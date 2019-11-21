Gifts including a cashmere scarf, a shiatsu massage pillow and a bluetooth speaker



From Celebitchy: I have been using the power scrubber that was listed a few weeks ago and I really like it! It’s super satisfying to scrub the sinks and tubs and takes so much of the work out of cleaning. Plus you get this sense of pride when you see the results. That would make a nice gift for someone, as long as they already like to clean. Otherwise it might be one of those gifts that makes them feel like you’re trying to change them, you know? Here are some more gift ideas from Hecate and me!

From Celebitchy: A water-resistant bluetooth speaker under $30



I keep thinking about how much I need a speaker in the bathroom for when I’m getting ready. Sometimes I haul the Echo dot up there (I got one free with an Instant Pot when they were having a promo) but it’s too much trouble and doesn’t have as many options as my phone. This water-resistant speaker by Oontz is either $26 or $30 depending on which color you want. It has 4.4 stars, almost 40,000(!) ratings and a C from Fakespot. (Due to the huge volume of ratings, the adjusted rating is still very good and other bestsellers in this category have a D rating.) This is said to have great sound, a long-lasting battery and to be quite durable. One guy ran over it with his car twice and said it still works!

From Celebitchy: A moisturizing cream with hyaluronic acid that you can use all over



I got some CeraVe moisturizing cream on sale at my local grocery store. They had it in the clearance section for about $8 and I knew that was a bargain! I keep it on my desk for my hands but I was just reading on one of those Buzzfeed lists that you can use it on your face too! Now I’m oddly excited about that. It’s so rich and moisturizing on my hands and people say it moisturizes well on your face without leaving it greasy or aggravating acne. It’s also said to be very good on dry, itchy skin and to be great for eczema too. This is $17 for 19 ounces, which is still a decent price at less than a dollar an ounce.

From CB: A shiatsu massage pillow with heat can be a game-changer for sore muscles



I was asked on Instagram to find an alternative to Oprah’s $170 shiatsu back massager and I looked through so many before deciding on this one. (The two runner ups were the number one bestseller in electric back massagers, the Naipo at $50 and the Snailax at $37. Both had some complaints and lower fakespot ratings.) This high-rated massage pillow by Zyllion has massaging nodules and optional heat to get deep into the sore muscles on your back, neck, legs or wherever you’re sore. I have been having ongoing back soreness from working out and am buying this today! This has 4.4 stars, over 9,400 ratings and a A from Fakespot! It comes with two adapters so you can use it at home, the office or in your car. People say this works so well at relieving pain, that they’ve had theirs for years and use it multiple times a day and that they’ve bought them as gifts. Reviewers call this “one of my favorite purchases in a very long time,” say it “gives you a real deep tissue massage” and that “this makes the perfect present.”

From CB: Crazy expensive: Mariah Carey’s $159 smart mug

Affordable: A plug-in Mr. Coffee mug warmer for $10



I went through Mariah Carey’s gift guide and apart from the popcorn maker and vintage turntable it’s not that practical or affordable. It’s Mariah so that’s what you would expect. The smart mug listed above (I didn’t include a photo, who cares) was $199 dollars yesterday morning, but I checked at night and it had been reduced to $159. Dude. Hot plates for mugs are a dime a dozen! Just buy a thermos if you want your coffee to stay hot when you move it. (Everyone loves that brand, Contigo, we’ve talked about it here before!) You don’t need a smart mug AND a hot plate. This plug-in mug warmer by Mr. Coffee would be a great addition to your home or office. People say it even fits little tea pots and that it’s a nice way to keep coffee and tea warm. One person has one by their bedside too and now that I know this is an option I want it.

From Hecate: A board game that you can play with family or by yourself



I have teenagers, which means I also have a cupboard full of board games. The downside to board games is that they are costly (this one is $35.99). The upside is the make great gifts and more than pay for themselves. The reason I’m recommending this particular one is two-fold. The point of the game, which is a board version of the popular online game, is to destroy all human life, which is always fun. But the best part is that it has a single player mode so your kid can play it without you. It kills me to say no to my kids’ requests to play a game with them but after sacrificing countless hours that I could be reading, sometimes I have to say no in the name of sanity. But I can feel 80% less guilty about it when he can still play it without me. The Plague, Inc. game by Ndemic Creations has 4.7 stars with 174 ratings and an A from Fakespot. Some reviews said, “It involves a lot of strategy but is not needlessly complicated,” which is good for groups. Another reviewer, who spoke to my cold, black heart, said, “There is no better feeling than competing with friends to see who can kill the human race the fastest.” Admit it, nothing says ‘Merry Christmas’ like wiping your friends and family off the face of the planet.

From Hecate: a Hodor door stop for the Game of Thrones fan in your life



I think this is a riot. It’s a large wood doorstop with the word Hodor in GoT font. Normally, I would balk at spending $19.97 for a singular doorstop, (although you can get two for $25.45, so it’s only about $13 for each), but I would absolutely spend that for just the right Holiday gift. I have one party I’m attending for which this is the perfect hostess gift, and they are childhood friends so I don’t mind spending that amount on them. This has a bad Fakespot rating but that doesn’t really matter to me because it’s kind of all there in the picture. You can get this is three different finishes: Golden Oak, Brazilian Cherry and Medieval Oak. It has 4.5 stars for 154 ratings. But please, read the five star reviews – they are even funnier than the doorstop itself. For example, one said, “Item holds doors and only says one word. Fulfilled all expectations.” But I think my favorite is, “It gives me the chills how good this thing holds the door. It’s as if holding the door is what he was born to do. He holds the door in winter too. He doesn’t talk well–the top doesn’t say anything except “hodor” — but man, can he hold the door.”

From Hecate: A rainbow keyboard cover for your Mac for $8.99



I’m going to list this under “tech gifts,” because making a keyboard pretty is as much technical advice as I am qualified to give. I have this in the ombre pink version and have been using it for a year in a half. The color does fade on frequently used keys after a while (but a long while, and I have acrylic nails, which are harder on it) but for $9 bucks, replacing it after a year isn’t a big deal. It’s just a fun little extra to gift yourself or your colorful friends. There are also laptop versions for Mac and HP. This one has 14 color options and earned 4.1 stars on Amazon with 514 ratings, plus an A from Fakespot. Among the comments about it are, “It also is quite the crumb and debris magnet for getting anything under the keys.” This is true and really practical for a Mac keyboard. I had to replace two before I got this cover. Another reviewer commented, “It kind of makes typing a little more pleasant since the keys are softer and the clicking is not as loud.”

From Hecate: A soft unisex scarf for under $25



Let’s face it, gifts are an excuse to give or receive luxe items that you always talk yourself out of because the money could be spent elsewhere. This scarf feels and looks luxe, but won’t break the bank. It comes in so many nice color/tartan combinations which are suited for both men and women. Reviews say, “Everyone loves this scarf and it goes with all my winter coats,” and “The scarf so very soft, long, not too narrow or wide.” It has a 4.6 star rating with 501 reviews and an A from Fakespot. It’s a wool/cashmere blend and light enough to wear indoors. The description says “Cashmere Made in Scotland” but that is the brand, reviewers confirm it’s not 100% cashmere and may not be made in Scotland. But, for 22 bucks, I take “feels like cashmere.” (Note by CB: Here are links to the beautiful ombre blue scarf featured in the photo for this post.)

