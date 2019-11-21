The Queen is ‘disappointed’ that the Sussexes won’t spend Christmas at Sandringham

When we got confirmation from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s office that they would not be spending Christmas with the royal family, I said that I thought it was a mistake. I understood their decision and I get why they want a low-key holiday with Doria Ragland and all of that. But I just thought that they seemed to be making some moves and it looked like they were actually plotting a move. But my view has changed since Prince Andrew’s sh-tshow unfolded over the past week. Now the Sussexes look like g-ddamn geniuses for avoiding the whole Sandringham Christmas rigamarole. Now they look like they’re opting out of the royal family’s shenanigans with Andrew. But you see, the Queen is SO disappointed.

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan are planning on a “small Christmas with just immediate family,” a source reveals exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly. Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, who share 6-month-old son Archie, revealed earlier this month that they are set to spend the holidays with the former Suits star’s mother, Doria Ragland. And while Buckingham Palace’s official statement said that they have “the support of Her Majesty the Queen,” the source tells Us that Queen Elizabeth II is actually “disappointed” by the couple’s decision. “Having spent the last two Christmases at Sandringham, [the couple] will spend the holiday this year, as a new family, with the duchess’ mother, Doria,” the statement read. According to an insider, the “rift” between Harry and William, 37, “is one of the main reasons behind their decision” to skip the traditional festivities. “As it’s Archie’s first Christmas, they want it to be super special. “It’ll be just Doria and the three of them,” the insider said on November 13. “The drama surrounding the couple has caused a huge amount of stress. They’re making their family their No. 1 priority right now.” William and Kate, who share Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 18 months, are expected to attend Christmas Eve dinner, Christmas morning mass and open presents with the queen in Norfolk next month.

If the initial flurry of rumormongering about the Sussexes’ Christmas plans did come from Camp Cambridge, I kind of wonder if the Cambridge clownery came back to bite in a big way. Now there’s no way that the Cambridges can just have a Bucklebury Christmas with the Middletons. Now they have to go to Sandringham and play the “future king and future queen” roles and of course they’ll be expected to lend some kind of support to the royal family. THAT should be very interesting. And what happens if the Cambridges do try to opt out? Will the Queen be similarly “disappointed”? Anyway, long live the Sussexes and their quiet, drama-free Christmas with Doria. I still say that Harry and Meghan are using this time to think about their next moves, and whether an actual MOVE is in order.