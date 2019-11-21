Prince Andrew is stepping back from ‘public duties for the forseeable future’

I was trying to do the math on this, and you’ll have to excuse me for doing this in Eastern Standard Time, it’s just easier for me. Prince Andrew’s BBC interviewed began airing at 4 pm EST on Saturday. But 5 pm, social media was blowing up across the pond and even here in America, and that was sustained throughout Sunday as clips from the interview were widely circulated (the BBC eventually put the entire interview on YouTube). By Monday, all of the American morning shows and evening news programs had segments on Andrew’s interview and how badly it had gone. There were news outlets doing deeper dives into his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. Monday was also the day we heard that Andrew had told the Queen that the interview went well. Tuesday was full of stories about the Queen supporting her favorite son and how the family all had his back. Meanwhile, all the stories just kept getting worse and worse, as Andrew’s lies just kept falling apart, and it was open season on stories about his shady finances and racism too.
And so… all in all, it took about 90 hours for Andrew to “resign” from public life and “take a step back” from royal duties. By my count, if we’re starting with the end of the interview on Saturday to his statement on Wednesday – which was released around 1 pm EST – it was about ninety-two hours of one of the worst news cycles ever, in the history of the royal family. Here’s Andrew’s statement:
“It has become clear to me over the last few days that the circumstances relating to my former association with Jeffrey Epstein has become a major disruption to my family’s work and the valuable work going on in the many organisations and charities that I am proud to support.
Therefore, I have asked Her Majesty if I may step back from public duties for the foreseeable future, and she has given her permission.
I continue to unequivocally regret my ill-judged association with Jeffrey Epstein. His suicide has left many unanswered questions, particularly for his victims, and I deeply sympathise with everyone who has been affected and wants some form of closure. I can only hope that, in time, they will be able to rebuild their lives. Of course, I am willing to help any appropriate law enforcement agency.”
Well, it was his only move, honestly. There was no way he would have been able to successfully “ride out” this catastrophe. But my point in adding up the hours was that… it was pretty clear in the first 24 hours that Andrew was in the center of self-made sh-tstorm. It was clear within 48 hours that there was no “managing” the crisis and no way through it. It was clear that Andrew would have to go, to resign from public/royal life. So… why did it take ninety f–king hours? Why did we have to roll our eyes through the palace’s bumbling and tone-deaf attempts at damage control? Why did the Queen not understand for ninety-two hours that Andrew had to go?
Photos courtesy of WENN, BBC and Avalon Red.
It’s likely that he thought he could do this interview to change public opinion in his favour since he’s known for awhile that French and American authorities want to speak to him.
Anyway, imagine how bad it must be for the Racist Paedo Loving Monster that is the Queen to finally slightly law down the law.
Now, when are we going to get an investigation into the Middle Eastern kickback money that’s been flowing to him for years now?
He went to TQ my ass, more like he was frogmarched into it. Considering that EVERYONE who was associated with him was running for the hills he and the RF had no choice, they had to do this to save their own rep.
The Fail are being relentless in their coverage of him.
In his statement he said he would co-operate as necessary with law enforcement like that is going to happen – he will never speak to the FBI or the Met.
I said yesterday that I was really shocked by this. It is of course the right move, and the only move the palace could
Make right now, which is why it’s so shocking to me that they made it.
The most I expected was for Andrew to sort of just fade away into the background and not be seen for a few months until the palace decided he could be visible again. This is clearly much better.
I dunno, in BRF time 90 hours seems pretty speedy.
Because the queen is the petty tyrant that raised these petty tyrants. It’s good for her to be exposed as what she is. Honestly I think the brits should abolish the monarchy altogether. People keep talking about how much tourism money the royals bring in but somehow France “manages” to attract plenty of tourism without a royal family. I honestly think the UK is a popular destination not because of the royals but because of all of the lovely cities to visit there.
Also of course the DM is running a negative story about the Sussexes this morning. Gotta throw them under the bus at any chance! Insane.
#abolishthemonarchy
He’s going to hide until the scandal dies down. But he’ll resurface for sure. He probably still thinks he’s done nothing wrong and doesn’t get the public outrage over it. I wonder what they told the Queen about the scandal..
Exactly he will be back, like the cockroach he is. This is just lip service to public image but the BRF won’t feel like he has done anything wrong really. These people have grown up in an institution where everyone panders to them and never says “no”.
Took 93 hours because they were trying to find a way to throw Meghan under the bus again and somehow make it her fault 🙄
Good riddance to bad rubbish.
And why the f—- will he still be paid while he’s taking time to stare at his hands and wonder where it went wrong for the favourite.
I am so done with these people.
He won’t, if he isn’t a working royal he won’t get a penny of the Monarchy grant. I suspect that most of his office staff will be moved elsewhere and I hope that Thirsk woman is sent packing.
The woman who convinced him to do this interview? I say again, only half joking, is she a mole to get him toward justice? I mean he was more or less keeping his dumb mouth shut but then he didn’t and now he’s out.
He won’t be payed – his £200k salary will be cut off. He actually lives off kickbacks from terrible ME regimes, but those will dry up.
Betcha the Paedo Loving Queen will give him cash, though.
Well that’s something at least. But yes I doubt we’ll see him struggling while the Queen still adores him.
As someone said on Twitter, the Prince Andrew situation is a great example of the public turning against you.
I am shocked that Prince Andrew stepped down so quickly.
But what an unnecessary mess Prince Andrew made.
Like did no one on his team watch the interview before saying it’s good to air?
Like why agree to an interview in the first place?
He has shown himself to be an idiot.
Have to say that all the commentariats from the many different sites I went to yesterday were all calling for Andrew to leave public life. One site speculated that Charles was going full-on Grape Ape shit in New Zealand.
Also, a majority of posters on other sites stated that the Sussexes now look geniuses for making Christmas plans away from the BRF. Many posters were speculating about the church pap-walk on Christmas day at Sandringham. I predict the York princess (without their father) will be riding in the Queen’s car.
So he is stepping away from public duties but is he still being supported by taxpayers??? If he isn’t going to provide any services to the Crown he shouldn’t be allowed to live off the people any longer.
also #AbolishTheMonarchy
I asked the same question above (I share your intense hatred of the monarchy). No he won’t but the Queen will no doubt make sure he’s ok.
She waited to see if there was backlash from the interview. It wasn’t until companies and charities dropped him that she “nobly” acted. She would have let it ride otherwise.
I agree with this take.
I think when the politicians were chiming in and opinion polls show majority lost of respect for the monarchy the queen and Charles had no choice but to pull the trigger. You know it’s bad when the Fail reports Charles and the queen conferred on this while he is on tour. No Sovereign Grant money, his staff may get fired. Eugenie and Beatrice are going to be pappped more over this scandal. And Andrew’s other alleged dirty deeds are going to be looked at. Chris Ship reports the BRF is bracing itself for a subpoena for Andrew from the FBI. I think the queen needs to rethink Andrew’s Christmas at Sandringham appearance.
The good news is the Sussexes have been off the pages from the Fail, although others are running stories. Andrew’s treatment by the press is a warning shot to the Cambridges- anyone who breaks cover on the alleged KP feeding negative e stories on Meghan or William’s alleged cheating expect similar hit pieces.