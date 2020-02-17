The Duke & Duchess of Sussex ‘are besotted and very sweet with each other’

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were photographed at an airport on Friday, arriving back in Canada after their (brief?) sojourn to California, where they met with some people at Stanford University. You can see the photos here or below. Apparently, they had “a small group of security” with them and they had flown commercially. The Mail still gets a hit in about how Meghan and Harry had “previously been slammed for preaching about saving the planet, and then flying around the world by private jet.” You know who didn’t get slammed for preaching about saving the planet and then flying around the world by private jet? William and Kate. Kate took a private jet to Northern Ireland last week too and nary a peep from the DM.

EXCLUSIVE – Harry and Meghan are pictured together for the first time since Megxit: Royal couple are all smiles as they land in Canada on Valentine's Day https://t.co/ucPWBllgHB — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) February 15, 2020

Meanwhile, People Magazine has given us yet another update about the Sussexes’ Canadian style and vibe:

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s time out of the royal spotlight has only strengthened their bond. “They are besotted and very sweet with each other,” a person in their circle tells PEOPLE. Harry and Meghan —or H and M, as they call each other — are also enjoying undivided time with their 9-month-old son Archie in Canada. Harry happily shared that his son recently saw snow for the first time and thought it was “bloody brilliant!” A close friend says, “Archie is the priority. It’s very much still about taking care of him and putting the family first. He’s a happy kid—he loves to laugh. Archie and Harry have such a good time together. And Meghan is a great mom. She’s very much about tending to him. They are trying to live their life as regular parents.” Their free time is spent hiking in the woods near their Vancouver Island home and relaxing indoors. “They are real homebodies who love to chill out with Archie and the dogs,” the insider adds. The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, is also looking to spend more time in Meghan’s hometown of Los Angeles this summer. “They love being in Canada, but they are looking at houses in L.A. too,” the source adds. “They’ll likely have houses in both places.” Behind the scenes they are laying the groundwork for their own charity foundation. They recently visited Stanford University to meet with professors about their foundation, and Harry has already collaborated with Oprah Winfrey for an upcoming Apple TV+ mental-health project. “He really cares about his work. He’s a good guy,” says the member of their circle. From potential speaking engagements — like their recent appearance at a private JPMorgan event in Miami — and publishing deals to their own production company, anything is possible. “It’s full throttle for them right now,” says the close friend. “They have a lot happening in 2020, and it will be really exciting to see.”

Yeah, it was just a puff piece but after all of the vileness directed at the Sussexes, I enjoy a simple story about how Harry and Meghan are totally fine. I think they are too. I’m not interested in psychoanalyzing their marriage or anything, but I think the narrative of “Meghan forced Harry to choose between her and his country” is false. Harry walked away from the royal family willingly and eagerly.