Prince Charles called the Queen from New Zealand to say that Andrew had to go

It took about 92 hours after Prince Andrew’s catastrophic BBC interview for Andrew to step down from public life and royal duties. This is absolutely about the PR disaster and not about the facts of the Jeffrey Epstein case, although to be fair… the royal family is in the PR business, and when someone f–ks up as badly as Andrew, that’s a fireable offense. Which brings me to Andrew’s statement, where he was (of course) allowed to make it sound like he was “stepping down” by choice, that it was his call. The Daily Mail’s sources say that’s not what really happened. Prince Charles has been in New Zealand throughout Andrew’s controversy, and Charles apparently called his mother and told her this cannot continue. The Queen finally agreed, and she basically called Andrew to the palace and fired him. Highlights from this Daily Mail story:
Prince Charles called his mother from NZ: Prince Charles, who is in New Zealand with his wife Camilla, is said to have stepped in and made it clear his younger brother be stripped of all royal duties. The siblings have had high-profile rows. Andrew will lose his £249,000 annual income from the taxpayer-funded Sovereign Grant as a result – but will keep his grace-and-favour home in Windsor and cash will still come in from his mother’s Duchy of Lancaster estate, the source of her multi-million pound private income. Andrew will also keep his grace-and-favour Royal Lodge home, which he has spent £7.5million renovating in recent years and taxpayer-funded police bodyguards.
Charles spoke to Andrew as well: The Duke was forced out of public life after lengthy discussions with his eldest brother the Prince of Wales, who is touring New Zealand, and the Queen summoned Andrew to Buckingham Palace and told him to step down but allowed him to draft his own statement. A royal insider said: ‘When the Queen and the Prince of Wales stand firm together they are a pretty formidable combination in terms of getting things done.’
Will Andrew agree to an FBI interview? The Duke of York is today being urged to fly to America to speak to the FBI with lawyers for Jeffrey Epstein’s victims warning him ‘any delay’ must lead to US agents heading to London to interview him before Christmas. Attorney Lisa Bloom, who represents five of Epstein’s ‘slaves’, has said she is ready to subpoena Andrew and force him to give evidence in the US – but prosecutors would treat him as a witness to help prosecute Epstein’s ‘helpers’ and co-conspirators rather than a criminal suspect. Ms Bloom said: ‘Andrew and his staff must cooperate with all investigations, show up for civil depositions and trials, and produce all documents. Nobody is above the law and everybody should have to answer questions’.
Andrew’s patronages had already abandoned him: More than 20 major companies and charities – including Barclays, KPMG and the English National Ballet – distanced themselves from Andrew and the initiatives he has been backing;
How the Queen fired her son: Last night, a friend of Andrew told The Sun: ‘The Queen summoned the Duke to Buckingham Palace to tell him her decision. It was a devastating moment for both of them. His reputation is in tatters. It is unlikely he will ever perform royal duties again. He is disgraced.’ The devastated prince, who is eighth in line to the throne, was told he could write his own statement in an attempt to allow him to bow out gracefully.
It’s true that I’m just looking for sh-t to rage about, but Jesus, all of this was mishandled from the start and it’s STILL being mishandled. The disgusting photo-ops the Queen did with Andrew throughout the summer, the lack of preparation for the BBC interview, the f–ked up arguments Andrew made in the interview, and the fact that 24 hours ago, the palace courtiers were still circling the f–king wagons around Andrew and doing the most to protect him… in a way they’ve never done for the Duchess of Sussex. And then Andrew gets to walk away with significant spoils AND he got to write his own resignation. This is one of those moments where it would look better if people knew that Andrew was FIRED for cause. The cause being, he’s a rapist buffoon, an entitled misogynist and a f–king liar.
Also: I would love to know more about the call Charles made to the Queen. I want to believe Charles raised his voice at the Queen in a John McEnroe-esque “YOU CANNOT BE SERIOUS” way.
Well, it’s the DM so… But I hope it is true that Charles said PA had to go!
On another note: Would it even be possible to subpoena a non-US citizen and force him to give evidence in the US?
You can request to have a non-US citizen speak to you through the British government, but a subpoena doesn’t necessarily hold as much water if the British citizen refuses and the Brits refuse to enforce. Which they may do for a royal, but who knows. Legally, it doesn’t hold the same punch as it does here, and I also doubt the US would go after him with a subpoena. Their first step would be to try and get him to speak to him without it through British legal sources. One interesting information in his interview was he hasn’t been asked to speak with anyone from the US about this yet, which I tend to believe, but who knows why or what direction the case is going, now that Epstein is dead. Now we do have a good relationship with the Brits with FBI offices in the UK so he could just speak with them there. Even according to Andrew’s debacle of an interview he said he would speak to them, although he did add if required and not sure what that meant. I think it may have meant he wouldn’t speak in US civil disputes about it, and honestly from a legal point of view that is probably wise. Pretty sure the Brits wouldn’t be required or force any citizen to submit to civil subpoenas or interrogations. My one advice for him he really needs an attorney with him when he speaks with the FBI or any US officials. If he comes off even a 100th of what he sounded like in that interview he may be in trouble.
@noway – Hi, long time no see!
Do you really think he will speak with the bureau and who could compel him to?
If he agrees to be a witness and name names for the FBI, it’s only a matter of time before he too is “suicided”.
Also, if the FBI got their hands on any of the blackmail material held by Epstein, they may have some leverage over Andrew.
“…which he has spent £7.5 million renovating in recent years and taxpayer-funded police bodyguards”.
Remembers a time when Sussexes were skewered for spending a third of that amount renovating their home.
And it’s just an aside here. No article about £7.5m of taxpayer money for the 8th in line to redo his house…
I know he didn’t but I would hope he let her have it during that phone call. For that church stunt, for letting Andrew go forward with that interview, for not checking Andrew all these years, for Andrew period.
He would never do that; Charles still *desperately* craves Mummy’s approval and love.
Are you guys serious with these sources?
I wonder what Prince Philip thinks. I’m dying to know….
He’s probably just mad Andrew involved himself with someone who was less than discrete. His focus is probably all on the “should’ve been smarter about indulging your proclivities” aspect. Where’s a good Thursday lunch club when you need one?
No one is above the law but he will only be used a as witness and won’t ever be a criminal suspect?
I suspect the DM’s next headline is that $15 millions (US) renovation. That may just end the monarchy right there. They’re in big, big trouble if the UK’s economy tank after Brexit as it is predicted to do so. They can’t justify the costs anymore. Tourism? France killed their king hundreds of years ago and the Egyptian pharaohs disappeared thousands of years ago. Their tourism industry is doing just fine.
Its been repeatedly proven that they bring in nothing in terms of tourism – people will visit the palaces regardless of wether there is a Monarchy or not. Its the history that draws visitors not the family themselves.
If the public were ever to find out Queenie had the gov cover up for her peado son then it would be the end of them all. They know that and they will chuck Andrew to the wolves to protect the institution – Charles has just proven that he will do what is necessary to the protect the Monarchy. Make no mistake TQ only allowed this to happen because Chuck intervened and made her.
In fairness, your comment, it has been proven the modern royals don’t bring in any tourism dollars is not accurate. Other than some angry articles, I haven’t seen any solid evidence this is true. Plus almost all arguments discount the private modern tourism souvenir industry and branding. Which as anyone has seen with Tump or the Kardashians, even negative branding creates income. Sales of souvenir items from Sussexes, Cambridges, Queen, Diana and even Charles is an industry in Britain and does quite well. Plus, you forget the royals actually own, not the government, some of the properties and items which receive tourist dollars. If owned by them any dollars go straight to them, which I don’t think is what people want. Not to mention events that they host which garner dollars Ascot, Trooping the Colors, Jubilee, plus ones in Scotland, Ireland, Wales, etc. So if they dissolve, which is a viable option, it’s not quite as simple as people think. Plus if they dissolve like this it does tarnish the whole industry. There are security issues too. While people may not blink an eye if Andrew was hurt they might if Meghan or Harry were. My only reason why I think it would be hard for Harry and Meghan to leave the royal family. Something would have to be arranged at least for a while for security for them too. It’s a bit like Brexit, may seem like a good idea but very hard to execute.
The easiest thing to do is Charles’ idea to limit the monarchy, similar to Sweden. The royal family has too many royals on it’s payroll. Charles has shown an acumen in growing wealth with his 50 year management of the Duchy of Cornwall estate which is privately owned. He seems to get it and his mother now seems to listen a bit more. People can pile on here all they like, but this is a good thing to have Andrew off the government payroll and away from the public no matter how it was achieved with only his mother’s private money protecting him now.
Its only a matter of time before he is kicked out of the line of succession – that is coming. Given that Epstein main money making scheme was blackmail and how Andrew behaved toward him tells us that Epstein had the goods on Andrew – there is evidence of Andrew and underage trafficked girls and it will all come out in time. Its also only a matter of time before more girls come forward to say they were trafficked to him – that interview opened way too many flood gates that will tarnish the RF and TQ’s legacy for a long long time.
I have always thought that walk in the park was Andrew seeking assurances from Epstein that he would never release/destroy the blackmail material and Andrew being the stupid tool he is believed him. This is far from over for Prince Porky Fingers.
I don’t think so he’s so far down the line now it’s immaterial. If it gets to him the monarchy will be dissolved before then. This is a never before seen punishment. I mean even King Edward who married Wallis Simpson and abdicated was given an allowance by the government. Andrew is only getting money from his mother not the government. I wonder if this was part of the deals with Charles. Maybe he agreed to quietly give money to Andrew periodically since he doesn’t seem to show a good budgetary sense and the Queen would want to make sure he doesn’t run through his money in his lifetime. Just conjecture here. Still, this is a big deal!!! Plus the interview pretty much said he would speak with the authorities if asked so we might get that too, once the investigation gets more in its second gear now that Epstein is dead. I personally believe the investigation has not gotten that far yet and he hasn’t been asked to be interviewed. Another reason, not PR why his interview was a mistake. Now they will look at him more thoroughly.
As if Andrew wrote that statement. I believe he was forced to resign and told what his resignation statement would be.
It doesnt matter now. The damage is done. Everytime andrew is seen with them, people will think about it. And oh boy if he gets called in to talk to the FBI, its going to be a bigger mess. The royal family deserves every bit of this karma. In the day and age of social media and internet it will always be out there.
This isn’t a stand of solidarity for the women who were abused and exploited. No, this is about saving face and the monarchy. This is self preservation. He should be in jail for his crimes and nobody is above the law. I would love to see him on the witness stand, but I doubt he will. What he participated in was illegal. Who he associated with was a pedophile. Those are the facts. He should be in jail, but he won’t be.
How is Andrew the Queen’s favorite? What kind of personality does she actually have?
When The Queen had Andrew and Edward she had a chance to raise them. And I just think she loves Andrew’s company more than her other children.
Unfortunately, Charles and Anne were mainly raised by nannies since The Queen had just started her reign.
Andrew is rumored to be the bandaid baby after alleged affairs in HM’s marriage. And I think that him being neither the heir nor the spare made her a bit more partial to him, as well.
Technically, he was the spare cause he moved Anne down back before the Queen made the rule females don’t fall behind the males, and he kept his place too when she changed it.
Which strikes me as the stupidest most juvenile reason for disliking a child/person. That’s the deal, lady. That’s how you got your job and your dad was the spare too and so on and so forth till someone snatched the throne from someone else.
I kind of feel bad for Charles (kind of). His brother and his kids are really blowing up the monarchy right before he’s about to begin his reign.
Neither Andrew NOR Fergie has EVA been able to live within their means…which is one of the reasons why Andrew AND Fergie aligned themselves with Epstein in the first place…that nefarious “dark money” that Epstein was ALWAYS drowning in…money and access that he did not mind sharing with BOTH Andrew and Fergie…I need Fergie dragged more regarding this scandal too…because she is just as complicit and as odious as Andrew regarding this Epstein crap…
Charles cannot STAND Andrew…for good reason…and I know that every. single. day. Andrew prays that his Mama lives for at LEAST…200 years….because cutting Andrew out was gonna happen…REGARDLESS…once Charles became King….I know that it gives Charles great pleasure that Andrew was so stupid that he made it happen while their Mama was STILL walking this earth…