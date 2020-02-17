Justin Bieber yelled at Hailey Bieber because she was better at a game

Here are some photos of Hailey and Justin Bieber out and about over the weekend. There were photos of Justin on Valentine’s Day, carrying a big bouquet of flowers, presumably for Hailey. In those photos, Justin still had his disgusting little mustache. But in the photos here, he’s finally clean-shaven! Was that his V-Day gift to Hailey? He shaved off the gross ‘stache? Perhaps.

There was something else Bieber related I wanted to discuss. I saw this video last night – I guess it’s from Hailey’s Snapchat or IG Stories – where she and Justin were playing some kind of game at an arcade, and she was better at it than him, and so he yelled at her when she teased him. This… makes me uncomfortable.

justin bieber yelling like this sent me straight into fight, flight or freeze. haley r u ok bb girl? pic.twitter.com/4Y8btrrozp — sadie kuwano (@sadiekuwano) February 17, 2020

Even if HE was just joking around… that’s not great. Hailey was clearly just teasing him and he got BIG MAD. This makes me worry about everything, honestly. But Hailey is fine because she’s the “muse” of his new album. Gross.

Hailey Bieber mood while listening to Justin Bieber album #ChangesOutNowpic.twitter.com/YiqAEMva9I — ANALU shadowban na outra conta (@rhodechwnges) February 14, 2020