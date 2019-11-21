Brad Pitt has been spending time with Alia Shawkat but ‘they’re absolutely just friends’

I love Alia Shawkat. I’ve loved her since Arrested Development. I want good things for her. I do not want those good things to involve a romance with Brad Pitt. Alia is 30 years old, and she’s apparently been seen a few times out and about with Brad in LA. The above Instagram is of Alia and Brad at the Wilding Cran Gallery in LA. I saw the IG earlier this week and I honestly didn’t think anything of it beyond “wow, they’re both art lovers and they must have run into each other at a gallery.” I worried that the tabloids would try to make it into a thing. But what happened was that “a source close to Pitt” denied a romance, and in doing so, ended up making it sound like Brad and Alia have actually been spending a lot of time together recently:

Brad Pitt and Arrested Development‘s Alia Shawkat have been spending time together. Over the weekend, the actor, 55, was spotted at an art gallery with Shawcat, 30, following multiple reported outings together.

A source close to Pitt insists, “They are absolutely just friends.”

While it’s not clear how they met, the actors visited an exhibit at the Wilding Cran Gallery in Los Angeles, according to an Instagram post from a fellow attendee. Meral Melika Duran, an EU strategist, posted pictures of Pitt and Shawkat at the exhibit where he met the artist behind the work, Martin Werthmann.

“Supporting arts & artist as usual. Thank you Brad Pitt for joining us. Had the pleasure to introduce my great artist friend Martin Werthmann to Brad (please check out his work). Had a very interesting conversation with Brad. Like [his] positive attitude,” she wrote next to four shots of Shawkat and Pitt mingling with the artist and other guests.

The two were also seen grabbing dinner together the same day and also previously attended Mike Birbiglia’s comedy show last month, where they posed for a selfie backstage, according to images posted by a Twitter user who has since deleted their account. (Buzzfeed published the tweets and images before they were deleted by the user.)

[From People]

Hanging out at the same event once is just a random thing. Hanging out twice in public spaces and there’s photo evidence? OH GOD. Alia, you don’t need this! Brad, step away from the woman who is 25 years your junior! Honestly, I’ve always believed that Brad’s next big relationship would be with someone a lot younger, I just thought the girlfriend would be, like, a plastic 24-year-old model/actress. Not someone normal, pretty and cool like Alia. I’m upset.

New York special screening of 'Blaze' - Arrivals

Actor Brad Pitt arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of 20th Century Fox's 'Ad Astra' held at ArcLight Cinemas Hollywood Cinerama Dome on August 18, 2019 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States.

Photos courtesy of WENN, Instagram.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

18 Responses to “Brad Pitt has been spending time with Alia Shawkat but ‘they’re absolutely just friends’”

  1. Erinn says:
    November 21, 2019 at 8:22 am

    This… is just so strange lol. They are two people who I wouldn’t have expected to be in the same social universe let alone the same circle.

    Reply
    • SaraR. says:
      November 21, 2019 at 8:44 am

      She is a painter, she exibited in several shows in both US and Paris. There was a pic of her, Brad and his sculptor friend that he always hangs around with. So they are in the same “artistic” circle.

      Reply
  2. PizzaLove says:
    November 21, 2019 at 8:26 am

    I absolutely love her! And if she wants to hang around with Brad, go for it. They both apparently like art, so they most likely are just having fun hanging out.

    She is just so adorable. ❤️

    Reply
  3. MachineElf says:
    November 21, 2019 at 8:27 am

    I am Alia’s age… I try to imagine dating someone I watched on Tv when I was a kid. Someone who was a certifiable adult on television when I was in elementary school. It just seems so weird.

    Reply
    • Melody calder says:
      November 21, 2019 at 9:16 am

      I agree but then i remember watching speed in 8th grade and you know what, I totally would with Keanu today and every day ;)

      Reply
  4. Sierra says:
    November 21, 2019 at 8:30 am

    Sorry age gap is still to gross…

    Reply
  5. Eliza says:
    November 21, 2019 at 8:31 am

    She’s 30 with no baggage and I hope a successful career ahead of her. He’s a middle-aged, twice divorced, father of 6 and complicated relationships with them, and recently sober.

    I know horrible people are saying “he would never” because she’s not an LA faced barbie, but she’s very pretty and honestly can do so so so much better than him.

    Reply
  6. margedebarge says:
    November 21, 2019 at 8:33 am

    Alia what are you doing???? Girl you don’t need this

    Reply
  7. Originaltessa says:
    November 21, 2019 at 8:33 am

    Even if they’re just friends… Hollywood is so weird. He’s twice her age, single, and just likes hanging out with her?? Sure, Jan.

    Reply
  8. LadyLaw says:
    November 21, 2019 at 8:36 am

    1) I wonder if Brad was the guy in her weird story about hooking up with some super famous actor.

    2) Run!

    Reply
  9. crogirl says:
    November 21, 2019 at 8:38 am

    I have never heard of her but she seems lovely and not a typical plastic starlet.
    Hope she runs away because she doesn’t need the child abuser who alienated his kids.

    Reply
  10. SaraR. says:
    November 21, 2019 at 8:40 am

    Alia is fascinating young woman – she is a writer, accomplished painter and, of course, a good actress. Honestly, I hope they are “just friends”. That’s all.

    Reply
  11. smcollins says:
    November 21, 2019 at 8:47 am

    So the usual “men & women can’t be just friends who occasionally hang out” without some romance/dating label being attached. Got it. And so what if they are possibly dating? She’s a 30-year-old adult fully capable of making that decision for herself. They apparently seem to enjoy each other’s company and maybe it’s just a casual thing with no strings attached. Yeah, the age gap is wide, but they’re still two consenting *adults*.

    Reply
  12. Cara says:
    November 21, 2019 at 8:48 am

    I thought she seemed smart and cool but now I’m seriously questioning her judgement. I’m her age and the thought of hanging out with a 50 year old with an alcohol problem who likely assaulted one of his kids and has a fraught relationship with his other children would make me nauseous, even if it’s “just friends”

    Reply
  13. Fortifiedblonde says:
    November 21, 2019 at 8:55 am

    Men and women can, in fact, be friends without dating. Even if they spend a lot of time with each other.

    Reply
  14. Lona says:
    November 21, 2019 at 9:08 am

    Good for him

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment