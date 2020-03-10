Katy Perry’s pregnancy cravings: dried mango, Tabasco and Impossible Burgers

Here are some photos of Katy Perry in Australia, where she performed at the women’s cricket World Cup and then stuck around Melbourne to do some press. This was Katy’s first big event as a pregnant lady, although to be fair… she’s been pregnant for months and doing tons of events, we just didn’t know that she was preg. She performed on International Women’s Day at a women’s sporting event on purpose, for feminism and the ladies and all of that. She also said that she hopes she’s having a girl. Surely she’s far enough long where she could find out the sex? And now that her pregnancy is out, Katy is free to talk about any and all pregnancy cravings (which I honestly love hearing about):
Katy Perry has developed some rather unusual cravings since falling pregnant with her fiancé, Orlando Bloom. The 35-year-old pop star told Smallzy’s Surgery on Monday that she has become obsessed with spice and even carries a bottle of Tabasco sauce wherever she goes. Katy described her cravings as ‘weird’, adding: ‘I’m not a fan of spicy foods, and all of a sudden all I want to eat is spice!’
The Roar singer explained that a friend had given her a limited edition bottle of Tabasco before she became pregnant last year. After getting pregnant, I literally pulled out this bedazzled Tabasco bottle [and said], “You are my holy grail, I will bring you everywhere!” I’ve never been a fan of spice, but spice up your life!’
During a Q&A with fans, Katy admitted she had been ‘eating the same burrito for weeks on end’ and was obsessed with dried mango. She also spoke of her fixation with hot sauce, saying: ‘I like, literally, never cared for spice, and now I have to carry Tabasco sauce in my purse like that woman… some people have essential oils, and I have Tabasco sauce!’
Katy went on to reveal that beef ‘grosses her out’ and she has resorted to eating plant-based Impossible Burgers instead.
Katy joins a small list (??) of ladies who keep hot sauce in their bag. The list includes Beyonce and Hillary Clinton. I’m a little bit surprised that the spicy food isn’t giving her heartburn, because I’ve heard that pregnancy heartburn is real and it is bad. I also find the “beef is now gross to me” thing interesting, because I’ve heard so many pregnant women feel the opposite, that they crave meat while preg, especially red meat. Oh well, everybody’s different. Somebody get Katy a spicy veggie burger.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
We are trying to cut back on meat in our family. Tried making impossible burgers and it looked and smelled like a dog food patty. I could not erase that when there was a similar flavor profile with each bite.
Did I make it wrong? I could not have eaten this while pregnant.
I have been plant-based for nearly 5 years, now. And I cannot get the impossible burger recipe right…not ever. It always tastes wrong. My suggestion to you would be to go for a nice black bean burger recipe, or try some of the pre-made veggie burgers on the market, especially if you’re just starting out in the plant-based world.
I craved Kraft Mac & Cheese and the smell of cooking chicken made me heave.
I craved that too!
I had the Tabasco craving when pregnant too and I put it in EVERYTHING! My husband still makes fun of me for putting Tabasco in some soup that he made (although to be honest I was really trying to cover the taste of that awful soup and I just didn’t want to tell him)!
I had heartburn like crazy but still loved the hot and spicy food….and pasta..lots and lots of pasta. I got so fat lol
each of my 4 were different. Heartburn was real with some of them and the thought of broccoli still makes me gag….life is funny sometimes
I had heartburn so bad that I felt that I’d throw up. Anything that had tomatoes in it sent me over the edge. I didn’t really have any cravings, but I had foods I avoided. Pregnancy is so glamorous…. Eye roll.
I craved strawberries.
I was pregnant in the arctic of Canada during winter so that sucked. Not always available!
Indian food and bologna. Bologna! (Yuck!)
my cravings were straight up *about* my morning sickness – something about certain acidic foods really killed that for me, thankfully. namely, scrambled eggs and ketchup, which i wont touch anymore, or jars (SO MANY JARS) of grapefruit in its juice which i cant have anymore (thanks medication!). anyway point is is it was worth some heartburn just to not feel terrible with morning sickness. I dunno if that is whats going on with Katy but who knows. I wish I’d had the impossible burger back when, I had the WORST luck with red meat, but especially with burgers being under-cooked!! those were the only downsides to my pregnancy personally – somewhat intense morning sickness and very bad luck ordering food! hahaha
With my son I craved tart things like limeades and with my daughters I wanted sweet things like cupcakes. I also wanted nothing to do with meat, especially chicken until at least halfway through each time.
I also hated meat when I was pregnant. With my son I had more aversions than cravings, I hated everything with any flavor and ended up living on avocados, boiled eggs, and saltine crackers. With my daughter I was obsessed with canned pineapple, cut in chunks. My husband once brought me a can of pineapples cut in slices and I had a full scale meltdown. Those hormones are no joke!
First preg, copious amounts of lemonade. Meat made me puke, just the smell. Second, gallons and gallons of milk and chicken. Third, absolutely no beef or chicken or I’d barf, but I inhaled Vietnamese spring rolls, just line’em up and snort.