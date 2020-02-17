Prince Andrew ‘groped girls right out in the open’ on Jeffrey Epstein’s island estate

As we know, Prince Andrew raped Virginia Roberts Giuffre when she was a teenager. She was trafficked to Andrew by Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein’s trafficking partner and procurer of underage girls. We also know that Andrew is a terrible liar and that his flat denials mean absolutely nothing, especially when there’s mounting evidence and additional anecdotal stories that Andrew was a lot closer to Epstein than he will admit to, and that Andrew was a frequent guest to Epstein’s Rape Island. Epstein had a large estate in the US Virgin Islands and he reportedly flew in trafficked girls and he hosted parties for high-profile perverts at the estate. In a new Vanity Fair article, an eyewitness has a disgusting description of Andrew’s behavior:

In an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair, US Virgin Islands’ Attorney General Denise George accuses the estate of using nondisclosure agreements with Epstein’s victims and former employees to “conceal the criminal activity of Epstein and his associates who are still there.” Last month, George, who was Miss Virgin Islands in 1977, attended the Howard University School of Law, and returned to spend decades as a successful prosecutor, also placed liens on the estate in order to make sure his victims receive their due. “If he owns anything else that’s not connected to here, then we will have no jurisdiction,” says George in her office in St. Thomas’s Government Employees’ Retirement System building. “As the investigation continues, we will find that out. But as of now, as far as what is in the estate, it appears that a well-substantial amount is connected to his entities right here in the Virgin Islands.” The people who worked on Epstein’s island, tended to his various companies such as Southern Trust, drove his boats, piloted his planes, etc., probably know more about Epstein’s activities than anyone else—and all are likely bound by nondisclosure agreements. “An employee told me that he saw Prince Andrew on a balcony out at Little St. James groping girls right out in the open,” George says. “He said he remembered walking up to him and saying, ‘Good morning, your Highness.’”

My understanding was that in legal/criminal cases, NDAs are unenforceable? And I mean, who is left to sue these people now IF they break their NDA? Epstein is dead. His estate/brother could possibly sue, but honestly… how likely is that? It bugs me that the prosecutors aren’t making that case publicly: the NDAs are not enforceable at this point. This was a massive criminal enterprise involving human trafficking, rape and abuse, not to mention all of the financial stuff (RICO, tax evasion, etc). Meanwhile, guess who was also BFFs with another rapist pedophile?

A millionaire fashion executive accused of raping 10 women and girls at his Bahamas mansion reportedly hosted Prince Andrew and his family at the property in 2000. A class action lawsuit lodged in New York City claims that Peter Nygard lured “young, impressionable, and often impoverished children and women” to his Bahamas property with cash payments and promises of modeling opportunities, only to then “assault, rape, and sodomize them”. Nygard, 78, has hosted celebrities and politicians at the property, near the Bahamian capital of Nassau. Photos credited to Nygard’s website appear to show such visitors included Prince Andrew, accompanied by his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson and their two daughters, 20 years ago. One photo shows Nygard talking with a shorts-wearing Andrew as the two stroll together. In another picture Nygard is posing with Sarah and her daughters, Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice.

