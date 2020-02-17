Martin Freeman says he’s smacked & swore at his children twice: ‘I’ll do it again’

Because of Sherlock and the first season of Fargo, I had a deep respect for Martin Freeman as an actor and a person. He’s SO talented, and I guess I thought that must make him a good person. It does not. Martin Freeman had a common-law marriage to Amanda Abbington for years. They were partners, but they never actually got married. They split in 2016 and they seem to loosely share custody of their two children, a son and daughter who are now 14 and 11 respectively. Well, Martin is promoting his new TV show where he plays an “angry father,” and long story short, he’s talking about how, sure, he “smacked” his kids a few times.
Actor Martin Freeman has admitted he smacked his son, 14, and daughter, 11, and called them ‘little f***ers’ when they were younger. The Hobbit actor, 48, said he’d smacked his children Joe and Grace twice and sworn at them more than twice. The father-of-two also conceded it was a rule at home with his former partner actress Amanda Abbington, 45, not to do either of the actions to the children ‘but you know, I’ve done both’.
‘I know I’m not supposed to do it, but there are so many images about how (parenting) all just has to be brilliant that it makes people feel bad,’ he said in a candid interview with The Sunday Times. ‘Because it’s not brilliant. I mean, it is – it’s the best thing I’ll do. But that doesn’t mean it’s not really hard. This idea you only ever rationalise with a toddler? Genuinely, good luck. If you could do that, God go with you. Amazing. I’m not proud I did that, but I have. I don’t think it’s a policy. And I’ll do it again!’
It is illegal to smack children under The Children Act 2004 unless it amounts to ‘reasonable punishment’. The NSPCC has called for a complete ban on smacking, saying that it only gives children a bad example on how to handle strong emotion, may encourage bullying, and could cause them to lie or hide feelings in order to avoid the punishment.
The cursing thing… in general, cursing around kids doesn’t matter to me, but he makes it sound like he was calling his kids terrible names in front of them? Which isn’t great. But the smacking thing is awful. Like, he’s open-hand smacking his kids? What age were they? If you think it’s hard to rationalize with a toddler, why would you think that smacking them will be the thing that works? I hope to God he wasn’t smacking his toddlers. But honestly, there’s not a good age to smack a child, because it’s f–king ABUSE.
Damn….
The internet affords you an opportunity…EVERYDAY…to find out something…you REALLY DID NOT WANT TO KNOW…about someone you admired for what they bring to the table professionally….
I feel and think being emotionally and physically abusive to children is deplorable….PERIOD!
I know, it sucks! I have decided to just assume everyone in the entertainment industry is a POS and that way I won’t be disappointed.
I don’t have kids but I was a full time nanny for 4 years. I cannot imagine ever smacking or cursing at a child. Yeah, sometimes a swear word slips out but to call a kid a “little f*#ker”? That’s disturbing. And violence is never ok.
Calling physical abuse “smacking” seems so diminishing of the long term psychological effects of violence on children. Smacking? What even? (Is this a linguistic difference because I’m American? Idk.)
Yeah smacking is really only used in reference to a child…. and often refers to the bottom. It’s the word that seems to have been reserved for that so it doesn’t sound as bad as ‘hitting’ your child.
I can empathise with the instinctive urge to FEEL LIKE smacking if you’re really frustrated wih your kid’s behaviour. But actually doing it is something else entirely!!
I think the American equivalent is “spanking”. It’s hitting with an open hand.
It’s all semantics. It’s child abuse. He’ll get into trouble over saying this, and that’s a good thing.
I was spanked as a kid, and I remember feeling really scared when I knew it was coming. I have never spanked my kids, because I just couldn’t. The thought of me causing physical pain to them was appalling too me. It seems counterproductive and I never wanted them to feel afraid of us. So we did the grounding and take away things, which worked for us. I have never sworn at them either. Have we sworn in their presence? Sure. But never directed at them. Swearing isn’t a deal breaker in our home. But abuse is.
Same. I was spanked as a child, and it was really traumatizing. I vowed to never ever ever spank my kids. Im 35 and I guess we might have been that last generation where spanking was the norm? Or at least acceptable
I am always amazed people like Martin Freeman. He is a jerk, with a Napoleon complex. His jealousy against Cumberbatch during Sherlock is in plain view. His breakup with Amanda is very suspicious.
I like his work, he is a talented actor but not so much as a person – he’s always had a rep for being an a$$h0le. Gossip is his relationship with Amanda ended when she found out he was having an affair with a Sherlock super fan.
I did not know about Sherlock super fan. I heard it was with someone in the US. The US person can also be a Sherlock superfan I guess. You can tell that Amanda was rally hurt and she could not hide it. I am glad that she seems to be doing ok.
There is no Napoleon Complex.
The British made that up and in reality Napoleon was above average in height for his time.
My former boss came into work one afternoon and he was looking a little sullen and I asked what was wrong and he said that he had to give his son his first spanking today. He open hand swatted him on the behind three times after given the kid several warnings to correct his behavior.
I was open hand swatted on my behind, just like my boss, in my youth. It meant business and I needed to cut it out.
Now, this is a completely different beast because in my social work years I have seen the smack and no, absolutely no. Don’t be proud of that.
When I say my parents smacked my I mean an open handed slap on the backside and I don’t think it was ever more than one.
I read a while back that he and Benedict Cumberbatch can barely tolerate each other, and that’s the reason there’s no more Sherlock. He also made some disparaging remarks about Sherlock fans; blaming them for being too critical and that being the reason that the series has ended. Then Cumberbatch refuted that and stuck up for the fans. Ever since then, Freeman has been diminished in my eyes. Plus I would side with Cumberbatch over him in a heartbeat. LOL.
he also gets weirdly personally offended by people who ship sherlock and watson, but then so does the dude who wrote it
My parents smacked me and my sisters until we went to secondary school, at which point we were told we were old enough to know the difference between what was right and what was wrong. From then on we were sent to our rooms to reflect on what we had done or said. I hated that and wished they would go back to slapping me because it was over quickly and I was always much harder on myself than they were on me. I have never hit anyone, but do not think my parents or people like them are abusive. They were kind, compassionate, imperfect people doing their best to raise their children and pay the bills.
One time my dog got a hold of something and if they swallowed it they might have died. It scared the bejeezus out of me and I hit the dog to get it out of them. The wail and look of surprise from my dog was one of the most upsetting things I ever heard in my life and years later I feel awful about it. And just once with a dog was enough to know I would never ever hit the kids. I am sorry for all children, including you, who have had to go through violence, because I find it destroys secure and safe attachment. Some kids muddle through the emotions but other kids I know ended up with drug addiction, alcoholism, eating disorders, borderline personality disorder, depression, etc. I hope the effect of complex ptsd (no huge traumatic event but just lots of long strings of time of say, being smacked, spanked, yelled at, ignored/neglected/not feeling safe in your family of origin or home) and mental illness will eventually become better understood.
Don’t you dare feel sorry for me. I was not a victim of violence. I had a loving and warm family and I still do. The day my father died, the woman who had loved him for 60 years and all their children sat with him, holding his hands and reading aloud from his favourite books. Neither of my parents ever acted out of anger, they raised us in the way they thought best and then stood back and supported us as adults, in everything we did and in all the choices we made. To me that is what being a parent is all about.
Thank you for listing some of the lasting effects abuse has on children. Also, while smacking is indeed horrible, I’m surprised that so many people are focusing on the smacking and not on the verbal abuse, which is just as bad, if not worse. Tearing young children down verbally can set them on the path to self-destructive behaviors and partners /bosses/friends who don’t value them either. As a child, I was hit, choked, cursed out, devalued, and abandoned emotionally by my mother and physically by my father. I do think the verbal/emotional abuse has left longer lasting scars than being hit. This isn’t to minimize physical abuse but to warn readers not to downplay the effects of emotional/verbal abuse on children.
I was slapped twice and called a terrible name once. You best believe I remember and it still stings. You never know how kids react to these types of punishment. Don’t have kids if you think this is okay. Anyone can slip up or lose it but if you don’t think it’s a big deal, read some books before procreating. It’s 2020,we know better now.
Discipline is so important when raising a child.
But I’m sure he will explain his comments.
I’m surprised that he was able to add a new layer of horribleness to his personality, what with the homophobia, casual racism and rape apologies.
I grew up in a fairly traditional Southern household and my father used the belt on my sisters and me. Not frequently but definitely more than just a handful of times. And my mom used a wooden spoon. I think back on that and remember that feeling of dread and hot humiliation and shame, and also bubbling rage and resentment for my parents when I got a bit older.
My father has since had a massive change of heart and has really shifted his point of view, including sincere apologies. I’m grateful for that, but also realize (thanks to years of therapy) that when I married my first husband I unconsciously married someone very much like my father.
I left him when he went after our then 3yo son with the intention of spanking him hard.
That kind of discipline does nothing good, ever, for any child. Freeman is right that it’s pretty hard to reason with toddlers (I have a 22 month old as well). But they absorb everything and if they experience violence–even just swatting–at the hands of their parents, that teaches them that hitting is ok, that they can’t trust their parents to protect them, and that conflict gets resolved by the person with the most power using that power against the weaker person.
No thanks. Parenting is *so* freaking hard. I get it. I have so much empathy for those moments of utter exhaustion and frustration because every parent has been there. But hitting your kids is not the answer.
I have called my godson a little fucker to his face many times, when he was an infant peeing on me, refusing to sleep, or yanking my hair. Usually in a hushed baby-talk tone because I find it hilarious, and HE DOESN’T UNDERSTAND IT. Ever sang an obscene lullaby to a frustrating newborn? Highly recommend. Once he said his first word, that shit was over. Gotta cut it out looooong before he could understand or repeat it.
The problem here is his attitude. In the heat of some of my awful behavior, my dad slapped me once and apologized for WEEKS. And never did it again. There’s a way to say “I’ve lost it and smacked my kids, I’m not proud of it, never again” etc. Not that that would excuse the behavior, but I know lots of parents whose frustration got the best of them, and how awful it felt informs their decision not to touch their kids. My biological mom was abusive and she messed me up so badly. I love where he talks about “trying to reason with a toddler” and it’s like… so walk away? Take a deep breath? Think about what you actions will do to your kids? YOU are the adult, so act like one. I don’t know, he’s just going about it allllllll wrong.
@Savu, it is possible for kids to be affected by things that happened to them when they were pre-verbal. I really don’t understand why you felt the need to “jokingly ” curse at a baby. It sounds demented, frankly. Even if the baby didn’t know what you were saying and you said it “jokingly,” you clearly got a perverse kick out of calling an infant names.