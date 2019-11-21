Gordon Sondland confirms quid pro quo Ukrainian scheme, screws over Trump

Yesterday was another bonkers day in politics. Gordon Sondland, the US ambassador to the European Union, testified in a public hearing for the impeachment inquiry. Sondland is a businessman millionaire who donated $1 million to Donald Trump’s campaign and that’s how he became an ambassador. In previous statements, Sondland’s story about the Ukrainian “drug deal” (as John Bolton called it) kept changing. Sondland must have seen the writing on the wall, because he came into yesterday’s hearing ready to spill all the tea on Trump, on Mike Pompeo, on Mike Pence, on quid pro quo and everything else. His first hour of testimony was so damning that even Ken Starr said on Fox News that Trump is basically in deep sh-t.

There were a million memes & great tweets, but here are some of my favorites:

I had to do it. The Nunes face and expression demanded it. pic.twitter.com/ypULFzmGWQ — Ellie Hall (@ellievhall) November 20, 2019

If all of that wasn’t bonkers enough, Donald Trump came out of the White House after his mysterious emergency hospital trip last weekend, and he sounded like an absolute madman. It’s because his comments to the press were written in Sharpie on a piece of paper he was holding:

Amazing WaPo photo by Salwan Georges. pic.twitter.com/MffQ8Tsn8l — Anne Rumsey Gearan (@agearan) November 20, 2019

Donald Trump seized upon one particular bit of testimony from Gordon Sondland's hearing today. The EU envoy testified that the president told him "I want nothing" from Ukraine, and "I want no quid pro quo." “That means it’s all over," Trump told reportershttps://t.co/eYuiyBaqZe pic.twitter.com/JuJJNbIAyL — POLITICO (@politico) November 20, 2019

Trump had latched onto one conversation Sondland recounted in his testimony, but the context here is that Trump told Sondland “I want nothing, I want nothing” on the same day the House opened up its investigation into the Ukrainian quid pro quo scheme. Meaning, Trump was trying to get his story straight with Sondland. So that bonkers little show yesterday was just further evidence of high crimes and misdemeanors!

"Was there a quid pro quo? … The answer is yes." Boom. The pizzaz, it hurts. pic.twitter.com/44YT5Hn1jX — Pod Save America (@PodSaveAmerica) November 20, 2019