Prince William ‘granted permission’ for air ambulances to land at Kensington Palace

It’s time for another episode of The Cambridges Do The Bare Minimum And Get Praised For It: Coronavirus Edition. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge retired to their country home, Anmer Hall, in late March. They’ve been spent the lockdown there in Norfolk, and my guess is that they’ll have to spend another month or two there. Meaning, they probably haven’t been in London, at Kensington Palace, since late March and they are unlikely to be at KP until June. So in their absence, Prince William has “authorized” hospital air ambulances to land on the grounds of Kensington Palace during the pandemic. Yes. William is being praised for allowing air ambulances to land somewhere usually reserved for those royal helicopters both he and Kate love so much.
Prince William continues to shine amidst the pandemic, doing what he can to serve the NHS and the UK in the best way he can as a Royal. His latest move is no different, the Duke of Cambridge has granted permission for air ambulances to land and refuel at Kensington Palace on a patch of glass that would ordinarily be reserved for Royal Family helicopters.
It’s hoped that such a move will save lives as it means that paramedics will no longer have to waste time flying to Watford to refuel (which is the nearest fueling base). The new arrangement enables pilots to land and take off from Perks Field, a plot of grassland next to the palace, which is the London home and office of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.
Prince William was made patron of the London Air Ambulance Charity in March this year; a suitable appointment given his history as a former search and rescue helicopter pilot and also as a medic with the East Anglian Air Ambulance, before stepping down in 2017 to take on more Royal responsibilities. He was previously known as Flight Lieutenant Wales when he served with the RAF in Anglesey.
I have a somewhat technical question for the royalists out there: was this even William’s decision to make? Surely this was a decision by whoever is in charge of the maintenance and function of all of the royal palaces and royal grounds, which would be the Queen and HER people? I don’t doubt that William “agreed” to use the KP helipad for air ambulances, but it just feels like this was done with more than just William’s say-so. Also: it’s Peak 2020 that William is being praised for selflessly donating the helipad space which he normally uses for all of the unnecessary helicopter flights he takes because the Queen bought him a shiny new helicopter as a way to bribe him into working.
Also: we heard in March that William was “seriously considering” a return to air ambulance piloting, or in his case, co-piloting because he was never authorized to pilot air ambulances solo. He als never kept up with his accreditation, so I have still have no idea what all that was about other than “William wants credit for thinking about working!” This story feels related. We went from “he’s thinking about working” to “he donated his helipad space, how selfless!”
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Please, just give him the Crown. He already proved himself- Betty, time to go a- packing!
He’ll have to wrestle it out of Charles’ hands first, and that dude gardens – he’s seriously strong. Mr Slightly Grand (PWT) will retire discomfited and blubbing, and have a tantrum at Kate.
I think Camila will do the wrestling…lol
PWT?????
PWT usually means Penis With Teeth on here, because the heifers on this site have the all naming skills of Trump.
I just hollered out loud at PWT. Thanks for the laugh y’all!
Please keep him far away from the throne for years.
My first thought as well was whether it’s actually under William’s authority to allow that. I’m still sceptical.
Lucky ambulance pilots though, they have that enormous hedge to shield their comings and goings now!
I thought the Queen controls the properties.
How big of him! This is just the type of work likes to do – just verbally throwing his weight around yet accomplishing nothing! And yet he gets praised to the heavens for his “efforts” just because he’s an heir. How can anyone respect someone like this? Pathetic!
How can William respect himself? I don’t think he does and that’s a big part of his attitude problem.
I agree Harla. That’s also part of his problem with his more accomplished and well-liked brother and SIL. Harry and Meghan are truly driven to help others, follow through on their projects, and see results. The praise they get is a by-product of their successful work. Whereas, William (and Kate) always looks for shortcuts where they crave praise and recognition while doing the bare minimum. Probably as a result of excuses being made for his laziness/ bad behavior his whole life. What a bad look for a FFKing and the BRF given how H &M have been treated. I hope it all comes back to bite him/them all.
Smells a lot like cow s*it. Looks like he just said he did something so he gets praised. I think he really relies on people just not knowing how things work to skirt by.
Could you imagine if they landed there “without permission” and some poor royal staffer had to come out and face EMT’s with a person who is coding and say “sorry you can’t park here.” Like no – they were always going to be able to use that space.
How magnanimous. The FFK is certainly a great leader in these troubled times.
First off, I don’t think the Cambridges will return to KP in June because that’s the start of their summer vacation and the poor lambs will be in desperate need of a break after all that homeschooling and weekly video chats.
Secondly, are you freaking kidding me?? “Prince William continues to shine amidst the pandemic, doing what he can to serve the NHS and the UK in the best way he can as a Royal.” Continues to shine?!?! Doing what he can to serve?!?! This “decision” probably took about 30 seconds of his time and yeah, any decision regarding the palaces belongs to the monarch not the 3rd in line.
Lastly, so far William has considered training to become a telephone counselor with Shout, going back to co-piloting heli’s, has he done either of those things?? It’s just depressing how people are so eager to fall all over themselves to praise this boy-man for things he “considers” doing but no one will put his feet to the fire and make him actually do something.
I heard this a few days ago and I cant even. I CANT EVEN. He’s not “letting” them do anything. And even if he had any say in it…..how is this the spin? Why isn’t the spin “really rich privileged man who has never accomplished anything in his life is allowing use of his taxpayer funded helipad during a pandemic.”
William doesn’t own KP or the airspace around it so they wouldn’t be getting permission from him anyway. It’s likely some office under the Queen’s name that was asked in relation to the use of the grounds. It’s Crown property and William isn’t the monarch yet.
I see Wills is continuing to associate his name with the air ambulance during this pandemic. I swear that when this is all over half the DM readers will believe that he actually flew copters full of covid patients, landed on the Kensington Palace grounds, and held their hands as their stretchers were loaded into an ambulance and whisked away. Then, looking wistful, Wills turns around and jumps back into the copter and pilots off to another hamlet to save more of his countrymen.
He’s obsessed with being associated with helicopters but could barely be bothered to show up to his job.
Harry flew Apache helicopters and notice how he doesn’t try to shove that in people’s faces? He works with veterans instead.
that’s it exactly! The DM readers will believe that William became a counselor for Shout, flew helicopters and single-handedly saved the monarchy.
Never fails to grandstand, does he? Probably the only thing he’s actually good at.
This would be the, previously, playing field that local children used to use for sports. When Will and Kate moved to KP they banned the kids from the field so he could just roll out of bed into a helicopter.
To answer kaisers question, no I don’t think it’s his decision at all, he’s just one of many residents at Kensington palace, so I’m assuming he has no authority over the actual grounds, even though he probably thinks he does.