The Queen is ‘disappointed’ that the Sussexes won’t spend Christmas at Sandringham

Royal Ascot, Portrait of TRH Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex and TRH Meghan the Duchess of Sussex in front of HRH Queen Elizabeth the Second

When we got confirmation from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s office that they would not be spending Christmas with the royal family, I said that I thought it was a mistake. I understood their decision and I get why they want a low-key holiday with Doria Ragland and all of that. But I just thought that they seemed to be making some moves and it looked like they were actually plotting a move. But my view has changed since Prince Andrew’s sh-tshow unfolded over the past week. Now the Sussexes look like g-ddamn geniuses for avoiding the whole Sandringham Christmas rigamarole. Now they look like they’re opting out of the royal family’s shenanigans with Andrew. But you see, the Queen is SO disappointed.

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan are planning on a “small Christmas with just immediate family,” a source reveals exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly. Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, who share 6-month-old son Archie, revealed earlier this month that they are set to spend the holidays with the former Suits star’s mother, Doria Ragland. And while Buckingham Palace’s official statement said that they have “the support of Her Majesty the Queen,” the source tells Us that Queen Elizabeth II is actually “disappointed” by the couple’s decision.

“Having spent the last two Christmases at Sandringham, [the couple] will spend the holiday this year, as a new family, with the duchess’ mother, Doria,” the statement read.

According to an insider, the “rift” between Harry and William, 37, “is one of the main reasons behind their decision” to skip the traditional festivities.

“As it’s Archie’s first Christmas, they want it to be super special. “It’ll be just Doria and the three of them,” the insider said on November 13. “The drama surrounding the couple has caused a huge amount of stress. They’re making their family their No. 1 priority right now.”

William and Kate, who share Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 18 months, are expected to attend Christmas Eve dinner, Christmas morning mass and open presents with the queen in Norfolk next month.

[From Us Weekly]

If the initial flurry of rumormongering about the Sussexes’ Christmas plans did come from Camp Cambridge, I kind of wonder if the Cambridge clownery came back to bite in a big way. Now there’s no way that the Cambridges can just have a Bucklebury Christmas with the Middletons. Now they have to go to Sandringham and play the “future king and future queen” roles and of course they’ll be expected to lend some kind of support to the royal family. THAT should be very interesting. And what happens if the Cambridges do try to opt out? Will the Queen be similarly “disappointed”? Anyway, long live the Sussexes and their quiet, drama-free Christmas with Doria. I still say that Harry and Meghan are using this time to think about their next moves, and whether an actual MOVE is in order.

(L-R) Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prime Minister, Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds attend the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall on November 09, 2019 in London, England.

36 Responses to “The Queen is ‘disappointed’ that the Sussexes won’t spend Christmas at Sandringham”

  1. Becks1 says:
    November 21, 2019 at 9:46 am

    I really don’t think the queen cares at this point.

    One of the differences between the Cambridges and the Sussexes is that they live in Norfolk. they can more easily blend their own Christmas with the queen’s Christmas (i.e. go to church and maybe lunch and then home in the afternoon.) The Sussexes live farther away so its not that easy.

    Reply
    • (TheOG)@Jan90067 says:
      November 21, 2019 at 9:48 am

      And let’s not forget that the Cams have had the Mids stay with them en masse most of the year(s) they’ve done Sandringham. The Mids have even done the Christmas walk WITH the Windsors.

      Reply
    • Eliza says:
      November 21, 2019 at 9:53 am

      The Queen loves her family. She’s not a robot. I’m sure she’s disappointed that her grandson and great-grandson can’t join for the Christmas period (xmas eve-boxing day) just like any grandparent would be. It’s not killing her soul or anything, or disappointed with a capitol “D” but she would have liked them to join.

      Reply
      • Beach Dreams says:
        November 21, 2019 at 10:37 am

        Right…as I’m sure he was disappointed she couldn’t take a couple of hours out of her day to be present for his first child’s christening. If she couldn’t be bothered to do that (or see her husband more than twice in the last three months, or focus on her family’s issues more than her precious horses), then I’m sure she can bear him skipping out on what’s widely known to be a rather dry “family” Christmas at Sandringham.

  2. (TheOG)@Jan90067 says:
    November 21, 2019 at 9:46 am

    They’re talking out of their a$$es. Didn’t another article come out last week that said TQ “supported” M&H’s decision to spend the holiday with Doria (as they’ve spent the last two holidays with her)?

    Literally flinging out both sides of an “argument” to see what sticks (and we KNOW what the racists and haters will choose).

    Reply
  3. Frida_K says:
    November 21, 2019 at 9:47 am

    Well, I’m “disappointed” by the way the Queen capes for her favorite boy, Pedo Andy, so there’s that.

    Reply
  4. Tiffany says:
    November 21, 2019 at 9:49 am

    Yeah, I can totally buy that Liz and The Firm are seething that Harry is going all in with Meghan.

    Everything was a step they thought they were just going to have to wait out.

    They are JUST dating.
    They are JUST engaged.
    They are JUST married and there are no children.

    Meghan was just a starter to them and they figured Harry would come to his senses and jump ship when the press was going hard on his wife.

    Yeah, they pissed that it is the opposite and now they have a child together.

    Reply
  5. Erinn says:
    November 21, 2019 at 9:51 am

    I think, I’m just not really a holiday person. Maybe if I had kids I’d feel differently? But probably not by a ton.

    I honestly just find the whole holiday thing much more tiring and stressful than fun. I live in the same town (about a 20 minute drive) as both my parents, my husbands parents, and my gram (only surviving grandparent between us). So I see my family a decent amount already. I have cousins who come into town a couple of times a year as well. The only part about holidays that I get sort of excited for is that I get to see the cousins, and now that we’re all adults it’s become more of a holiday adjacent visit some years depending on everyone’s work schedules.

    I do like lights, though, so that parts great. Throwing lights on the house/trees or whatever has enough of a payoff in pretty that I don’t mind doing that. But I hate putting up a tree (I’m allergic to real ones) and the cats/dog have taken a few of the pre-lit ones out over the years, and I ALWAYS struggle to figure out which cord attaches to which other cord lol.

    I have friends that go all out, to the point where I saw one post that they had specific candy cane jars with chalkboard labels that they write cute things on. But it’s SO over the top, I just can’t imagine ever actually making a decorative candy cane holder lol.

    Reply
    • aang says:
      November 21, 2019 at 10:06 am

      I think I might be done with Christmas, at least until I have grandkids. My kids are 19 and 21 now and we are going to Mexico for Christmas this year. We aren’t religious and my mom passed a few years ago and xmas was her thing. My husband’s parents are super formal German immigrants so xmas with them was never fun. Plus they love trump so my kids refuse to visit them at all. (One of them is LGBTQ and feels betrayed. The other is loyal to their sibling). I’m just looking forward to chilling with my husband and children and enjoying a Christmas margarita.

      Reply
  6. Britt says:
    November 21, 2019 at 9:52 am

    I really doubt the Queen cares and it’s moreso the media upset that they can’t make money off of them. They’re going to make this a huge scandal like always. If anything, they’re the smartest of the bunch for not being there.

    Reply
  7. Mtec says:
    November 21, 2019 at 9:54 am

    I don’t see how what they are doing (alternating holidays between families) is any different from what Kasey Musgraves says she and her husband do. It’s totally normal and honestly given that Andrew is supposed to be there, a lot wiser to not spend it around that drama and stress just for good royal family PR.

    Also the Queen approved it already. But I am willing to believe she is disappointed, but only because She won’t be able to use H and M’s appeal/public interest to temporarily distract from/redeem the royal family’s image.

    Reply
    • Kari says:
      November 21, 2019 at 10:41 am

      It’s different because they live largely and extravagantly on the public dole. I am not a royalist, but the reality is if you don’t want to do the dog and pony show, abdicate your titles, your security details, your sovereign grant, your royal duchy share, etc. Stop pouting and just go live your life in peace.

      Reply
  8. Digital Unicorn says:
    November 21, 2019 at 9:55 am

    Didn’t take them long to start up the hate against the Sussex’s again to deflect from Prince Nonce, first of his name.

    Reply
  9. Harla says:
    November 21, 2019 at 9:56 am

    As a mom with 2 adult children I can totally understand why the Queen would be “disappointed”. I go through the same thing when one of my kids spends a holiday with their spouses family, I of course expect them to spend time with their in-laws but at the same time I want my babies at home with me.

    Reply
  10. Golly Gee says:
    November 21, 2019 at 9:57 am

    “As it’s Archie’s first Christmas, they want it to be super special. “It’ll be just Doria and the three of them.” Subtext: Royal mob + Christmas = whatever the opposite of super special is. Snark! But I doubt this came from a Sussex source. It is US magazine after all.

    Reply
  11. Ainsley7 says:
    November 21, 2019 at 10:01 am

    The Queen was always said to be disappointed when Will and Kate skipped out too. She probably is disappointed. That doesn’t necessarily mean that there is a problem and that she doesn’t support their decision. It means that she is someone who likes her family together at Christmas. I think Princess Margaret’s side will be there this year though. So, she’ll have plenty of family around.

    Reply
  12. RoyalBlue says:
    November 21, 2019 at 10:02 am

    What exactly is her a Maj disappointed in? That the Sussexes are spending the holidays with Doria? Why would she be upset that Doria gets to spend the holidays with her grandson? Her Maj sees the Sussexes often enough at Windsor. I don’t buy it.

    Reply
  13. Valiantly Varnished says:
    November 21, 2019 at 10:03 am

    The Sussexes spent the last TWO Christmases at Sandringham. She’ll get over it.

    Reply
  14. HMC says:
    November 21, 2019 at 10:05 am

    It was my understanding, and I may be wrong, but Sandringham is a super formal set for adults and kids are shuttled off to the nursery so the adults can change clothes a million times a day lol. As this is Archie’s first Christmas, maybe that’s not how Meghan would like to spend it. I wouldn’t have wanted to spend my son’s first Christmas that way either. Besides, it’s not like they’ve never spent time at Sandringham at Christmas (*cough* 2017, 2018 *cough*) and it’s not like the Cambridges spend every year there (*cough* 2012, 2016 *cough*) or that some grandkids don’t leave the country all together (*cough* Zara and Mike Tindall *cough*) big to do about nothing

    Reply
    • Ennie says:
      November 21, 2019 at 10:40 am

      I bet they prefer an informal setting instead of having their plans and activities scheduled by betraying courtiers. Imagine what they’d make up to sell the tabloids.
      As far as now, only stories of “disappointment” can be written about this.

      Reply
    • Deedee says:
      November 21, 2019 at 10:41 am

      Yep. When I read what happens at Christmas there, I said (not that I’d be invited) I would rather sit at home with tea and a good book. Nothing fun about formal dining while taking care of a baby as well.

      Reply
  15. Jen says:
    November 21, 2019 at 10:08 am

    If my grandma allowed my pedophile uncle to stay around as long as she did and not stick up for me when my family and I faced relentless attacks, I wouldn’t care much about her “disappointment.”

    Reply
  16. Mrs. Peel says:
    November 21, 2019 at 10:09 am

    Who in their right mind would want to spend Christmas with that creepy uncle?

    Reply
  17. Other Renee says:
    November 21, 2019 at 10:11 am

    I just hope Meghan’s crazy family doesn’t decide to drop in to bring their own very special brand of holiday cheer.

    Reply
  18. Rogue says:
    November 21, 2019 at 10:13 am

    The royals look a mess now with this Andrew scandal & doubt thats going away (good). They really fumbled the bag not showing unity when all the rift rumours came up as a united Christmas showing with the younger members would probably be good right now. Oh well

    Reply
  19. Whitecat says:
    November 21, 2019 at 10:16 am

    All I can say is good for Meghan. I would not want to bring my child where Pedo Andy is staying. I completely understand why she wouldn’t want to expose her child to this.

    Reply
  20. Marie says:
    November 21, 2019 at 10:16 am

    The Queen has 4 children, many grandkids and great grandkids. Doria has 1 kid and 1 grandkid. I’m sorry, but Doria has every right in the world to see them for Christmas. I don’t care if she is the Queen that is Doria only child. The Queen has the rest of her family to spend Christmas with. Plus, I thought everyone was disappointed with Harry and Meghan and cut them off? Now they will miss them at Christmas? LOL

    Reply
  21. Jodi says:
    November 21, 2019 at 10:17 am

    well, i’m disappointed that the Queen’s son was involved in activities that included sex trafficking, pedophilia and rape. so, there’s that. but let’s keep focusing on what the Sussex’s are doing for their Christmas holiday *eye roll*

    Reply
  22. girl_ninja says:
    November 21, 2019 at 10:30 am

    She needs to be disappointed that her son is a pervert.

    Reply
  23. Ennie says:
    November 21, 2019 at 10:36 am

    Those sources know as much as my pet dog about the queen’s brittle feelings what a joke tje tabloids Are. Do they have spy mini drones in the palaces? Maybe a talking disgruntled corgi?

    Reply
  24. Beach Dreams says:
    November 21, 2019 at 10:39 am

    The media’s more disappointed that they can’t make money off of photos of the Sussexes or the dozens of stories/headlines they were planning to create.

    Reply
  25. DS9 says:
    November 21, 2019 at 10:40 am

    I’d be far more disappointed to find I’d raised and enabled a pedophile than feel some kind of way about my grandson and his wife taking steps to maintain their own happiness.

    Reply

