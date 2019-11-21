Gordon Sondland confirms quid pro quo Ukrainian scheme, screws over Trump

Yesterday was another bonkers day in politics. Gordon Sondland, the US ambassador to the European Union, testified in a public hearing for the impeachment inquiry. Sondland is a businessman millionaire who donated $1 million to Donald Trump’s campaign and that’s how he became an ambassador. In previous statements, Sondland’s story about the Ukrainian “drug deal” (as John Bolton called it) kept changing. Sondland must have seen the writing on the wall, because he came into yesterday’s hearing ready to spill all the tea on Trump, on Mike Pompeo, on Mike Pence, on quid pro quo and everything else. His first hour of testimony was so damning that even Ken Starr said on Fox News that Trump is basically in deep sh-t.
If all of that wasn’t bonkers enough, Donald Trump came out of the White House after his mysterious emergency hospital trip last weekend, and he sounded like an absolute madman. It’s because his comments to the press were written in Sharpie on a piece of paper he was holding:
Donald Trump seized upon one particular bit of testimony from Gordon Sondland's hearing today. The EU envoy testified that the president told him "I want nothing" from Ukraine, and "I want no quid pro quo."
Trump had latched onto one conversation Sondland recounted in his testimony, but the context here is that Trump told Sondland “I want nothing, I want nothing” on the same day the House opened up its investigation into the Ukrainian quid pro quo scheme. Meaning, Trump was trying to get his story straight with Sondland. So that bonkers little show yesterday was just further evidence of high crimes and misdemeanors!
"Was there a quid pro quo? … The answer is yes."
My god the photo of his notes. They are not the notes of a very stable genius.
He’s just quoting what Sondland said but there’s something utterly fascinating how his vanity won’t allow him to wear his glasses in public.
Hand to God, I thought it was photoshopped so I didn’t share it.
I just want to say Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney was amazing and I’m so happy he did what he did with Sondland too.
It was good – I thought overall it was good Dem strategy not to attack him too much, because his testimony was useful, but important for someone to remind him that they know he thought he could get away with lying, and he didn’t.
I thought the same thing at first, just a doctored picture but nope. Those ARE his notes. Wow.
I swear at first I didn’t realize those were his REAL notes, I thought someone made that up…
He was the perfect witness for the Dems, even though the Rs wanted him lol. He clearly didn’t want to be there, didn’t like the Dems, but damn, he was not going down with that ship, and he was sacrificing anyone and everyone in his place.
Dr Hill’s testimony today will be far more interesting but with fewer sparks, presumably.
None of it matters. Republicans have their marching orders and their lines memorised and if even Will Hurd doesn’t seem to be softening, the impeachment vote will be all Dems and no Rs. And then Dems will lose the Senate vote.
Nothing that comes out now will change minds, and at least it’s helping raise money for great candidates opposing corrupt R’s.
“and at least it’s helping raise money for great candidates opposing corrupt R’s.” Heck yes to that! I donated to Elise Stefanik’s opponent Tedra Cobb after Ms. Stefanik thought it was just fine to break the rules and rudely question Schiff like the repugnant brat she is.
Holy god. I saw the photo of his notes, but I had not seen the video. A madman.
People like Sondland are turning on Trump as they know it was only a matter of time before Dump chucked them under the bus to save his own orange lard ass. You reap what you sow fat boy, you reap what you sow!!!
How could a man like this inspire such loyalty? “ The things we admire in men, kindness and generosity, openness, honesty, understanding and feeling are the concomitants of failure in our system. And those traits we detest, sharpness, greed, acquisitiveness, meanness, egotism and self-interest are the traits of success” Steinbeck
He’s like a mob boss. For most of his life, what’s drawn people into his orbit is the way he constantly, endlessly, and not very cleverly manages to commit criminal acts, and yet he avoids legal jeopardy. People think they’ll move up from henchman to capo if they follow him, even though everyone else who ties themselves to him ends up at the bottom of the Hudson.
If you google “Devin Nunes’ face” you’re in for a treat 😂😂
More importantly, google to find out new reports about the links between Rudy’s henchman, Les and Igor, and Devin Nunes. He dealt with them on his $65k taxpayer funded trip to Europe recently.
Nunes is up to his neck in it.
Well, yes, that’s more important of course, but I’m approaching it from the derisive LMAO-at-his-bug eyed-distress angle. It’s gone viral.
Yes! Nunes looked like he was either about to faint or burst into tears, or just realised he shat himself without even feeling it coming. That kind of emotion after spending days lying into a camera as if all is good is just priceless, it is like it finally dawned on him what deep shit the republicans are.
Sondland’s legal counsel must have convinced him that Trump is not worth it. That orange 🤡 will throw anyone under the bus to save his own lard ass. I just can’t wrap my head around why Republicans are willing to die on this sword.