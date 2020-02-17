Prince Andrew ‘groped girls right out in the open’ on Jeffrey Epstein’s island estate

As we know, Prince Andrew raped Virginia Roberts Giuffre when she was a teenager. She was trafficked to Andrew by Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein’s trafficking partner and procurer of underage girls. We also know that Andrew is a terrible liar and that his flat denials mean absolutely nothing, especially when there’s mounting evidence and additional anecdotal stories that Andrew was a lot closer to Epstein than he will admit to, and that Andrew was a frequent guest to Epstein’s Rape Island. Epstein had a large estate in the US Virgin Islands and he reportedly flew in trafficked girls and he hosted parties for high-profile perverts at the estate. In a new Vanity Fair article, an eyewitness has a disgusting description of Andrew’s behavior:
In an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair, US Virgin Islands’ Attorney General Denise George accuses the estate of using nondisclosure agreements with Epstein’s victims and former employees to “conceal the criminal activity of Epstein and his associates who are still there.” Last month, George, who was Miss Virgin Islands in 1977, attended the Howard University School of Law, and returned to spend decades as a successful prosecutor, also placed liens on the estate in order to make sure his victims receive their due.
“If he owns anything else that’s not connected to here, then we will have no jurisdiction,” says George in her office in St. Thomas’s Government Employees’ Retirement System building. “As the investigation continues, we will find that out. But as of now, as far as what is in the estate, it appears that a well-substantial amount is connected to his entities right here in the Virgin Islands.”
The people who worked on Epstein’s island, tended to his various companies such as Southern Trust, drove his boats, piloted his planes, etc., probably know more about Epstein’s activities than anyone else—and all are likely bound by nondisclosure agreements. “An employee told me that he saw Prince Andrew on a balcony out at Little St. James groping girls right out in the open,” George says. “He said he remembered walking up to him and saying, ‘Good morning, your Highness.’”
My understanding was that in legal/criminal cases, NDAs are unenforceable? And I mean, who is left to sue these people now IF they break their NDA? Epstein is dead. His estate/brother could possibly sue, but honestly… how likely is that? It bugs me that the prosecutors aren’t making that case publicly: the NDAs are not enforceable at this point. This was a massive criminal enterprise involving human trafficking, rape and abuse, not to mention all of the financial stuff (RICO, tax evasion, etc). Meanwhile, guess who was also BFFs with another rapist pedophile?
A millionaire fashion executive accused of raping 10 women and girls at his Bahamas mansion reportedly hosted Prince Andrew and his family at the property in 2000. A class action lawsuit lodged in New York City claims that Peter Nygard lured “young, impressionable, and often impoverished children and women” to his Bahamas property with cash payments and promises of modeling opportunities, only to then “assault, rape, and sodomize them”.
Nygard, 78, has hosted celebrities and politicians at the property, near the Bahamian capital of Nassau. Photos credited to Nygard’s website appear to show such visitors included Prince Andrew, accompanied by his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson and their two daughters, 20 years ago. One photo shows Nygard talking with a shorts-wearing Andrew as the two stroll together. In another picture Nygard is posing with Sarah and her daughters, Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice.
I’m sure it’s just a coincidence, right? I’m sure it’s not an secret organization of high-profile, wealthy men getting together on various Rape Islands to hurt and abuse women and girls for years. Ugh, so disgusting.
When she was a teenager, *and he was in his forties.
Never forget.
I want to know who else was there raping these girls. Clinton? Trump? Other powerful politicians I’m sure. Andrew is the least interesting because I think we already knew he was creep, and we know for sure now. I’m waiting for new names.
I know some names who have popped up but I don’t know if it’s ok to list them without citing sources. It’s unfortunately people you normally associate with good things like physics and another famous name synonymous with home computing and now philanthropy. However, it’s not known if these associations went beyond Epstein just trying to use their reputations to enhance and legitimize his own.
It’s true it’s not known. I go by who the victims themselves have accused. Dershowitz, stands accused. It’s possible trump stands accused by a woman who says he raped her at Epstein’s when she was 13, but there is a lot of fog around that. Of course, she’d be dead if she came forward, I believe that. So, I don’t know. But I have trump, this fool here, and dershowitz marked as perps. They stand accused. Until the computer guy you hint at (I think we all know who you mean), and clinton stand accused, I don’t group them into this. Though the certainly showed very bad judgement being anywhere near this guy, so I don’t know.
Yes these stories make it sound like he’s the only one, I guess because the former employees are being paid just to talk about him, or paid not to talk about others. I always thought a lot of powerful men were involved, why is andrew the only one outed? Only name in the black book? No one seems to care to dig into this story. Epsteins death doesn’t erase other people’s crimes.
“Show me who your friends are and I’ll know who you are.” One doesn’t make friends with multiple sexual abusers involved in worldwide trafficking and keep clean hands. All that’s left for Andrew is to be permanently sidelined from royal duties and (wishful thinking, I know) charged.
Scrolled down to insert the very same quote, EB!
Birds of a feather, the lot of ‘em. At this point, it wouldn’t shock me to know Freeloader (she of the toe sucking, while on vacation *with* her daughters that time, too) partook with trafficked boys. YES, I know….no pics/prooof (yet!), but considering HER ties to Epstein, and money loans….where there’s smoke….. jus’ sayin’…. there’s more to come, I’m sure!
My understanding as well, crimes nullify NDA’s. I’ll continue to hope the information continues to flow and PA is issued a subpoena by the SDNY. End goal, self exile to Switzerland.
NDAs will always have some provision which is effectively that they can be done away with if contrary to the laws of whichever contracting country/state- that will always be illegality in terms of rape/trafficking etc. So yes the NDA can’t stand and I do not understand why this is being used as an argument.
Our society is so messed up….Pedo Andy should be locked up, not be living the grand life at Royal Lodge.
This cannot be a coincidence. You don’t have established relationships with not one but two sex offenders, if you’re not a depraved individual yourself.
But it’s not as if Andrew did something truly awful, like eating advocados, you know?
I mentioned this on the latest M&H post by mistake – but what about Andy’s daughters? Are they drinking the royal kool aid and seriously believing he is innocent of all this? How else could they possible stand beside & support such a monster? This is serious stuff.
You gotta think how CRAVEN…Andrew and Sarah are…THEY KNEW that Epstein trafficked under-aged girls to the most powerful people in the world on THAT ISLAND…but they had NO PROBLEM bringing their under-aged daughters to THAT ISLAND….
Now…why would parents put their under-aged daughters in THAT type of atmosphere…if it were NOT for a SPECIFIC reason…..
Think about that?
I’m trying not to think about that – too disturbing.
I really hope the victims can get closure, and some form of reparations, if not justice.
Gaaaahhhh – their own daughters. Vile vile vile.
The York’s are absolutely vile: they brought their own daughters to meet with pedos. Poor E&B, how messed up can they be growing up surrounded by such sleaze?
Lately, Andrew is in the news which he and queen must hate it. Now they cant throw Sussex under the bus for distraction. I think Andrew shenanigans reported in tabloids seems that KP is behind some of the leaks and undermining queen efforts of Andrew into the spotlight. I think William is behind some of the leaks about Andrew and york girls. I think around Beatrice’s wedding and summer Andrew might leak about Cambridge to divert media attention. Andrew will not throw queen or Charles because he needs both of them if law enforcement happens, next to him is Cambridge’s, it is well recorded that Andrew has a problem with Cambridge leaking to press. Wait and watch Andrew will leak about Cambridge to divert his returning to duties, weddings, etc. some people really believe that Sussex’s exit is to creat the diversion about Andrew and his crime. Now Andrew being the friend with second pedophile and groping woman, suddenly we saw the photos of Sussex in the airport. This will work up to march or whatever their last month of being royal. This is my theory that all royal household plays a major role in leaking about sussex without knowing eachother.
I think your prediction is highly likely to happen. And, if our assumptions about internal leak jobs is true, can you imagine a more amateur operation? The tit for tat would be disastrous because there is so much ammunition to go around. ….. I think I’ll go pop some popcorn.
I know Epstein kept some blackmail evidence somewhere that can send mummy’s little pedo and others to prison and get justice for those ladies. Damn it’s not going to happen.
Evidence is strong. Virgin Island residence and Manhattan apartment, both were searched, evidence retrieved, notebooks, computers, cameras, video, Epstein was known for blackmailing. Those involved run wide and deep.
He’s so disgusting. I wish everything would come out about this entire thing, all the men.