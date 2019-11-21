Prince Charles called the Queen from New Zealand to say that Andrew had to go

It took about 92 hours after Prince Andrew’s catastrophic BBC interview for Andrew to step down from public life and royal duties. This is absolutely about the PR disaster and not about the facts of the Jeffrey Epstein case, although to be fair… the royal family is in the PR business, and when someone f–ks up as badly as Andrew, that’s a fireable offense. Which brings me to Andrew’s statement, where he was (of course) allowed to make it sound like he was “stepping down” by choice, that it was his call. The Daily Mail’s sources say that’s not what really happened. Prince Charles has been in New Zealand throughout Andrew’s controversy, and Charles apparently called his mother and told her this cannot continue. The Queen finally agreed, and she basically called Andrew to the palace and fired him. Highlights from this Daily Mail story:

Prince Charles called his mother from NZ: Prince Charles, who is in New Zealand with his wife Camilla, is said to have stepped in and made it clear his younger brother be stripped of all royal duties. The siblings have had high-profile rows. Andrew will lose his £249,000 annual income from the taxpayer-funded Sovereign Grant as a result – but will keep his grace-and-favour home in Windsor and cash will still come in from his mother’s Duchy of Lancaster estate, the source of her multi-million pound private income. Andrew will also keep his grace-and-favour Royal Lodge home, which he has spent £7.5million renovating in recent years and taxpayer-funded police bodyguards. Charles spoke to Andrew as well: The Duke was forced out of public life after lengthy discussions with his eldest brother the Prince of Wales, who is touring New Zealand, and the Queen summoned Andrew to Buckingham Palace and told him to step down but allowed him to draft his own statement. A royal insider said: ‘When the Queen and the Prince of Wales stand firm together they are a pretty formidable combination in terms of getting things done.’ Will Andrew agree to an FBI interview? The Duke of York is today being urged to fly to America to speak to the FBI with lawyers for Jeffrey Epstein’s victims warning him ‘any delay’ must lead to US agents heading to London to interview him before Christmas. Attorney Lisa Bloom, who represents five of Epstein’s ‘slaves’, has said she is ready to subpoena Andrew and force him to give evidence in the US – but prosecutors would treat him as a witness to help prosecute Epstein’s ‘helpers’ and co-conspirators rather than a criminal suspect. Ms Bloom said: ‘Andrew and his staff must cooperate with all investigations, show up for civil depositions and trials, and produce all documents. Nobody is above the law and everybody should have to answer questions’. Andrew’s patronages had already abandoned him: More than 20 major companies and charities – including Barclays, KPMG and the English National Ballet – distanced themselves from Andrew and the initiatives he has been backing; How the Queen fired her son: Last night, a friend of Andrew told The Sun: ‘The Queen summoned the Duke to Buckingham Palace to tell him her decision. It was a devastating moment for both of them. His reputation is in tatters. It is unlikely he will ever perform royal duties again. He is disgraced.’ The devastated prince, who is eighth in line to the throne, was told he could write his own statement in an attempt to allow him to bow out gracefully.

[From The Daily Mail]

It’s true that I’m just looking for sh-t to rage about, but Jesus, all of this was mishandled from the start and it’s STILL being mishandled. The disgusting photo-ops the Queen did with Andrew throughout the summer, the lack of preparation for the BBC interview, the f–ked up arguments Andrew made in the interview, and the fact that 24 hours ago, the palace courtiers were still circling the f–king wagons around Andrew and doing the most to protect him… in a way they’ve never done for the Duchess of Sussex. And then Andrew gets to walk away with significant spoils AND he got to write his own resignation. This is one of those moments where it would look better if people knew that Andrew was FIRED for cause. The cause being, he’s a rapist buffoon, an entitled misogynist and a f–king liar.

Also: I would love to know more about the call Charles made to the Queen. I want to believe Charles raised his voice at the Queen in a John McEnroe-esque “YOU CANNOT BE SERIOUS” way.