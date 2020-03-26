Angelina Jolie donated $1 million to No Kid Hungry to support food-insecure families

When states started suspending and then cancelling their school years, many states decided to still have school buses run the same routes, only the buses would drop off food to the families most affected by school closings: the families where the kids go to school to eat their only meals of the day. Food insecurity and poverty were two of the biggest and most immediate issues for the pandemic, and there are still millions of kids (not to mention adults) who are still falling through the cracks at this time. Angelina Jolie has donated to No Kid Hungry to help with this vital issue:

Angelina Jolie joins Kylie Jenner as the latest celebrity this week to donate $1 million to help with COVID-19 relief. Jolie gave to No Kid Hungry, which focuses on ending child hunger in the U.S. The organization announced the gift in a statement yesterday. Her money will be used to provide meals for children in low-income families across the country. Jolie said, “As of this week, over a billion children are out of school worldwide because of closures linked to coronavirus. Many children depend on the care and nutrition they receive during school hours, including nearly 22 million children in America who rely on food support. No Kid Hungry is making resolute efforts to reach as many of those children as possible.” The organization has so far donated $2 million to 78 organizations across 30 states. This week alone, No Kid Hungry “issued new emergency grants to school districts, food banks and community organizations feeding kids nationwide and in Louisiana, Texas, Iowa, Pennsylvania, Missouri, Maine, and Oklahoma,” according to its statement.

Usually, Angelina’s advocacy work and charitable contributions are international, not national or local. But she’s based out of LA full-time now, and she must be seeing the local and state reports about food insecurity and all of these children who aren’t going to have access to food. No Kid Hungry is a great program, as are local food banks and Meals On Wheels and whatever else you can find. I love that Angelina is highlighting this issue.