else? Have they been taken down perhaps?
IG stories only last 24 hours.
There is a list of public people whom I ACTIVELY avoid anything they professionally have to offer…WHOLLY based on how they interact on the internet…
Jameela is at the TOP of that list
OK though are we going to forget that Tracey Egan Morrisey is the dirtbag who once opined that she was too smart to have been sexually assaulted? Was often a dick on Pot Psychology? Got fired from Vice for harassment? That’s who spent hours and hours promoting this conspiracy to further her career as a “journalist”. Honestly, publishing someone’s private communications is a shitty move by a shitty person with no sense of professionalism.
I hate Tahani on The Good Place. That is all.
She changed her peanut allergy story from having been born with it to claiming she got it in her 20s because she had mercury poisoning form her leaky tooth fillings…
The real problem is that lady Tracie Morrissey who decided to take it upon herself to be the Jameela judge Jury.
Multiple things can be true at once:
1) Jameela has serous medical problems.
2) Jameela may have exaggerated some of her issues.
3) If she really had Munchausen’s (and I don’t think she has it), making fun of her/calling her out is…bizarre. It’s a serious mental illness.
4) Jameela can be problematic, and it’s okay to call her out. But sometimes “calling” someone out over shit, especially shit that is not that horrible (it’s not like she was caught using racist slurs or in blackface), can verge into this online group attack that comes across as cyber bullying.
I’d also point out that as someone who has a rare autoimmune disease, I was diagnosed with two different conditions until they found out what was truly wrong with me. So I suppose I would seem like a liar because at one point I was like “I have x” and then it turned out it wasn’t “x.” And my mom had stage zero breast cancer, which is something where you have cancerous cells but it has like a 99% survival rate. She feels weird saying she had cancer, because she looked and felt fine, had surgery, and that was it, so she sometimes didn’t mention it. It’s perfectly possible she had the equivalent type of cervical cancer.
Ehlers-Danlos is a condition where your connective tissues are overly flexible. That means you are indeed incredibly injury prone and the healing process is wildly variable. Additionally, it’s a poorly understood condition with a wide and inconsistent group of symptoms. I haven’t followed this super closely but other than being dramatic about her injuries (which may be more dramatic in her than in a person without EDS) I don’t see how this is a thing other than that people don’t understand EDS very well. It can be scary if you’re a sufferer and there aren’t a ton of medical answers or certainties. A bit of compassion might be better than being bitchy/suspicious in this instance. If you think someone’s thirsty for attention, well, yes — she’s an actor, it’s part of the stock in trade. But that doesn’t mean she’s faking it.
I wonder if she realizes she made this story 10000x bigger than it would have ever been. Who am I kidding? She’d have to have one ounce of self awareness to realize that. Hopefully she never makes her Twitter public again.
Me personally, I just can’t get with the butt-cut bangs. Lose the 13-year-old bangs, ffs.