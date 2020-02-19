Billie Eilish wore head-to-toe Burberry at the BRIT Awards: cute or no?

It has been a crazy month for Billie Eilish, from her sweep at the Grammys to performing at the Oscars to releasing her James Bond song and now this, performing that Bond song at the BRIT Awards and winning some awards there too. Billie wore this Burberry ensemble on the red carpet and… I don’t really like it? It just looks like Burberry sent her a big package of their most obvious stuff and she just decided to wear it all. I don’t have a problem with her boxy, figure-masking style at all (I dressed similarly when I was a teenager too). My issue is that I think Billie could be having more fun with that style instead of looking like a Burberry billboard.
When Billie picked up a BRIT Award, she cried on stage and confessed to the crowd: “I’ve felt very hated recently. And, when I was on the stage and I saw you guys all smiling at me. It genuinely made me wanna cry. And I wanna cry right now, so thank you.” She gave an interview this week where she said she had to stop reading comments on the internet because they were “ruining my life, the cooler the things you get to do are, the more people hate you. It’s crazy.” Poor Billie. This past month has been A LOT. (Sidenote: I saw people saying she was the new Lorde and I’m still feeling like… uh, Lorde is still much more talented?!?)
More photos from the BRIT Awards: Lizzo wore this chocolate Moschino dress. I mean, it’s her shtick. I don’t hate it.
Ellie Goulding in Koché Spring 2020. Ellie’s voice annoys me and her vibe annoys me, but girl has got a BODY. This dress looks awesome on her.
Hailee Steinfeld in Fendi. She’s so pretty and I almost always hate her style.
Harry Styles wore pearls and a nice suit. He wore a black ribbon for the late Caroline Flack, whom he dated several years ago. (Sidenote: Harry has gotten extremely hot lately, right?)
Photos courtesy of WENN, Avalon Red.
I think she will disappear like Lorde. Her lethargic vocals get old fast.
I wasn’t into Lizzo’s dress, but I was VERY into her and Harry Styles flirting excessively during the show.
I can’t wait till she is no longer a thing.
Billie’s looks remind me of Angelina Jolie….her mueic though, definetly reminds me of Lorde and Dark Horse Era Katy Perry. I like her, but her schtick is kind of wearing me down a bit.
I love Lizzo! That’s all.
Ellie Goulding is annoying and she has lost weight no?
She has a much better voice than Lorde.
I love Lizzo and Harry and hope they collab on something new. They are delightful and gave great chemistry.
Harry styles is so hot. I don’t know why, but I am so attracted to him, and I feel ashamed, lol. He does it for me, big time.
I dunno, I’ve been finding him incredibly sexy lately, too. I wouldn’t feel bad though! He combines that old-school-rock-star swagger with a sweetness, I think.
Pivotta – yes! That’s exactly what it is. Harry reminds me so much of old rock stars but is so sweet. His appearance on SNL made me love him more.
He was adorable on SNL, because you could tell the whole cast liked him a lot too. And that cast is not shy about telling when someone acts like a d*ck.
Because he IS attractive? Objectively speaking. He’s a handsome guy, with great style and a great singing voice. What’s not to like? It’s not rocket science. He’s attractive.
Maybe it’s the age difference. I’m seriously thinking about seeing his concert this summer. He coming to my town and the tickets are SO expensive, but it maybe worth it.
I love Billie. I just feel like she’s too honest and real to turn herself into a walking billboard. It saddens me, makes me think that anyone can be bought.
With Billie, I just don’t see any point in doing in fashion critiquing. She’s wearing her brand, it doesn’t look good and at this point it’s not interesting, but it’s her style and she feels good in it. And that’s the point.
I love Ellie’s dress. Would have nowhere to wear it but I want the same
Lizzo looks pretty. Love Ellie’s dress, but not necessarily Ellie. Harry is cute but so not sexy to me.
I don’t like Billie’s style at all. She always looks super high to me. Harry is very fine, but I loathe pearls on anyone. They remind me of Barbara Bush and Sarah Huckabee Sanders, which is never a good thing. Lizzo is awesome as always.
Burberry’s new slogan ‘the epitome of expensive frumpiness’ ouch.
Harry is ridiculously hot. I am an old old lady and I think he is the hottest thing to come around un decades. DECADES I say!
Another old lady chiming in and I’m with you on the Harry Styles love. He is the definition of insouciance. As a side note, one of my nephews busted me dancing and singing Watermelon Sugar as I was exiting my car and making my way up the walkway. He spied me through the window and was mortified. 🤷♀️
I mean Billie’s music is not my jar of jam (I much prefer Finneas music) but I wish people would just stop. Stop projecting, judging, comparing. She is 18. She is literally Jon Snow who knew nothing. We all were at that age. If her music is not you type, just turn it off, go to other posts to comment. She seems like someone who takes life as it comes as opposite to those stars, who upon experiencing the taste of success, start acting like they are changing the surface of music or the entire Earth. And I much rather she would wear this bad of mess than try squeeze into some hot little dress showing young girls you do not need to use your body to achieve something. I must say also Hans Zimmer all into the song while performing the Bond theme gave me life.
Unfortunately for her, Billie has been styled into a corner. Big and bulky is her ‘thing’ now. If she changes it, there will be chaotic speculation and gossip over her mental well-being, etc. Maybe that’s what her publicist is going for.
Yeah, it’s to a point I’m not sure I’d recognize her if not dressed like an early 2000’s boyband third favorite member… AJ, or Joey…
Sorry, but I don’t get it. I’ve listened to enough Eilish’s songs and can’t get past her mumble-whisper singing, which makes me want to scream “SPEAK UP!” every time I hear her. It used to be Justin Timberlake and Rihanna’s nasally pitched tones that made me want to cringe, but NOPE, Eilish makes both of them sound like classically trained opera singers. And she’s not singing about anything that hasn’t been done before by others her in own age group. So, yeah, I just don’t get it. I’ll think I’ll turn my iPhone onto Jennifer Hudson and Sarah McLachlan now…
Uhh Billie is lightyears more talented than Lorde.
OMG, I would so throw Ellie’s dress over a black unitardish kinda thing and love it to death lol.
It’s a big “no” from me for BE’s outfit. It looks messy and silly, and babyshitbrown looks good on no one. Lizzo’s dress is a lot of fun, especially since I’m working my way through a block of peppermint chocolate… The other girls look fine. Harry Styles. Meh.
I don’t know any of their music (I’ve only heard Billie sing Yesterday at the Oscars, which was a hard no for me), but I don’t think I have ever seen Billie look happy. I might be unfairly projecting, but her kind of unhappiness strikes me as the “I’m so unhappy because I am such a deep thinker wannabe” type, and I find myself rolling my eyes whenever I see her. I will feel terrible if it turns out to be due to bullying.
HELL no. Just – no. NO.
(Love Ellie Goulding’s dress; like stained glass windows)