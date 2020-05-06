Men’s Health is featuring #healthcareheroes, will more magazines do this?



Sometimes I try to numb myself from our new reality by eating a lot, working out really hard and/or just zoning out. I’ve recently been playing Animal Crossing from 2001 on the Gamecube and I can’t believe how comforting a seemingly boring game from almost 20 years ago is. (I have to play it in bed because the controller isn’t cordless and wouldn’t reach to the couch.) Dustin at Pajiba had a wonderful editorial recently about how we should still pay attention as much as our mental space allows, and how we should register how shocking it is to lose so many thousands of people a day. I am able to focus on distractions because I am privileged enough to still have my job, to work from home and not be an essential worker, and to have actual free time. I can’t imagine what it’s like to be a frontline worker at this time, whether at the store, the post office (the post office better not get privatized!) or especially a hospital. Men’s Health has a really wonderful feature this week with real doctors, nurses and even janitorial staff. It gave me the chills to read their stories and see their photos.

ANDREW AMARANTO, M.D.

42, emergency-medicine physician

I REMEMBER DISTINCTLY, I was driving to work from New Jersey, crossing the George Washington Bridge. It was March 1, and I got a call from infectious disease at the hospital that we had cases of what we’re calling “community acquired COVID,” meaning these are not travelers, these were folks from the community. I have this vision of driving across the George Washington Bridge and glancing down at Manhattan and thinking about what that would mean to have community-acquired disease in a congested city like New York, and literally from that day forward, life hasn’t been the same. It’s an interesting situation for us, with my wife being sick and the amount of exposure that I have. Our six-year-old is staying with my in-laws, and I see him when we go on a walk or two a day. He’ll come out of the house and—we maintain distance—he brings the dog and we go on these long walks. Sometimes we’re going at night after I come home, it’s late—and my son invented shadow hugs, where we stand so that the streetlights hit us just right, we get our shadows to hug and give high fives. Those are the best five minutes of my day. KENNETH MALLEY-FARRELL, R.N.

46, staff nurse

YESTERDAY AND THE day before and the day before and the day before—they all kind of just melt into one at this point. This is my 28th day in a row. Each day you come in and it’s just a new crisis. Or it’s almost always a new crisis. We just try to deal with them as quickly and as professionally as we can. I think, coming into work, I’m always hoping for that patient to get extubated today. Or that patient, their labs to just look a little bit better today. And it’s very slow. It’s not like anything we’ve ever seen. These patients, they stay sick for so much longer than what we’re used to. So each day the hope is that there’s gonna be an improvement. I used to get frustrated with my father, who died 16 years ago, because he always did above and beyond for people, and he didn’t get the gratitude he deserved. And he did it for people who just didn’t deserve it sometimes. And I asked him why he did it. And his answer was always the same. It was: “Because you should.” And that’s what keeps me going. EUGENIO MESA

28, environmental-services worker

MY SUPERVISOR CALLED me to the side and asked me if I have a problem going into these rooms. I said, “No, I have no problem. As long as I have the proper PPEs and the proper equipment to go into rooms, I wouldn’t mind to go in.” If that was me in that bed, I would like people to come inside and, you know, clean for me. Because that’s what we’re here to do. Making sure everything is clean and organized so the doctors and the nurses can do their job. So she just asked me, Can you go inside this room? I say, “Of course I can.” That’s how everything started. Ever since that morning, we just work without stopping.

[From Men's Health]

I really loved how the cleaner put himself in the position of a patient and said he would want someone to come in and clean for him too. I also felt it when the ER physician described the first time he heard about COVID and how that made him realize that everything would change moving forward. When 9-11 happened we all shared that moment of seeing the planes hit and then the towers fell, but during the pandemic we each have a personal memory of knowing that everything had changed. Mine was a visit to the grocery store in mid March. I was the only person wearing a bandanna and everyone else was wearing gloves. A woman who worked at my son’s school smiled at me sweetly. It was more knowing than condescending. Getting back to these heroes, I’ve also heard criticism that we’re calling them heroes because they’re dying for us by taking care of us, and that we should honor them by making sure they have plenty of PPE. That’s true! We also hear the lengths they’re going and the hard hours they’re putting in to care for us, our friends and our loved ones and that makes them heroes as well. We owe them so much and they deserve to be on magazine covers too.