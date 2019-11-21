Brad Pitt has been spending time with Alia Shawkat but ‘they’re absolutely just friends’

View this post on Instagram
Supporting arts & artist as usual 😎Thank you Brad Pitt for joining us🙏 Had the pleasure to introduce my great artist friend Martin Werthmann to Brad (please check out his work) . Had a very interesting conversation with Brad. Like is positive attitude 🙂👍 . #arts #art #artlover #artistsoninstagram #artdistrict #losangeles #martinwerthmann #bradpitt #meryemuzerli #meralduran #yaseminelmas #brad #photography #globetrotter #entertainment #life #lifestyle #aliashawkat
I love Alia Shawkat. I’ve loved her since Arrested Development. I want good things for her. I do not want those good things to involve a romance with Brad Pitt. Alia is 30 years old, and she’s apparently been seen a few times out and about with Brad in LA. The above Instagram is of Alia and Brad at the Wilding Cran Gallery in LA. I saw the IG earlier this week and I honestly didn’t think anything of it beyond “wow, they’re both art lovers and they must have run into each other at a gallery.” I worried that the tabloids would try to make it into a thing. But what happened was that “a source close to Pitt” denied a romance, and in doing so, ended up making it sound like Brad and Alia have actually been spending a lot of time together recently:
Brad Pitt and Arrested Development‘s Alia Shawkat have been spending time together. Over the weekend, the actor, 55, was spotted at an art gallery with Shawcat, 30, following multiple reported outings together.
A source close to Pitt insists, “They are absolutely just friends.”
While it’s not clear how they met, the actors visited an exhibit at the Wilding Cran Gallery in Los Angeles, according to an Instagram post from a fellow attendee. Meral Melika Duran, an EU strategist, posted pictures of Pitt and Shawkat at the exhibit where he met the artist behind the work, Martin Werthmann.
“Supporting arts & artist as usual. Thank you Brad Pitt for joining us. Had the pleasure to introduce my great artist friend Martin Werthmann to Brad (please check out his work). Had a very interesting conversation with Brad. Like [his] positive attitude,” she wrote next to four shots of Shawkat and Pitt mingling with the artist and other guests.
The two were also seen grabbing dinner together the same day and also previously attended Mike Birbiglia’s comedy show last month, where they posed for a selfie backstage, according to images posted by a Twitter user who has since deleted their account. (Buzzfeed published the tweets and images before they were deleted by the user.)
Hanging out at the same event once is just a random thing. Hanging out twice in public spaces and there’s photo evidence? OH GOD. Alia, you don’t need this! Brad, step away from the woman who is 25 years your junior! Honestly, I’ve always believed that Brad’s next big relationship would be with someone a lot younger, I just thought the girlfriend would be, like, a plastic 24-year-old model/actress. Not someone normal, pretty and cool like Alia. I’m upset.
This… is just so strange lol. They are two people who I wouldn’t have expected to be in the same social universe let alone the same circle.
She is a painter, she exibited in several shows in both US and Paris. There was a pic of her, Brad and his sculptor friend that he always hangs around with. So they are in the same “artistic” circle.
I absolutely love her! And if she wants to hang around with Brad, go for it. They both apparently like art, so they most likely are just having fun hanging out.
She is just so adorable. ❤️
I am Alia’s age… I try to imagine dating someone I watched on Tv when I was a kid. Someone who was a certifiable adult on television when I was in elementary school. It just seems so weird.
I agree but then i remember watching speed in 8th grade and you know what, I totally would with Keanu today and every day
Sorry age gap is still to gross…
She’s 30 with no baggage and I hope a successful career ahead of her. He’s a middle-aged, twice divorced, father of 6 and complicated relationships with them, and recently sober.
I know horrible people are saying “he would never” because she’s not an LA faced barbie, but she’s very pretty and honestly can do so so so much better than him.
Alia what are you doing???? Girl you don’t need this
Even if they’re just friends… Hollywood is so weird. He’s twice her age, single, and just likes hanging out with her?? Sure, Jan.
1) I wonder if Brad was the guy in her weird story about hooking up with some super famous actor.
2) Run!
Most people guessed it was Benicio del toro in her creepy story.
Funny cuz my friends and I call Benicio Brad’s twin with Sazon (seasoning in Latino culture) added lol
I have never heard of her but she seems lovely and not a typical plastic starlet.
Hope she runs away because she doesn’t need the child abuser who alienated his kids.
Alia is fascinating young woman – she is a writer, accomplished painter and, of course, a good actress. Honestly, I hope they are “just friends”. That’s all.
So the usual “men & women can’t be just friends who occasionally hang out” without some romance/dating label being attached. Got it. And so what if they are possibly dating? She’s a 30-year-old adult fully capable of making that decision for herself. They apparently seem to enjoy each other’s company and maybe it’s just a casual thing with no strings attached. Yeah, the age gap is wide, but they’re still two consenting *adults*.
I thought she seemed smart and cool but now I’m seriously questioning her judgement. I’m her age and the thought of hanging out with a 50 year old with an alcohol problem who likely assaulted one of his kids and has a fraught relationship with his other children would make me nauseous, even if it’s “just friends”
Men and women can, in fact, be friends without dating. Even if they spend a lot of time with each other.
Good for him