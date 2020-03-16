Brad Pitt & Alia Shawkat keep hanging out together, maybe they *are* dating

For months now, Brad Pitt has been hanging out with Alia Shawkat. I know Alia mostly from Arrested Development and her many appearances in indie films and TV shows for years (but mostly AD). I always think of her as such a kid, but she turns 31 years old in a month. She seems to work a lot all over the place, and she’s known as a kind of offbeat comedic actress and writer. As I said in February, it would not surprise me at all if Alia contributed some “ideas” to Brad Pitt’s awards speeches. I wondered if Brad and Alia’s friendship would die down once he no longer needed a “funny friend” to help with his awards speeches. It hasn’t died down. They went to a Thundercat concert two weekends ago, and were also seen at an In-N-Out the same weekend.

Brad Pitt’s got one hell of an appetite … for burgers and more friendly hangouts with gal pal Alia Shawkat. The “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” star and Ali were spotted at In-N-Out in L.A. the day after they both also hit up a Thundercat show at The Wiltern. Brad, seen wearing the same hat he wore at the concert, used to be one party animal — no word if he went animal style at the burger joint. In any event … here’s hoping Brad’s finally put an end to the whole In-N-Out vs. Shake Shack debate. But, one thing’s for sure … Brad and Alia really do enjoy each other’s company. As we reported … Brad and Alia hanging out is nothing new for them. They’ve been going to concerts, comedy shows, museums and galleries together for months. As friends, that is. Sources close to the Oscar winner told us Brad doesn’t feel any need to get back on the dating scene right now. Until then … more double-doubles!!!

[From TMZ]

I said last week that I believed that whenever Brad Pitt had a new girlfriend, he would tell us and show us. But maybe… he is? Maybe this is his girlfriend rollout for Alia and people just don’t believe it because Alia is offbeat and she doesn’t fit into the mold of his previous partners (“America’s Sweetheart” or “sexy bombshell”). But it’s really feeling like Brad and Alia actually are happening in plain sight. I don’t know. I don’t care that much? I think she could do better and I think she’s too young for him, but I do understand how and why this could happen.

Brad Pitt Hit Up In-N-Out With Alia Shawkat Day After Thundercat Show https://t.co/uq9y1aHYny — TMZ (@TMZ) March 16, 2020