The Duke & Duchess of Sussex ‘are besotted and very sweet with each other’

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and wife Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex pictured Visiting the District Six Museum

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were photographed at an airport on Friday, arriving back in Canada after their (brief?) sojourn to California, where they met with some people at Stanford University. You can see the photos here or below. Apparently, they had “a small group of security” with them and they had flown commercially. The Mail still gets a hit in about how Meghan and Harry had “previously been slammed for preaching about saving the planet, and then flying around the world by private jet.” You know who didn’t get slammed for preaching about saving the planet and then flying around the world by private jet? William and Kate. Kate took a private jet to Northern Ireland last week too and nary a peep from the DM.

Meanwhile, People Magazine has given us yet another update about the Sussexes’ Canadian style and vibe:

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s time out of the royal spotlight has only strengthened their bond.

“They are besotted and very sweet with each other,” a person in their circle tells PEOPLE. Harry and Meghan —or H and M, as they call each other — are also enjoying undivided time with their 9-month-old son Archie in Canada. Harry happily shared that his son recently saw snow for the first time and thought it was “bloody brilliant!”

A close friend says, “Archie is the priority. It’s very much still about taking care of him and putting the family first. He’s a happy kid—he loves to laugh. Archie and Harry have such a good time together. And Meghan is a great mom. She’s very much about tending to him. They are trying to live their life as regular parents.”

Their free time is spent hiking in the woods near their Vancouver Island home and relaxing indoors. “They are real homebodies who love to chill out with Archie and the dogs,” the insider adds. The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, is also looking to spend more time in Meghan’s hometown of Los Angeles this summer. “They love being in Canada, but they are looking at houses in L.A. too,” the source adds. “They’ll likely have houses in both places.”

Behind the scenes they are laying the groundwork for their own charity foundation. They recently visited Stanford University to meet with professors about their foundation, and Harry has already collaborated with Oprah Winfrey for an upcoming Apple TV+ mental-health project.

“He really cares about his work. He’s a good guy,” says the member of their circle. From potential speaking engagements — like their recent appearance at a private JPMorgan event in Miami — and publishing deals to their own production company, anything is possible. “It’s full throttle for them right now,” says the close friend. “They have a lot happening in 2020, and it will be really exciting to see.”

[From People]

Yeah, it was just a puff piece but after all of the vileness directed at the Sussexes, I enjoy a simple story about how Harry and Meghan are totally fine. I think they are too. I’m not interested in psychoanalyzing their marriage or anything, but I think the narrative of “Meghan forced Harry to choose between her and his country” is false. Harry walked away from the royal family willingly and eagerly.

Prince Harry arrives in Victoria, BC to meet up with his wife Meghan Markle

Photos courtesy of WENN, Backgrid, SussexRoyal IG and Avalon Red.

23 Responses to “The Duke & Duchess of Sussex ‘are besotted and very sweet with each other’”

  1. Sofia says:
    February 17, 2020 at 7:36 am

    I wish nothing but the best for the both of them.

    Reply
  2. Melissa Manifesto says:
    February 17, 2020 at 7:38 am

    In the short time they’ve been married, they have gone through a lot and I’m glad they have and can count on each other.

    Reply
  3. Belli says:
    February 17, 2020 at 7:41 am

    It’s plain to see. They adore each other and they adore their little boy.

    Side note, when has Meghan ever “preached about” climate change? Harry has spoken about the environment, but not as much as Charles and William (of the private jets and private helicopters), but I don’t remember Meghan talking about it.

    Reply
  4. Scollins says:
    February 17, 2020 at 7:49 am

    This was a treat! I haven’t gotten tired of positive articles and photos yet and as so many say, excited to see what’s next. Am sick of the phony W&K claptrap pushed on us. Then the covering up pedo Andy’s crimes is horrifying. Any respect I may have had for TQ has disappeared. Makes me wonder what else the RF is hiding.

    Reply
  5. Shwimy says:
    February 17, 2020 at 7:56 am

    They clearly love each other I wish people would leave them alone. They are both adults who made a decision to be together. Harry is happy so is Meghan and Archie. The cutest little family!

    Reply
  6. Becks1 says:
    February 17, 2020 at 7:57 am

    They seem so happy and relaxed now, which is good to see. When you look at pictures from last fall, they seemed…..on edge. Anxious? Something. Now they look more like they did when they first got married. It’s clear a burden has been lifted.

    Reply
  7. S808 says:
    February 17, 2020 at 7:57 am

    Really glad to hear they’re doing well in Canada. Bless Harry for packing his wife & child up and getting the fuck outta Britain. I’d like to think the hardest part is over for them but we’ll see what kind of tantrum is thrown when their foundation launches.

    Reply
  8. Crowned Huntress says:
    February 17, 2020 at 8:08 am

    They look so good. They look healthy, rested and mainly stress free. Leaving the UK was the absolute best decision for their family.
    I love seeing them like this and I hope we get to see more in the future but we’ll see if the rabid press will ever die down around them.
    I fell in love with these two because of their love & humanitarian work. Seeing their kind of love just makes me feel hopeful and happy.

    Reply
  9. KellyRyan says:
    February 17, 2020 at 8:09 am

    DM, R Reporters remind me of the line, “Are you going to believe what I tell you, or your lying eyes.” H&M look relaxed, happy and contented. I love the low key casual dress on both.

    Reply
    • BayTampaBay says:
      February 17, 2020 at 8:26 am

      I think this line came from an old Marx Brother’s movie.

      Reply
      • (TheOG)jan90067 says:
        February 17, 2020 at 8:58 am

        Orwell: 1984 quote: “The party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command.”

        Switch up a few words, and yes… VERY apt quote for our times (politically, morally, etc).

  10. Marie says:
    February 17, 2020 at 8:12 am

    They have both been through a lot as a couple. Going through hard times can either strengthen your bond or bring you farther apart. It seems to have brought them closer, which is nice to see. They clearly adore each other. I wish them nothing but happiness and peace.

    Reply
  11. JanetDR says:
    February 17, 2020 at 8:18 am

    It makes me so happy to see them happy and relaxed!

    Reply
  12. RoyalBlue says:
    February 17, 2020 at 8:29 am

    Peace at last! Two beautiful souls who found each other.

    The BM can go to hell with their faux outrage over private jets. None is more guilty than Charles, the master of smear.

    Reply
  13. Originaltessa says:
    February 17, 2020 at 8:31 am

    Harry is looking better already. He was wearing the stress of the situation.

    Reply
    • VS says:
      February 17, 2020 at 9:31 am

      @Originaltessa —– they made a great decision for Archie. Leaving a toxic environment is always great. The RF is made up of envious and jealous people; they are all pushing to be seen, one picture of M&H, push them all down like yesterday news………I thought Prince Charles was smart?

      Reply
  14. VS says:
    February 17, 2020 at 9:28 am

    These are paps’ pictures…………Meg looks happy; that’s all that matters as far as I am concerned
    I am looking forward to hearing about her next projects.
    She has done something for the Grenfell community, for Smartworks. I wonder what she would do for Mayhew, Camfed…….what a shame really!

    Reply
  15. Well-Wisher says:
    February 17, 2020 at 9:56 am

    Now that the pap got their image of Prince Harry I hope they will be honourable and keep their word – LEAVE Victoria and take CBS Japan news etc with you.

    The locals do not want them in their deli not want to ferry around the island to take illegal pics.

    Reply

