Here are some photos of Hailey and Justin Bieber out and about over the weekend. There were photos of Justin on Valentine’s Day, carrying a big bouquet of flowers, presumably for Hailey. In those photos, Justin still had his disgusting little mustache. But in the photos here, he’s finally clean-shaven! Was that his V-Day gift to Hailey? He shaved off the gross ‘stache? Perhaps.

There was something else Bieber related I wanted to discuss. I saw this video last night – I guess it’s from Hailey’s Snapchat or IG Stories – where she and Justin were playing some kind of game at an arcade, and she was better at it than him, and so he yelled at her when she teased him. This… makes me uncomfortable.

Even if HE was just joking around… that’s not great. Hailey was clearly just teasing him and he got BIG MAD. This makes me worry about everything, honestly. But Hailey is fine because she’s the “muse” of his new album. Gross.

15 Responses to “Justin Bieber yelled at Hailey Bieber because she was better at a game”

  1. ME says:
    February 17, 2020 at 9:28 am

    Yikes. He seems so immature. I’ve watched some of his YouTube series and it really seems like Hailey is his babysitter. She does everything for him. If/when they have a baby, her attention will go to the baby and Justin won’t be able to handle it.

    Reply
  2. harlequin says:
    February 17, 2020 at 9:29 am

    He’s flopping with this new album. Hope he doesn’t go off the rails. And Hailey? RUN

    Reply
    • AppleTartin says:
      February 17, 2020 at 9:39 am

      He was the flavor of the month for 12 year old’s years ago. His fan base did not grow with him. They grew up and are mortified by him. Yummy is just a sad derivative of Baby. He is just lucky Scooter would not let him blow through all his money and kept him well invested. He should just retire and go live a quiet life away from the cameras. PLEASE?

      Reply
  3. Golly Gee says:
    February 17, 2020 at 9:32 am

    At least she stood her ground and didn’t back down. She doesn’t seem intimidated — so far. Hopefully this isn’t the beginning of some escalation on his part. But yeah, this isn’t great, and I think she could do so much better.

    Reply
  4. Heather says:
    February 17, 2020 at 9:33 am

    I think they were going for “funny” but came across as disturbing, instead.
    Both of them seem so completely out of touch with reality.

    Reply
  5. I'm that person says:
    February 17, 2020 at 9:37 am

    Is anybody surprised? He seems like a sore loser.

    Reply
    • harlequin says:
      February 17, 2020 at 9:55 am

      I was surprised by his tone. Sounded like a bratty kid throwing a tantrum. Totally serious and not an ounce of humor in his demeanor. And how Hailey seems to think this was normal enough to post it?

      Reply
      • ChillyWilly says:
        February 17, 2020 at 10:03 am

        Yeah, I don’t think Hailey is the sharpest tool in the shed. I also wouldn’t be surprised if she was brought up in a fairly volatile household. The Baldwin’s aren’t exactly The Brady Bunch.

  6. JByrdKU says:
    February 17, 2020 at 9:43 am

    If I didn’t think he was disgusting before, I certainly did after he felt the need to announce to the world that his wife takes out her frustrations in the sack.

    I mean, that’s fine, but it wasn’t his business to share with the world and it gave me an idea of exactly how mature he is.

    Reply
  7. ladysandman says:
    February 17, 2020 at 9:48 am

    I really hope that was staged because it was so much worse than reading it. It’s strange how every couple of years he “rebrands” as someone who has gotten help. But I think he’s still surrounded by sycophants. I always feel bad for child stars but I find him really awful.

    Thanks for deleting my comment on the B*rnie thread. All I said was that his base is diverse and low income (which you can easily google for yourself and see is true) and that I liked seeing the first time immigrant voters in Iowa. Is this offensive? It is disturbing that you delete any comments that you do not agree with, you honestly need to think about why that is because it’s not normal.

    Reply
    • Jennifer says:
      February 17, 2020 at 10:10 am

      Re: the rebranding, yes my abusive ex did the same! A cycle of going off the rails, followed by “recovery” and spouting off religious BS as a shield from criticism and attempt to prove his goodness.

      And as for the other, this site appears firmly anti-B. I believe he is the only one that can defeat Trump to be quite honest. Idgaf if he’s old and has heart problems, just pick a good VP and there you go. I’m voting blue, no matter who’s on the ticket though.

      Reply
  8. ChillyWilly says:
    February 17, 2020 at 9:58 am

    He sounds like a 13 year old throwing a hormone tantrum. Some serious arrested development happening with him.

    Reply
  9. Mike says:
    February 17, 2020 at 10:04 am

    His new album will debut at #1 but only is projected to sell about 320 thousand copies which is less than half of his usual debut and 500 thousand less than Harry Styles did his first week. Not sure if this new R&Bieber era is going to work out for him. Especially when he will be going directly against titans like The Weeknd who own that genre. Not going to help his mental health much

    Reply
  10. Roserose says:
    February 17, 2020 at 10:04 am

    RED FLAG.

    Reply
  11. Andrea says:
    February 17, 2020 at 10:18 am

    Being the muse for that sh*tty album is nothing to brag about. I’m embarrassed for both of them.

    Reply

