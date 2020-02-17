Tattoo artists try to stop the face ink trend: ‘Amber Rose has means to support herself’

I cringed when I saw a story last week about Presley Gerber’s face tattoo: He got the word “MISUNDERSTOOD” inked on his cheekbone. Thursday, Kaiser wrote about Amber Rose getting her sons’ nicknames tattooed across her forehead. Amber told people that it’s not their business. She is right, of course, but people are going to keep talking. In the wake of Presley, Amber Rose, and Chris Brown’s new tats, some tattoo artists are speaking up about their attempts to dissuade people from getting tattoos on their faces:
[E]ven as face tattoos become more common — moving from convicts and/or gang members to stars such as Post Malone and even regular people — there is a debate among tattoo artists over the ethics of creating them.
“I don’t do face tattoos,” Carlos Delgado, an artist at Andromeda 33 on St. Marks Place, told The Post. “Especially if [the client is] not visibly tattooed already. I have a moral obligation to educate people before they get one.”
Delgado regularly turns away people in their late teens and early 20s. Many, he said, are inspired by Malone or the late rapper Lil Peep.
“It’s not my job to ruin somebody’s life,” he said.
Recently, a young woman asked him for a rose on her face. “I said, ‘There is no way I am doing that.’ But she went to another shop . . . and it came out horrible. She asked me to fix it, but she didn’t want to pay my price,” said Delgado.
The New York Post interviewed another artist, Diablo, who said that he’ll tattoo someone’s face, but at a much higher price than a tattoo elsewhere on the body. Both artists also urge customers to think about the potential negative effects on their careers. Delgado says he tells people, “Amber Rose, she has the means to support herself. You don’t.”
I agree with Kaiser: If people want a face tattoo, they should go ahead and get one, sure, but uy. I might be a hypocrite, but I feel like any other spot on the body is a better place for a tattoo. I love my tattoos, but I also like that I can easily cover them up so I don’t need to worry about them being on display in a place or situation where I don’t want people to be able to see them. Tattoo removal is painful, pricey, and not fast. I think if it were me, I’d get a temporary tattoo first and see how I felt walking around with it for a few months before committing to it permanently.
I love tattoos and have a few. But face ones are a no-no for me personally. I don’t see a problem if someone wants them I just don’t like them. And I do think that this tattoo artist has a healthy pov on the subject. Good tattoo artists need to educate people especially, like he said, if they don’t have plenty experience with them and are just following trends. Props to him for that. I had mine made in 30s and do not regret them one bit. Most of my friends who did them super young do though and plenty have removed them. And yes it hurts and it takes a long time.
Yes Amber Rose has a means to support herself…for now. Once that body and youth are gone, what will she do? She doesn’t sing or act (other than small cameos). I’m not sure if she has any sort of education to fall back on. I mean even child support only last 18 years lol. Maybe I’m wrong, I really don’t know enough about her.
…does Amber Rose have the means to support herself?
yes it’s called “child support”
I’ll put myself as pretty harshly anti-tattoo, but face tattoos are a world of stupid apart. I guess I don’t judge gang members, convicts, and if I saw an indigenous person from anywhere in the world I would assume it was cultural, but on most anyone else? How’s that going to work out for you? Good on these tattoo artists for trying to stop people.
In 90´s when i worked in psychiatric service,one of The doctors with the help of a tattoo artist wrote a work about tattoo in psychology and sociology’s . He said the tattoo on social body aria ( neck ,back of hand and ABOVE face) was OFTEN the clue of borderline personnality
This doctor was an expert in schizophrenia and the body transformation could be a clue of it. For the note,himself he had some hidden tattoos.
I recently completed Hepatitis C treatment after contracting the virus from a needle stick at work. The doctors and health professionals treating me all said there is an epidemic of Hep C cases in young people due to poor hygiene practices at some tattoo parlors. Luckily there is good treatment for Hep C now (there initially was not when I contracted the virus) but it is expensive and the side effects were very unpleasant. I dread to think about young people with no health insurance getting sick and potentially dying just from getting a tattoo.
That’s the thing: even if you decide that yes you really do want a tattoo on your face, and you can live with it for the rest of your life and having people see it for your entire life on your face… what if it doesn’t turn out? What if the drawing you made or the colors you pick just don’t translate well to a tattoo or tattoo ink colors? What if the artist makes a mistake, or he colors outside the lines, or he takes a little too much artistic license? What if it just scars weirdly and doesn’t heal? What if part of your skin just won’t take the ink? If you get a screwed up tattoo that you don’t love on your back or upper arm, it could be covered up until/if you get it fixed. You can almost pretend it didn’t happen, but on your face, you see that every day and so does everyone else who ever looks at you.