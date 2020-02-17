Zara Phillips convinced ‘very upset’ Autumn Phillips to stay in the UK

It’s so curious how Dan Wooten at the Sun keeps getting all of these exclusives where A) Prince William looks wise, woke and future-king-y or B) other members of the family look like trainwrecks compared to William. It’s so strange! I wonder why that is. Oh well, we’ll probably never know! Wooten has another exclusive about Peter and Autumn Phillips’ separation. You might remember, Wooten broke the story, claiming that Autumn and Peter were having such a bad time that Autumn wanted to move back to Canada (she’s Canadian) and something something, it’s all Duchess Meghan’s fault. Then we heard from other outlets that no, of course Autumn will not move back to Canada, the marriage is ending but she’ll stay put in England. Well, Wooten has a scoop on why Autumn decided to stay.
Zara Phillips has been “instrumental” in convincing Autumn Phillips to stay in the UK. Zara, the queen’s eldest granddaughter, persuaded her to snub a Megxit style move back to her native Canada after her split from her brother Peter. When The Sun first revealed that Princess Anne’s eldest son Peter and Autumn were to divorce, there were fears she would leave the country with her two children Isla, seven, and Savannah, nine.
A source said: “Zara first stepped in to help mediate the couple when she heard of their struggles last October. Zara and Anne were told at the end of October that they were having troubles. Autumn was very upset about it. It kind of came out of the blue. Then all of a sudden Autumn was beside herself and Zara took the lead in consoling her.”
“She insisted that she wanted to go home to Canada to be near her family, but Zara reassured her that everyone loved her here and she was very much a part of the family. Both Zara and Anne tried to get the couple to resolve their issues right up until just before the Christmas holidays, but it was very clear by then that it was unsalvageable.”
“…Autumn was very upset about it. It kind of came out of the blue. Then all of a sudden Autumn was beside herself…” This suddenly reminds me so much of another story The Sun broke, the infamous “rural rivals” story about the Duchess of Cambridge trying to phase out Rose Hanbury. In that story, there were no details given about WHY Kate was suddenly so perturbed by a rural rival, but we soon learned the Aristocrat’s Code For Banging Amongst The Turnips. It… feels like that’s happening here. Autumn was suddenly “very upset” about something that “came out of the blue” and “all of a sudden Autumn was beside herself.” Peter Peter Turnip Eater, Peter Peter Rose Bush Trimmer. Wandering Peter, amirite?
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red and WENN.
ding ding ding ding! I think you’ve solved this mystery.
I have zero idea about how the laws work in the UK but here in the US, if two parents divorce, it’s almost never possible for one parent simply to decide unilaterally to relocate–even out of the county or state, much less internationally. If a parent were to do that without going through a legal process, the other parent can prosecute for kidnapping. Now, I’m sure that wouldn’t be the case with this high profile situation, and I’m sure that laws vary widely, but it’s hard to imagine that she could up and move with the kids to Canada. And if Peter has been an involved father (by all accounts he is), that would be traumatic and miserable for their kids to be uprooted from the life they know and moved to another country.
If there’s infidelity, I can imagine that Amber feels betrayed and angry, as she should. But that has nothing to do with her kids, or with their relationship with their father. I get the impulse to want to escape (and it’s got to be so extra awful to see this played out in the tabloid media), but as a parent, you have to act in your kids’ best interests. And moving them across the ocean from their father and friends is not the best idea.
Spend more time over the holidays in Canada, slowly start building more of your life over there, but don’t make the divorce harder on your kids.
And yet peter was the blindsided one? Blindsided by the fact that his wife wanted to apply a consequence to his cheating perhaps? Blindsided by the fact that she wasn’t just okay with turning a blind eye like some other royal brides? That “poor peter” spin was gross in light of this article. And it almost sounds like Autumn just wanted go home and visit her family after learning about the affair, not that she wanted to pack up and leave forever and live there with the girls. I can totally understand wanting to go home and be supported by your family for a bit after being betrayed by your husband. And yet Zara and Anne convinced her to stay and “work it out.” Gross.
No one could convince me to stay in a different country with my children under these alleged circumstances unless I couldn’t take my children with me… “you are loved here” seriously?