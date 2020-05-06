Angelina Jolie is ‘disgusted that we have gotten to this point as a country’

Angelina Jolie has been isolating in LA with her children during the pandemic. She’s got all six kids home with her, although the younger kids are likely keeping up with their visits to Brad Pitt. This is the first time in a long time where Angelina is just HOME, with no far-flung refugee camp to visit or some movie to film. Which might explain why Angelina has been doing a lot of Time Magazine op-eds, Time Magazine videos, and just general awareness-raising around many issues involving the children of the pandemic. Angelina donated $1 million to No Kid Hungry, and now she’s writing letters to advocate for an increase in SNAP benefits:
Actress and humanitarian Angelina Jolie is lobbying Congress to increase food assistance to families across the U.S. as the coronavirus pandemic keeps millions in their homes and children out of schools, where many receive free meals. The Academy Award winner, who is well-known for her work internationally with refugees and conservation and human rights groups, wrote a letter to top congressional leaders, shared exclusively with USA TODAY, asking that Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits be increased to help children who she says are going hungry because schools are closed and parents are out of work.
“Many of the most vulnerable children in America have missed nearly 740 million meals at school, due to closure resulting from the rapid spread of coronavirus. With parents facing lost jobs and wages, many of these children are going hungry,” she wrote in the April 20 letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.
“While strengthening SNAP will not alleviate all of the challenges low-income families are facing during the public health emergency, it will help ensure that fewer children go to bed hungry in our country,” she said.
Congress has increased food assistance benefits by more than $15 billion amid the pandemic but Jolie and advocates argue more is needed, a proposal that Democrats have similarly demanded but failed to pass muster with Republicans in the last round of stimulus funding approved late last month. About half of all U.S. public schoolchildren rely on free or reduced-price meals. And while schools across the country have tried to continue providing grab-and-go lunches to those in need, some have halted such programs or limited them as workers have contracted COVID-19.
Yeah, Moscow Mitch won’t do sh-t about it. I doubt many Republicans will care, even though many of them come from districts or states which rely heavily on SNAP benefits. USA Today also says that before Angelina sent the letter, she did a video conference call with local food banks and No Kid Hungry, and they all discussed the very real cuts to food-assistance programs under the Trump administration, and many of those cuts were already in motion before millions of children lost their one meal a day at public school. During the call, Angelina apparently grew more and more upset with the realities of so many American children going hungry. She reportedly said, “I knew that there were problems in America. I knew that there was poverty. I could not believe when I realized how many schoolchildren in America were dependent on a meal to not go hungry. I was so disgusted that we have gotten to this point as a country.” Me too.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid and WENN.
“I knew that there were problems in America. I knew that there was poverty. I could not believe when I realized how many schoolchildren in America were dependent on a meal to not go hungry. I was so disgusted that we have gotten to this point as a country.”
You know what? This exact fact absolutely floored me. I live in a country that’s been on lock down for months now which is just something we all accepted. But the fact that they were discussing whether or not to shut schools in the US because, if they did, millions of children would go without food…I mean, how can any of this be ok to anyone?
I know all the politics. In fact, I often think I know more about US politics than those of my own country, which is kind of annoying. I’ve even lived in the US for a while. And despite all that…I just don’t get it.
We have one political party that truly doesn’t care about people, and unfortunately a lot of citizens who vote against their own self interests and continue putting them in power. They’ve been chipping away at programs and hurting the poor for decades.
I admire Angelina’s efforts here, but unfortunately it was kind of pointless. The GOP only wants to help billionaires and corporations, and any relief to the poor has taken serious arm twisting so far.
But on the plus side … with the schools shut, there have been precious few mass shootings!
As a citizen of a country that just recently banned assault weapons, I have been thinking long and hard about the differences and similarities between neighbours. For one, we aren’t trapped by a document written three centuries ago, and currently interpreted by old men who honestly don’t see that things were all that bad back then. For two, we are more than willing (perhaps too much so) to suppress individual rights for collective rights. I don’t have rose -coloured glasses … I realize that we are mishandling this current crisis, just as we have mishandled indigenous rights for centuries, and that there is too large a gap between the haves and the have-nots here too as well. Maybe it’s better to shine a big blaring orange spotlight on all the things that are wrong so that they can be corrected, rather than to quietly live with them and console oneself that things could be worse, and are worse elsewhere? My socially isolated brain has conflated so many things … all I know is that I cringe when I hear people wanting to go back to normal. I don’t think we can.
Let me help….feeding children decreases the amount of money going into the pockets of the 1%. Hence, these children are considered free-loaders. And free-loaders are lazy, just wanting government handouts without pulling themselves up by their bootstraps, which the 1% thinks everyone should be able to do on their own, including children. Just because the 1% (mostly) inherited their wealth doesn’t mean they don’t take pride in increasing their wealth. Besides, they’ve taken a financial hit themselves, so need every single penny they would have spent on feeding children so they don’t slip past being one of the top 10 richest persons in the world. It’s that basic. Greed rules….and is winning….in the United States of America. The more that die, the less they have to fake-worry about. What’s not to get????
*please note, this is not my opinion, this is my read on what’s happening and why*
I knew there were issues, but hearing how many school systems were feeding kids during the pandemic was shocking. It was a sobering revelation. The abject greed of the GOP and how they wield their power to enrich the wealthy on the backs of the poor is disgusting. No child should be left to depend on a school system for the only meals they’ll receive in a day. It’s gross. It needs to stop.
Gotten to this place? We’ve always been here. Feeing hungry children is for socialists. And what if, god forbid, some black or brown kids got food they didn’t deserve? Because you know their parents don’t want to work and free food will just make them lazier. And if they aren’t documented? Forget it, the world will end. Why should hard working American billionaires have only two yachts instead of three just so some Mexican kids don’t die of hunger? This is who we are, and who we will always be.
Yes. It’s the American Way.
Unfortunately, that’s the truth.
All of the schools in my rural area are sending meals home. It provides work for the lunch ladies and bus drivers as well as feeding kids. My special ed preschool is not affiliated with a school district, but we have a backpack program so families have extra food for the weekends and that’s still going strong too.
But it is terrible that the Us has so many vulnerable families. It’s done nothing but get worse since the Regan administration. Corporations used to pay taxes …
Same thing happening in the UK. Millions of children going hungry cos the schools were shut. There was one news story about a teacher who paid £5,000 out of his own pocket to provide families with food because the food voucher system wasn’t working.
What’s the point in living in the biggest / 5 biggest economy when children are going hungry?
If only those greedy children would stay in the womb they’d be deified.
Schools don’t provide meals in Australia. I mean, I’ve heard of some schools having a sort of “breakfast club” and (I guess?) providing something for vulnerable students from their own budgets. But there’s no government program to provide meals and schools here just aren’t built with the facilities to provide meals. It makes me wonder how many children here go hungry every day, let alone while schools are closed.
I remember fighting with my Republican sister yelling I would rather have less money knowing a kid isn’t starving out there or unable to have medicine than another pair of Allbirds or whatever other useless shit that I enjoy but have in abundance. She was irate. And the issue is all taxes. Amazon and the like should pay corporate taxes, you shouldn’t have all these loopholes. Just fucking pay . Also love Angie.