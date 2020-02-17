Justin Bieber yelled at Hailey Bieber because she was better at a game

Here are some photos of Hailey and Justin Bieber out and about over the weekend. There were photos of Justin on Valentine’s Day, carrying a big bouquet of flowers, presumably for Hailey. In those photos, Justin still had his disgusting little mustache. But in the photos here, he’s finally clean-shaven! Was that his V-Day gift to Hailey? He shaved off the gross ‘stache? Perhaps.
There was something else Bieber related I wanted to discuss. I saw this video last night – I guess it’s from Hailey’s Snapchat or IG Stories – where she and Justin were playing some kind of game at an arcade, and she was better at it than him, and so he yelled at her when she teased him. This… makes me uncomfortable.
justin bieber yelling like this sent me straight into fight, flight or freeze. haley r u ok bb girl? pic.twitter.com/4Y8btrrozp
Even if HE was just joking around… that’s not great. Hailey was clearly just teasing him and he got BIG MAD. This makes me worry about everything, honestly. But Hailey is fine because she’s the “muse” of his new album. Gross.
Hailey Bieber mood while listening to Justin Bieber album #ChangesOutNowpic.twitter.com/YiqAEMva9I
Yikes. He seems so immature. I’ve watched some of his YouTube series and it really seems like Hailey is his babysitter. She does everything for him. If/when they have a baby, her attention will go to the baby and Justin won’t be able to handle it.
He’s flopping with this new album. Hope he doesn’t go off the rails. And Hailey? RUN
He was the flavor of the month for 12 year old’s years ago. His fan base did not grow with him. They grew up and are mortified by him. Yummy is just a sad derivative of Baby. He is just lucky Scooter would not let him blow through all his money and kept him well invested. He should just retire and go live a quiet life away from the cameras. PLEASE?
At least she stood her ground and didn’t back down. She doesn’t seem intimidated — so far. Hopefully this isn’t the beginning of some escalation on his part. But yeah, this isn’t great, and I think she could do so much better.
I think they were going for “funny” but came across as disturbing, instead.
Both of them seem so completely out of touch with reality.
Is anybody surprised? He seems like a sore loser.
I was surprised by his tone. Sounded like a bratty kid throwing a tantrum. Totally serious and not an ounce of humor in his demeanor. And how Hailey seems to think this was normal enough to post it?
Yeah, I don’t think Hailey is the sharpest tool in the shed. I also wouldn’t be surprised if she was brought up in a fairly volatile household. The Baldwin’s aren’t exactly The Brady Bunch.
If I didn’t think he was disgusting before, I certainly did after he felt the need to announce to the world that his wife takes out her frustrations in the sack.
I mean, that’s fine, but it wasn’t his business to share with the world and it gave me an idea of exactly how mature he is.
I really hope that was staged because it was so much worse than reading it. It’s strange how every couple of years he “rebrands” as someone who has gotten help. But I think he’s still surrounded by sycophants. I always feel bad for child stars but I find him really awful.
Re: the rebranding, yes my abusive ex did the same! A cycle of going off the rails, followed by “recovery” and spouting off religious BS as a shield from criticism and attempt to prove his goodness.
He sounds like a 13 year old throwing a hormone tantrum. Some serious arrested development happening with him.
His new album will debut at #1 but only is projected to sell about 320 thousand copies which is less than half of his usual debut and 500 thousand less than Harry Styles did his first week. Not sure if this new R&Bieber era is going to work out for him. Especially when he will be going directly against titans like The Weeknd who own that genre. Not going to help his mental health much
RED FLAG.
Being the muse for that sh*tty album is nothing to brag about. I’m embarrassed for both of them.