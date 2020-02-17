Jake Lacy, Bernie Sanders supporter: ‘I’m not a Bernie bro, that whole vibe is worrisome’

I did not think I was familiar with this dude, Jake Lacy, but then I checked out his IMDB page and I realized that I’ve seen in a half-dozen things, like Fosse/Verdon and Miss Sloane. I guess he’s basically – ?? – an in-demand character actor. He’s currently starring in and promoting the new Hulu series High Fidelity, where Zoe Kravitz plays the lead character (who was played by John Cusack in the movie). During promotion for the show, Jake said something interesting about his politics in this election year:
Vermont native Jake Lacy supported Bernie Sanders in the last presidential election and is behind him again for 2020, but the “Girls” actor doesn’t like to publicly discuss his views.
“I’m not a Bernie bro,” the 35-year-old told Page Six at the premiere of his show “High Fidelity.” “That whole vibe is worrisome. I don’t have much of an interest in what other actors have to say about politics and I certainly hope people don’t have much of an interest in what I have to say about politics because I’m a dummy actor.”
But Lacy didn’t cringe watching Joaquin Phoenix and Brad Pitt sound off about current events and causes at the Oscars because he didn’t tune in for the awards show.
“Watching other people get accolades doesn’t do much for my work ethic,” he explained. “I mean, like, good on them. I’m happy for them but I don’t feel any desire to discover what they said about it. I’m happy they won.”
I wish I had never seen Joaquin Phoenix’s Oscar speech, honestly, because it was a giant bummer. It must be nice to be a working actor and just feel like “meh, don’t care about the Oscar speeches, whatever.” As for his support of Bernie Sanders… I appreciate that he says “I’m not a Bernie bro, that whole vibe is worrisome,” because thank you, lone Bernie supporter for saying it. It IS worrisome. It’s several levels above worrisome. But I have to ask something of the Bernie supporters, and it’s something I’ve felt for so many years: how can you separate it? How can you say “yes, Bernie bros are some of the most toxic misogynists at the moment and Bernie Sanders hasn’t done enough to shut that sh-t down, but I still support him”?
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I know quite a few Bernie supporters state that they aren’t “bros”, but they totally are. There is something about Bernie that brings out the worst in people. And it’s not just the men. His female supporters can be just as awful. As far as I’m concerned, Bernie supporters and Trump supporters are the same. They treat their candidate like a God who can do no wrong and refuse to acknowledge any flaws.
As for Jake, I remember his as Pete from The Office.
They’re the Scientologists of the political world.
Exactly.
I voted Bernie during the 2016 primary, but I won’t support him again, and his followers are a large reason why. It’s scary that Bernie bros are not only harassing people on social media but some are members of the media. Yesterday, one Berne bro editor cooked up this whole conspiracy theory that Pete Buttigieg’s campaign manager, Lis Smith, was pretending to be a black Mayor Pete fan from Nigeria. This made no sense whatsoever, but the editor managed to get Lis Smith trending on Twitter for much of Sunday, and all the Bernie people piled on her. This accusation was later proven to be untrue.
Last week, Bernie bros also apparently harassed members of Nevada’s Culinary Union for expressing concerns about Sanders’ Medicare for All plan. When Sanders was asked about this, he just said that anyone online can pretend to be his supporters but that doesn’t mean they really are rather than actually telling his supporters to behave respectfully toward people who disagree with them. As far as I’m concerned, Bernie endorses their behavior if he won’t shut it down or make a good faith effort to do so. Same goes for Beyonce and her Beyhive.
It’s Plop!
Oh my God, it is! I was trying to figure out where I knew him from! He was one of the only good parts in those last two miserable seasons.
“How can you say “yes, Bernie bros are some of the most toxic misogynists at the moment and Bernie Sanders hasn’t done enough to shut that sh-t down, but I still support him”?”
I absolutely believe a lot of people can do that, especially the youth. Last month I helped chaperone a group of 200+ inner city high school students to go campaigning in Iowa and the vast majority of them supported Bernie. The reasons they shared were varied and often heartbreaking and truly earnest. I know a few college students who are the same way.
I think if you’re not on Twitter, which most of them are not, it’s easier to avoid the toxic Bernie bro culture. Although I did encounter a few in person while we were in Iowa but I have to say that the field organizers we met and trained with in Iowa were very careful to preemptively shut down any negativity. I can’t see crushing such idealistic, energetic supporters such as these young people by saying they shouldn’t support Bernie because of that faction of his supporters. They wouldn’t listen to me anyway, lol.
The Bernie bros are like a terrible genie that no one will ever get back into the bottle but I do think some people aren’t affected by them. I don’t know. It’s scary and distressing for sure, though, knowing how vociferously they are badgering people and threatening to not support the nominee if it isn’t Bernie. The way they trash other candidates is very reminiscent of Trump and his goons.
Bernie’s supporters are increasingly becoming more cult-like, and that is worrisome, and I don’t support it, but by no means they have reached Trump’s level (when have Bernie Bros chanted nazi hymns holding torches?) and I’m terrified there’s people who want to equate them. Don’t equate them. Hillary was equated to Trump during the campaign and that’s why a lot of Trump-dissenters ended up not voting.
“How can you say “yes, Bernie bros are some of the most toxic misogynists at the moment and Bernie Sanders hasn’t done enough to shut that sh-t down, but I still support him”?”
This right here. And the whole lesser than two evils vibe has been pushed to the curb in my head as well. These last four years have done a serious number on me. I’m not content with anything. I can’t laugh, poke fun or endure speeches and lectures of any kind, at any venue or for any reason. Unless I click news and see, “Mass Exodus of all three government branches sets off American Democracy Earthquake,” I’m beyond skeptical. I’m a flatout nonbeliever of our current so-called checks and balances. The proof is our state of affairs, and there’s not an argument on the planet that can rectify. We. Have. Devolved. And enough Americans are so happy, we’ll continue this nightmare another four years. By that time, if anyone thinks reversals of fortunes are around the corner, think again. The cesspool has solidified and that’s what we’re skating on for the foreseeable future. He didn’t drain the swamp, he is the swamp, and he brought the swamp to every corner of this country. Enjoy.
I agree with the poster above which suggested Twitter brings out the worst in Sanders supporters, just like it does everyone. Every Sanders supporter I’ve met in person is idealistic and liberal-minded but open to debate and criticism. My fiancé and I both voted for Sanders in the 2016 primary and plan to do so again, and we don’t associate with or have met IRL any Bernie Bros. We see him as standing a great chance against Trump. A moderate Democratic candidate unfortunately didn’t work out last time (yes, a lot of Bernie Bros didn’t vote Dem out of spite but they were FAR from the only group that didn’t vote for Clinton) and his rhetoric against corporations and big business MAY even bring out some anti establishment Republicans. I also really dislike all the other top candidates except Klobuchar.
I find it impossible to believe you’ve not met any bernie bros. Maybe that vibe is normal. ???
It’s not normal to me. I’m in grad school, so I only have time to socialize with people in my classes and at work so maybe I’ve just been lucky!
I took a quiz about “political” issues in the Washington Post to determine which candidate most closely associated with my agenda/ideals, and it was Bernie (i’m a good, old fashioned liberal).
But in my primary, I am voting for Elizabeth Warren. She is a little more conservative, but she makes me feel like I might one day be proud of our country again. And that matters too.